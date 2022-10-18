ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henrico County, VA

NBC12

5 arrested, charged in connection to murder of Richmond 15-year-old

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond Police have charged five people for the murder of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey, who was shot in Gilpin Court in September. On Monday, Sept.12, around 7:27 p.m., officers were called to the 900 block of North 1st Street for the report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found Humphrey down and unresponsive on a sidewalk. She had been shot and was pronounced dead at the scene.
foxrichmond.com

Police investigate after body found in Fairfield Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police and forensics are on the scene where a body was found on Wednesday afternoon in Fairfield Court. Officials arrived at the 2200 block of 23rd street around 2:37 p.m. on Oct.19. Once on the scene, police found a male who had been shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
cbs19news

Shooting in Henrico leaves one injured and one dead

HENRICO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two men are in the hospital with serious injuries after authorities state they were shot at in an apartment complex in Henrico County in the east end. WWBT in Richmond reports police were dispatched to the Williamsburg Village Apartments around 11 p.m. on Monday. When...
