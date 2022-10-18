Read full article on original website
ShapeShift moves closer to full decentralization with open-source mobile app
The organization transitioned to a DAO in July 2021 as part of a broader pledge to decentralize its operations. ShapeShift, a noncustodial crypto exchange and decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), has taken additional steps toward complete decentralization by migrating users to a new open-source application — a move the organization said would enhance user mobility.
Crypto hacks are set to hit all-time highs in 2022, analyst explains
Kim Grauer, Director of Research at Chainalysis, explains why the amount of crypto stolen in hacks is surging and what could be done to invert this dangerous trend. Reducing the amount of hacking by improving cybersecurity should be considered a top priority for the crypto industry, said Kim Grauer, director of research of blockchain intelligence firm Chainalysis.
Most institutional investors hold or plan to buy cryptocurrencies: Survey
A survey on the appetite for digital assets for institutional investors showed that 43% already own digital assets. The latest survey carried out by Cointelegraph Research among 84 professional investors across the globe revealed that out of $316 billion in assets managed by the respondents, 3.3%, or approximately $10.42 billion, is invested in cryptocurrencies. Some surveyed investors reported over 50% exposure to digital assets, but respondents’ median percentage invested in cryptocurrencies stands at about 3%.
Institutions 'moving very, very fast' into Crypto: Coinbase exec
D’Agostino also said the recent battles between the SEC and CFTC is a good thing for crypto because it indicates that it will be a “vitally important piece of market structure” moving forward. Institutional adoption of digital assets is “moving very, very fast,” and much faster than...
Major client demand the ‘tipping point' for BNY Mellon's crypto services
BNY Mellon CEO Robin Vince pointed to a survey earlier this year which found 91% of institutional asset managers were interested in investing in tokenized assets. BNY Mellon CEO Robin Vince says “client demand” was the “tipping point” that ultimately led to the bank’s launch of institutional-focused crypto services last week.
Metaverse trading volume plummeted 80% but hype hasn’t decreased
A DappRadar report found that while trading volumes have taken a sharp hit during Q3, the average number of NFT sales for these 10 projects only decreased by 11.55%. Third-quarter trading volume for the top 10 Metaverse projects may have fallen 80% compared to the second quarter, but analytics firm Dappradar suggests that interest in virtual worlds still remains.
