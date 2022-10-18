Read full article on original website
This is what NASA's spacecraft saw just seconds before slamming into an asteroid
NASA successfully crashed a spacecraft into an asteroid on Monday night. These are the final images it captured as it hurtled toward the rocky surface.
Satellites spot gargantuan Airbus Beluga jet unloading satellite for SpaceX launch (photo)
Satellites watched as an absolutely massive Airbus Beluga aircraft unloaded a telecommunications satellite at Kennedy Space Center ahead of a planned SpaceX launch.
Russian Angara rocket launches mysterious military satellite
Russia launched a small military satellite on Saturday (Oct. 15), pulling off its third orbital mission in less than a week.
Ars Technica
SpaceX announces a second private flight to the Moon aboard Starship
More than two decades have come and gone since entrepreneur Dennis Tito became the first person to pay for his own ride into space, spending a week on the International Space Station. After that pioneering mission aboard a Soyuz vehicle, Tito said he always had a desire to return to...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
dronedj.com
Norway detains 7 Russian drone pilots, including Putin associate’s son
Norway has detained at least seven Russian citizens over the last few days for flying drones and taking unauthorized photos in sensitive locations. In the latest arrest, the drone pilot is reported to be the son of Vladimir Yakunin ― a former KGB general, close associate of Vladimir Putin, and ex-chief of Russian Railways.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage
Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had pulled 70-year-old anti-aircraft guns out of storage, mocking the country for seemingly having to resort to the old weapons in the ongoing war. "Meeting at the crossroads. While #UAarmy is mastering IRIS-T, NASAMS, Aspide, the terrorist state [Russia] is getting 70 year-old AZP-57...
$4.6 billion plant in South Africa will make 'the fuel of the future'
In Nelson Mandela Bay, South Africa, thousands of hectares of land could become the largest green ammonia plant in the world.
Putin may have used ‘pig’ drones packed with explosives to blow up Nord Stream gas pipeline in Bond-style plot
VLADIMIR Putin may have used a drones called "pigs" to blow four holes in his own Nord Stream gas pipelines, reports claim. In a plot closely echoing a classic Bond movie scene, Russian agents are feared to have packed explosives on robots used to clean and repair the inside of the undersea pipes.
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition
GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
Chinese State Media Highlights Putin's 'Daunting' Losses in Ukraine
Chinese state-media highlighted Russia's "daunting losses on the battlefield," a rare admission of the ongoing challenges the Russian military faces in Ukraine from the Kremlin ally. China remains one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest international allies amid the invasion, which drew large international rebuke when Putin launched his "special...
americanmilitarynews.com
U.S. tax-funded hypersonic tech flowing to China: Report
Military technology funded by American taxpayers is flowing to China despite an existing blacklist. Technology for hypersonic missiles, which the U.S. and China are both developing, is sold through middlemen and freely shared among Chinese scientists, the Washington Post reported. Some of the technology sold to China was developed using...
‘Impossible’ space object moving seven times the speed of light spotted by scientists
NASA scientists have found two objects traveling 'impossibly' fast through space. The objects appeared to be traveling seven times the speed of light after a collision of two neutron stars blasted a jet of radiation in 2017. The collision event, known as GW170817, was a neutron star merger. After two...
Idaho8.com
Astronaut James McDivitt, who led Gemini and Apollo missions, has died at 93
James McDivitt, a former NASA astronaut who commanded the Gemini IV and Apollo 9 missions, died in his sleep last week in Tucson, Arizona, NASA said in a statement Monday. He was 93. McDivitt was surrounded by his family and friends when he died Thursday, according to NASA. Selected to...
teslarati.com
SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy launch in three years eyes late-October liftoff
For the second time in 2022, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has a firm launch date for the first time in more than three years. Cursed by a seemingly relentless flood of delays impacting almost every one of the rocket’s payloads, Falcon Heavy made it within three or four months of ending its launch drought as recently as June 2022. At the time, the rocket was more or less ready to begin assembly, but NASA announced late that month that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and supplier Maxar had failed to finish qualifying software needed to power its Psyche spacecraft. Designed to journey to and enter orbit around the asteroid 16 Psyche, the complex trajectory required to reach it constrained the mission to a launch window sometime between August and October.
rigzone.com
Diesel Hits Chaos Mode
The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
Russia Blames ‘Malfunction’ for Firing Missile Near British Military Plane
Russian officials blamed a “technical malfunction” after a Kremlin fighter jet fired a missile near a British military aircraft last month. The close call came on Sept. 29 when an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft was carrying out a routine patrol in international airspace over the Black Sea. Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets shadowed the British plane, which isn’t unusual. “During that interaction, however, it transpired that one of the Su-27 aircraft released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range,” British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said Thursday. Wallace said the “potentially dangerous engagement” led him to contact his Moscow counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to ask for an explanation. The Russian authorities replied that an investigation found a “technical malfunction of the Su-27 fighter” was to blame. News of the mishap comes after a Russian fighter jet crashed into a residential building near Ukraine on Monday, killing 13.
Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine
Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."
