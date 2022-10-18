ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Amarachi Ezeudu

Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes

Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
dronedj.com

Norway detains 7 Russian drone pilots, including Putin associate’s son

Norway has detained at least seven Russian citizens over the last few days for flying drones and taking unauthorized photos in sensitive locations. In the latest arrest, the drone pilot is reported to be the son of Vladimir Yakunin ― a former KGB general, close associate of Vladimir Putin, and ex-chief of Russian Railways.
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine

Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Newsweek

Ukraine Claims Russia Pulling 70-Year-Old Defense Systems Out of Storage

Ukraine said on Monday that Russia had pulled 70-year-old anti-aircraft guns out of storage, mocking the country for seemingly having to resort to the old weapons in the ongoing war. "Meeting at the crossroads. While #UAarmy is mastering IRIS-T, NASAMS, Aspide, the terrorist state [Russia] is getting 70 year-old AZP-57...
nationalinterest.org

General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition

GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
Newsweek

Chinese State Media Highlights Putin's 'Daunting' Losses in Ukraine

Chinese state-media highlighted Russia's "daunting losses on the battlefield," a rare admission of the ongoing challenges the Russian military faces in Ukraine from the Kremlin ally. China remains one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest international allies amid the invasion, which drew large international rebuke when Putin launched his "special...
americanmilitarynews.com

U.S. tax-funded hypersonic tech flowing to China: Report

Military technology funded by American taxpayers is flowing to China despite an existing blacklist. Technology for hypersonic missiles, which the U.S. and China are both developing, is sold through middlemen and freely shared among Chinese scientists, the Washington Post reported. Some of the technology sold to China was developed using...
teslarati.com

SpaceX’s first Falcon Heavy launch in three years eyes late-October liftoff

For the second time in 2022, SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket has a firm launch date for the first time in more than three years. Cursed by a seemingly relentless flood of delays impacting almost every one of the rocket’s payloads, Falcon Heavy made it within three or four months of ending its launch drought as recently as June 2022. At the time, the rocket was more or less ready to begin assembly, but NASA announced late that month that the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and supplier Maxar had failed to finish qualifying software needed to power its Psyche spacecraft. Designed to journey to and enter orbit around the asteroid 16 Psyche, the complex trajectory required to reach it constrained the mission to a launch window sometime between August and October.
FLORIDA STATE
rigzone.com

Diesel Hits Chaos Mode

The world’s diesel market is once again flashing signs of chaos, undermining the global economy with a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Powering trucks, trains and ships that drive industry, the fuel is commanding huge buy-it-now premiums in Europe. Beset by worker strikes over pay at French oil refineries that lasted over three weeks, the continent is struggling to be ready for a ban on imports from key supplier Russia that’s 3 1/2 months away. The US has the lowest seasonal inventories in data that began in 1982 going into winter.
TheDailyBeast

Russia Blames ‘Malfunction’ for Firing Missile Near British Military Plane

Russian officials blamed a “technical malfunction” after a Kremlin fighter jet fired a missile near a British military aircraft last month. The close call came on Sept. 29 when an unarmed RAF RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft was carrying out a routine patrol in international airspace over the Black Sea. Two Russian Su-27 fighter jets shadowed the British plane, which isn’t unusual. “During that interaction, however, it transpired that one of the Su-27 aircraft released a missile in the vicinity of the RAF Rivet Joint beyond visual range,” British Defense Minister Ben Wallace said Thursday. Wallace said the “potentially dangerous engagement” led him to contact his Moscow counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to ask for an explanation. The Russian authorities replied that an investigation found a “technical malfunction of the Su-27 fighter” was to blame. News of the mishap comes after a Russian fighter jet crashed into a residential building near Ukraine on Monday, killing 13.
Newsweek

Video Shows Russian 'Snake' Minefield Vehicle Obliterated by Drone: Ukraine

Ukrainian paratroopers in southern Ukraine have destroyed a Russian demining installation, according to a fiery new video posted on social media. A Facebook post reported that soldiers of the 79th Separate Amphibious Assault Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed the UR-77 Russian demining installation, known among military officials as the "Snake Horynich."

