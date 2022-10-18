ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors

A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC

Pensioner 'nervous to leave the house' after Bristol attack

A woman in her 80s lost consciousness after being pushed to the ground in a seemingly unprovoked attack. The victim was walking with her friend to a bus stop on Whiteladies Road in Bristol on 26 August when an unknown offender pushed her in the back. She was taken to...
BBC

Giraffe kills toddler in South Africa game park

A toddler has died after being trampled by a giraffe on a conservancy in South Africa, while her mother is in hospital in a critical condition. The 16-month-old girl lived with her mother at the luxury Kuleni Game Park in KwaZulu-Natal province. Police told the BBC the details were sketchy,...
BBC

Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing

A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
BBC

Five hours' sleep is tipping point for bad health

At least five hours sleep a night may cut the over-50s' chances of multiple chronic health problems, researchers say. Ill health can disrupt sleep - but poor sleep may also be a forewarning or a risk itself, they say. There is evidence sleep helps restore, rest and rejuvenate the body...
Freethink

AI is able to spot diseases before symptoms appear

This article is an installment of Future Explored, a weekly guide to world-changing technology. You can get stories like this one straight to your inbox every Thursday morning by subscribing here. Patient outcomes are almost always better when a disease is diagnosed and treated early, but some illnesses don’t trigger...
BBC

Respiratory illness may take up half of NHS beds this winter

Up to half of all hospitals beds in England could be occupied by patients with respiratory infections, including Covid and flu, NHS England says. The warning came as NHS bosses set out further details of its plans to help the health service cope this winter. This includes rapid response teams...
BBC

Josephine Melville: Ex-EastEnders actress dies backstage after play

Actress, director and writer Josephine Melville has died backstage after performing in a play. Nottingham Playhouse said Ms Melville died on Thursday after appearing in a production of Nine Night. The venue said she was treated by paramedics and a medically qualified audience member but died at the scene. Born...
BBC

Laurie Williams and Robyn Love on pregnancy: 'A baby seems to bring light to things'

A tiny pair of shoes, placed in front of a board bearing a few simple words: 'Baby Love. Due April 2023.'. With that one post on Instagram, Laurie Williams and Robyn Love - the British wheelchair basketball stars who went viral after announcing their engagement in 2020 - threatened to break the internet once more. This time, it was with the news that Williams was pregnant.
Daily Mail

England suffer injury blow for autumn series as Gloucester winger Jonny May suffers a suspected dislocated elbow... and London Irish back Henry Arundell also hobbles off in Premiership clash

Jonny May is a major doubt for England's autumn series after suffering a suspected dislocated elbow in Gloucester's 22-21 Gallagher Premiership victory over London Irish. And in another worrying development for Eddie Jones, teenage sensation Henry Arundell hobbled off with strapping on his right foot to jeopardise his involvement in England's opener against Argentina on November 6.
BBC

School meals: 'Holiday hunger' payments to continue until March 2023

So-called "holiday hunger" payments for more than 100,000 children are to continue until March 2023. The payments of £27 each fortnight are made to families during school holidays in place of free school meals. A long term plan to continue the payments until 2025 has not yet been agreed...
BBC

Carlisle train derailment caused by damaged wheel, inspectors think

A freight train derailment which has closed a line was "almost certainly" caused by a damaged wheel hitting part of the track, inspectors have found. Five cement wagons derailed near Petteril Bridge junction in Carlisle at about 20:00 BST on Wednesday. It caused "substantial damage" to infrastructure, with disruption between...
The Independent

Ovarian cancer: 1 in 4 patients ‘see GP three times before referral for tests’

More than a quarter of women with ovarian cancer saw their GP three or more times before getting a referral for tests, according to a new study. Researchers also found that almost a third had waited for longer than three months after first going to see their GP before being given the right diagnosis.If doctors are able to diagnose ovarian cancer at the earliest stage, nine out of 10 women will go on to live for five years or longer, but only around one in 10 survive if it is not caught until it has progressed to stage 4, the...
BBC

Nurse strike threat continues after improved pay offer

Nursing unions have criticised an improved pay offer from the Scottish government, saying a strike vote will continue. The proposed deal is for a flat rate of £2,205 per person, backdated to April. The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) said it was a real-terms pay cut and accused the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy