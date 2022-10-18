More than a quarter of women with ovarian cancer saw their GP three or more times before getting a referral for tests, according to a new study. Researchers also found that almost a third had waited for longer than three months after first going to see their GP before being given the right diagnosis.If doctors are able to diagnose ovarian cancer at the earliest stage, nine out of 10 women will go on to live for five years or longer, but only around one in 10 survive if it is not caught until it has progressed to stage 4, the...

2 DAYS AGO