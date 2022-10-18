Read full article on original website
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Snowfall Protocol Are About To Skyrocket In Value – They’re Trending Now!
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are about to experience a huge surge in value, according to recent reports. The three cryptocurrencies have been trending upward in recent weeks, and there is no indication that this trend will reverse any time soon. If you’re thinking of investing in any of these coins, now might be the time to do so!
Is LUNC dead? Experts predict Terra Luna nearing zero in the short-term future
The crypto market has experienced a whirlwind in 2022. Good and bad developments have taken place, and the market is now in a period of historically rare low volatility. While the bear market prices have some investors anxious, many are actually optimistic about the future of the asset class. However,...
The Battle of NFTs – Ethereum’s CryptoPunks vs ApeCoin’s Bored Apes vs Big Eyes Coin NFT Sushi Crew
Scary start to the week as the cryptocurrency markets for Bitcoin, XRP, Cardano, and Polkadot are all experiencing difficulties. At the time this piece was being written, the price of Bitcoin dropped to £17,310. Many large cryptocurrencies have been on a bullish run since the beginning of June, which is the lowest level.
Vemate, Fast-Tracked Bear-Market Killer, will be listed on Gate.io
Vemate, a trending hybrid crypto-NFT project, has successfully finished Presale on Gempad and has opened another one on PinkSale for those that want to jump on board before listing on Pancakeswap and then, a few days later, on Gate.io, a Tier-1 CEX. London, United Kingdom – Vemate is a hybrid...
Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?
With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
Will Shiba Inu (SHIB) Be a Good Investment for 2023? The Hideaways Looks Set to Over take Shiba Inu (SHIB) in 2023
We take a look at Shiba Inu and see whether Shiba Inu will be a good investment. We also answer the question what will Shiba Inu be worth in 2025 to help you decide whether you should invest in Shiba Inu (SHIB). Elsewhere, The Hideaways are running a flash sale...
LUNA Ecosystem Gets Support with Launch of LUNCHBOX $LUNA Burn and Market Prediction, Powered by BlueZilla
The BlueZilla startup incubator has announced the launch of LUNCHBOX – a decentralized market prediction platform aimed entirely at giving users the chance to earn on predicting the number of $LUNC tokens burned each day, whilst burning $LUNC tokens. Amongst the wider efforts of the community and market, LUNCHBOX is shaping up to be a pretty interesting factor in $LUNC’s recovery.
Big Eyes Coin, Solana, and Huobi Token Are 3 Potentially Profitable Cryptos You Should Hold
As crypto enthusiasts look to profit from their holdings, the new cryptocurrency, Big Eyes Coin (BIG), is one potentially profitable crypto with several unique features, capabilities, and offerings. As such, Big Eyes (BIG) could disrupt the cryptocurrency market like Solana (SOL) and Huobi Token (HT). Big Eye (BIG), Solana (SOL),...
Could You Live With Yourself After Uniglo.io, Dogecoin, And Shiba Inu Do 20x From Here, And You Didn’t Buy?
The cryptocurrency market offers investors the possibility to prosper despite prevailing market circumstances and a worldwide recession when all other types of assets, particularly conventional equities, stocks, and shares, fail. According to analysts, Uniglo (GLO), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are the cryptos of the future, with 20x growth...
Can AVAX withstand the Bears’ Pressure? Avalanche 2025 Price Prediction
The year 2022 was unfortunate for the blockchain Avalanche (AVAX). It lost 80% of its value, and the chain’s native token, AVAX, tumbled out of the top 10 list of the most valuable cryptos by market capitalization. We all remember the disaster surrounding Terra Luna and the meltdown, which...
$111M Stablecoins Flow Into Exchanges, Buying Pressure For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows large amounts of stablecoins have entered exchanges recently, something that could provide buying pressure for Bitcoin. Around $111 Million Stablecoins Flowed Into Exchanges In Last Couple Of Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the latest stablecoin inflow is the largest observed in...
Dogecoin and Shiba Inu Holders Invest in The Hideaways ($HDWY)
Shiba Inu and Dogecoin investors are worried because of the downward trends in the price chart of both coins. 2021 was a good year for both currencies, but the future doesn’t look very bright. 2022 was a nightmare for the crypto market, especially for these two coins. If you...
How Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics Hint At A Long-Term Bottom
Predicting the bitcoin bottom is something that is done with much fervor by investors in the space since it often means more profit if they can accurately catch the bottom. It often proves to be a difficult task but using blockchain metrics can provide some guidance. Presently, these blockchain metrics have fallen to new lows, which could point toward a possible bottom for bitcoin.
Will Dogeliens Capture Market Interest Like Dogecoin and Flow Upon Launch?
Dogeliens (DOGET) is an innovative meme coin capitalizing on the attention received by the non-fungible token (NFT) and meme coins markets. Holders of the Dogeliens (DOGET) token can mint a non-fungible token (NFT), giving them access to an environment that offers exciting financial and social rewards. Keep reading to discover...
Top NFTs: Chronocatz and BVDCATs
According to DappRadar, the total value of NFT sales during the third quarter of FY2022 was around $3.3 billion, which is 60% lower than the $8.4 billion recorded in the second quarter. Despite the significant decline in the volume of non-fungible token (NFT) sales during the current cryptocurrency bear market, there have been no signs of a loss in the excitement surrounding certain projects.
Decentraland and Sandbox investors turn to BudBlockz for better returns
BudBlockz has been creating waves in the cryptoverse since it promises many innovative features on its new crypto powered cannabis marketplace. Many Decentraland ($MANA) and Sandbox ($SAND) investors have expressed an interest in the BudBlockz ($BLUNT) Token due to its strong use cases. BudBlockz will enable customers and sellers to connect seamlessly through a blockchain powered peer-to-peer marketplace. It will also provide many attractive rewards and discounts through its Ganja Guruz NFT collection.
Big Eyes on the Fast Track to Dominating the NFT Trade Sector Against Solana and Enjin Coin
Big Eyes (BIG) has been expanding at a fantastic rate in the past few weeks, as its presale has racked up about $8.5 million in token sales since September. The platform is moving to compete with top NFT projects Solana (SOL) and Enjin Coin (ENJ), as its users eagerly anticipate its NFT club launch later in the year. Here, we present a short review of the coins as they stand.
Wombex Token (WMX) Is Now Available for Trading on LBank Exchange
INTERNET CITY, DUBAI, Oct. 19, 2022 – LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, has listed Wombex Token (WMX) on October 19, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the WMX/USDT trading pair is now officially available for trading. With its groundbreaking multichain stableswap algorithm, Wombat Exchange enables...
