Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
U.S. Reveals They Have a Nuclear Sub Right Between Moscow and Beijing
Former U.S. ambassador to Ukraine Steven Pifer told Newsweek the move may have been to remind China and Russia of U.S. strategic capabilities.
US, Russian defence ministers hold rare call as Ukraine advances
Russia's defence minister held rare telephone talks with his US counterpart Friday, after pro-Kremlin officials said they were turning Ukraine's southern city of Kherson into a "fortress" as Kyiv's forces advance. "The city of Kherson, like a fortress, is preparing for its defence."
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces say Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine with missiles on Wednesday afternoon, again targeting the country’s battered power grid as winter weather approaches. Authorities said Ukrainian soldiers shot down four Russian cruise missiles and 10 Iranian-made drones during the attack.
Ukraine accuses Iran of violating UN ban on drone transfers
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine accused Iran of violating a U.N. Security Council ban on the transfer of drones capable of flying 300 kilometers and invited U.N. experts to inspect what it said were Iranian-origin drones being used by Russia against civilian targets. Russia and Iran denied Wednesday the drones are Iranian.
Russia asks Philippines to honor helicopter purchase deal
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Russia wants the Philippine government to honor a signed contract to purchase 16 military heavy-lift helicopters, which the administration of former President Rodrigo Duterte had cancelled due to fears of possible U.S. sanctions. Moscow’s ambassador to Manila, Marat Pavlov, told reporters Wednesday night that the...
France and Spain May Start Charging Russian Oligarchs for Keeping Their Confiscated Yachts Parked
It’s a sad day to be a Russian oligarch with a love of the seas. Since the war with Ukraine began, the US and EU have gone after billionaires fleeing with their treasured superyachts to protect them from being confiscated—which is why you may have seen so many parked in the marina on your last trip to Dubai. However, protection may come at an additional cost for those confiscated in France and Spain. According to Reuters, the two countries announced this week that they will now charge Russian businessmen with frozen superyachts to pay for upkeep costs while the yachts are...
EU preparing sanctions against Iran over Russia drone sales
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has gathered evidence that Iran is supplying drones to Russia for use its war in Ukraine and is drawing up a list of sanctions in retaliation, officials and diplomats said Wednesday. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to...
Norway intel agency takes over probe into drone sightings
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s domestic security agency on Wednesday took over investigations of drone sightings near key infrastructure sites hours after the airport in the country’s second-largest city briefly closed due to area residents spotting at least one drone nearby. Bergen Airport, which is near Norway’s...
Germany: No guarantee UN climate talks will end with a deal
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s foreign minister says there’s no guarantee that this year’s United Nations climate talks will result in an agreement that’s backed by all sides. Officials from almost 200 countries will gather next month in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, to discuss how to tackle...
UN to vote on sanctions to curb violence, crime in Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti and impose sanctions on influential gang leader Jimmy Cherizier, nicknamed “Barbecue.”. The resolution would also impose sanctions...
Energy & Environment — EPA launches civil rights probe over Jackson crisis
The EPA is conducting a civil rights probe into the Jackson, Miss., water crisis. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is holding firm despite pushback from the U.S. over the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, and the Biden administration prevailed in a court challenge to the “social costs” of greenhouse gases.
Norway arrests man wanted by Rwanda for role in genocide
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A man in his 40s who is wanted by Rwanda for his role a genocide in the African country has been arrested in the Norwegian capital of Oslo upon an extradition request, authorities said Wednesday. Thea Elise Kjæraas, a spokeswoman for Norway’s National Criminal Investigation...
French police probe multiple cuts of major internet cables
LE PECQ, France (AP) — French police said Friday they’re investigating multiple cuts to fiber-optic cables in France’s second-largest city. Operators said the cables link Marseille to other cities in France and Europe and that internet and phone services were severely disrupted. The disruptions in Marseille were...
Malaysia election set for Nov. 19 amid fear of floods
PUTRAJAYA, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia’s Election Commission said Thursday that national elections will be held on Nov. 19, amid concerns that heavy rain and floods during the year-end monsoon season may deter voters. Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob dissolved Parliament on Oct. 10 for early polls, ignoring protests...
New UK leader to face highest government debt in 60 years
LONDON (AP) — British government debt rose to the highest level in almost 60 years last month and retail sales slumped, underscoring the scale of the economic challenges facing whoever replaces Prime Minister Liz Truss after her administration imploded under the weight of its failed financial plan. Public borrowing...
Report: TikTok bad at culling US election misinformation ads
TikTok’s algorithms are very good at finding videos to keep people glued to their phone screens for hours on end. What they are not so good at, a new report has found, is detecting ads that contain blatant misinformation about U.S. elections. That’s despite TikTok having banned all political...
