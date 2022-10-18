ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

Incoming mail: General Election ballots going out this week

By Kristy Tamashiro
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YGhyL_0id7y50K00

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii voters can start putting pen to paper and choose the next leaders of the state and counties this week. Ballots are getting mailed out starting Monday across Oahu. Kauai and Hawaii County will mail out ballots starting Wednesday.

Maui’s elections website said voters will have their packets by Thursday.

“Use the vote by mail process that’s what it’s for so you don’t have to stand in the line,” said Glenn Takahashi, Honolulu City clerk.

Elections officials said ballot drop boxes will be open on Oahu starting Tuesday, but for those that would like to vote in person, voter service centers will open starting Oct. 25.

“Voter Service Centers will remain running all the way to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 which is General Election Day,” said Scott Nago, Hawaii Chief Elections Officer. “You can vote in person. If you’re not already registered to vote, you can register in person and vote.”

Big races to watch include the race for Governor and Lt. Governor, Maui County Mayor, and four seats for the Honolulu City Council. Elections officials are hoping for larger voter turnout in the General Election.

“In the primary we did 228,000 voters here on Oahu, that was actually a high-water mark for midterm elections as well. So we’re hoping the number goes north of 300,000 for the General Election,” Takahashi said.

Ballots will also look different this time around. Each county will have charter amendment questions. Maui County has 13, Kauai and Oahu will have four, and Hawaii County will have three. To make sure voters’ voices are heard, officials say mail in ballots by Nov. 2.

“If you’re going to still hold on to your ballot after Nov. 2, take it to a place of deposit or voter service center to drop it off in person and put it in the mail, because ballots need to be received by 7 p.m. not postmarked,” Nago said.

If voters don’t receive their ballots by Friday, officials are asking voters to call the election office, because there could be something wrong with an address.

For more information on how to track ballots, click here.

“Your address may be outdated or something, so we can still mail out a ballot and it’s not too late,” said Takahashi.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Frontal System weakens to a trough; pushes back towards Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front near Molokai will weaken and become a surface trough later this morning. Moderate northeast winds persist west of the front, while light and variable winds are over the eastern islands. Once it develops, the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Frontal system weakens and pushes back westward, bringing more rain to Kauai and Oahu. , the surface trough will move back toward the western end of the island chain from later today through Friday. This will likely keep a wet weather pattern across portions of the state, especially on Oahu and Kauai, during the next couple of days. Once this surface feature moves west of the islands, expect a more typical trade wind weather pattern to return to the state from this weekend into the middle of next week.
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Judge orders preschool to shut down amid contentious dispute with state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Kalamapii Play School is a bustling and bright new preschool near downtown Hilo. Some 44 pre-K students are enrolled and more are on a waiting list. “It’s such a vibrant area,” said Kim Pierce, Kalamapii Play School executive director. “I cannot wait for the field trips to start for our kids.”
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

EPA Orders Closure Of Three Illegal Cesspools On Hawaiʻi

HAWAIʻI ISLAND - The The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says SKS Management and Wailuku Plaza will close cesspools and pay a combined $71,780 penalty. (BIVN) – Two illegal large capacity cesspools, or LCCs, at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo, and one cesspool at the SKS Management LLC self-storage business in Kailua-Kona, have been ordered to close under a recent enforcement action taken by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
HILO, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Why This Hawaiian Island Has To Outsource Psychiatric Care

LANAI CITY, Lanai — When her mother was dying of breast cancer, Jozy Malacas-Kinoshita felt the familiar pang of addiction take root. She did not want to give in to it. After a decades-long cycle of treatment and relapse that caused her to lose her home, parental rights over her two daughters and nearly her life, the 61-year-old Lanai City resident had achieved sobriety in 2009.
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

KHON2

27K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy