One dead, one seriously injured in Richmond double shooting
One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting on Q Street in Richmond on Thursday night.
One dead, another fighting for life after double-shooting in Richmond’s East End
Richmond Police Department is investigating a double-shooting that occurred in Richmond's Fairmount neighborhood.
Woman shot in Petersburg, police investigating
Petersburg police are investigating after a woman was found with a gunshot wound.
Five people arrested in deadly shooting of 15-year-old girl in Gilpin Court
Five people have now been charged for the September shooting on North 1st Street in Richmond that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl.
NBC12
5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Man hospitalized in shooting on Laburnum Ave, Henrico police investigating
At around 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 18, an off-duty police officer was approached by a man at an intersection of Laburnum and Carolina Avenue. According to police, the man had obvious signs of injuries consistent with a gunshot wound to the lower extremities.
Chesterfield Police launch death investigation at Arboretum Place hotel
Police are investigating a death at a Chesterfield County hotel that was reported on Thursday afternoon.
foxrichmond.com
Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police and forensics are on the scene where a body was found on Wednesday afternoon in Fairfield Court. Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Increase in police presence expected at Petersburg High School Friday
In a tweet sent out Thursday night, the school district said the additional police presence is due to an increase in the number of altercations at the high school.
cbs19news
Shooting in Henrico leaves one injured and one dead
HENRICO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries after authorities state they were shot at in an apartment complex in Henrico County in the east end. WWBT in Richmond reports police were dispatched to the Williamsburg Village Apartments around 11 p.m. on Monday. When...
Weapons brought to Richmond, Chesterfield schools four times in about a month
Yet another student was found with a weapon at a local school Thursday morning, this time in Richmond.
VIDEO: Passerby films car fire on Old Hundred Road in Chesterfield
A car fire near Brandermill Parkway stopped traffic on Wednesday afternoon.
Police identify homicide victim in Henrico double shooting
The Henrico County Police Division is continuing to investigate a double shooting that left one victim dead in Montrose.
Chesterfield Police looking for counterfeit check fraud suspect
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a check fraud suspect.
Police: Skeletal remains found in Hopewell neighborhood
An investigation is underway after human skeletal remains were found in a Hopewell neighborhood Wednesday night.
Man killed at Henrico apartments
Police identified the deceased victim as Khmard Antonio Straughter. A second shooting victim suffered a non-life-threatening injury.
Richmond house flipper found guilty on four of seven counts
At one point renovating and selling nearly 30 homes in a year, Romano’s Cobblestone Development Group hit a high point in 2017 when it was featured in an HGTV pilot called “Richmond Rehabbers.”
Loved one remembers Chesterfield crash victim, driver faces DUI and hit-and-run charges
A driver is facing charges for a DUI and hit and run after police say she hit two pedestrians, left the scene and then came back to the crash site.
Drive-thru customer fires gun at fast-food employee through his car door, video shows
After receiving his order, the driver takes a sip of his drink, pulls out a pistol and fires through his own car door at the drive-thru window.
Law enforcement, auto shops crack down on catalytic converter thefts by offering free spray paint
Catalytic converter thieves are busy in Central Virginia, and now law enforcement agencies are hoping paint will stop them in their tracks.
