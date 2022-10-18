Incoming mail: General Election ballots going out this week

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii voters can start putting pen to paper and choose the next leaders of the state and counties this week. Ballots are getting mailed out starting Monday across Oahu. Kauai and Hawaii County will mail out ballots starting Wednesday.

Maui’s elections website said voters will have their packets by Thursday.

“Use the vote by mail process that’s what it’s for so you don’t have to stand in the line,” said Glenn Takahashi, Honolulu City clerk.

Elections officials said ballot drop boxes will be open on Oahu starting Tuesday, but for those that would like to vote in person, voter service centers will open starting Oct. 25.

“Voter Service Centers will remain running all the way to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8 which is General Election Day,” said Scott Nago, Hawaii Chief Elections Officer. “You can vote in person. If you’re not already registered to vote, you can register in person and vote.”

Big races to watch include the race for Governor and Lt. Governor, Maui County Mayor, and four seats for the Honolulu City Council. Elections officials are hoping for larger voter turnout in the General Election.

“In the primary we did 228,000 voters here on Oahu, that was actually a high-water mark for midterm elections as well. So we’re hoping the number goes north of 300,000 for the General Election,” Takahashi said.

Ballots will also look different this time around. Each county will have charter amendment questions. Maui County has 13, Kauai and Oahu will have four, and Hawaii County will have three. To make sure voters’ voices are heard, officials say mail in ballots by Nov. 2.

“If you’re going to still hold on to your ballot after Nov. 2, take it to a place of deposit or voter service center to drop it off in person and put it in the mail, because ballots need to be received by 7 p.m. not postmarked,” Nago said.

If voters don’t receive their ballots by Friday, officials are asking voters to call the election office, because there could be something wrong with an address.

For more information on how to track ballots, click here.

“Your address may be outdated or something, so we can still mail out a ballot and it’s not too late,” said Takahashi.