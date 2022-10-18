Bitcoin Fails Again To Move Below $18,000 After Bad Inflation Report, Crypto Price Bottom May Cause Uniglo.io To Surge In 2023

Read full article on original website
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
Chainlink (LINK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expected To Drop In Value, While Flasko (FLSK) Will Rise
The recent bear market is creating a major impact on numerous successful projects. For example, successful cryptocurrency initiatives such as Chainlink (LINK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are struggling. However, it is also possible to see how other alternative cryptocurrencies, such as Flasko gaining more attention. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Not...
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Snowfall Protocol Are About To Skyrocket In Value – They’re Trending Now!
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are about to experience a huge surge in value, according to recent reports. The three cryptocurrencies have been trending upward in recent weeks, and there is no indication that this trend will reverse any time soon. If you’re thinking of investing in any of these coins, now might be the time to do so!
Third Quarter Report Shows Tesla Is Still Holding On To Its Bitcoin
The second quarter of 2022 had been set ablaze with speculation after automotive manufacturer Tesla reported that it had sold 3/4 of its bitcoin holdings. The value of its bitcoin holdings had declined during this time and the $936 million sale had been reportedly put into traditional currencies. However, it seems the company is not yet done with the digital asset as it continues to hold on to the remaining stash.
Fidelity Digital Assets Starts Ethereum (ETH) Trading for Institutional Clients on Oct 28
A leaked email reveals that Fidelity Digital Assets will offer not only Bitcoin (BTC) but also Ethereum (ETH) to its institutional clients starting October 28. The email was reportedly sent to clients. Fidelity Digital Assets is part of one of the most well-known asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments....
LUNA Ecosystem Gets Support with Launch of LUNCHBOX $LUNA Burn and Market Prediction, Powered by BlueZilla
The BlueZilla startup incubator has announced the launch of LUNCHBOX – a decentralized market prediction platform aimed entirely at giving users the chance to earn on predicting the number of $LUNC tokens burned each day, whilst burning $LUNC tokens. Amongst the wider efforts of the community and market, LUNCHBOX is shaping up to be a pretty interesting factor in $LUNC’s recovery.
How Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics Hint At A Long-Term Bottom
Predicting the bitcoin bottom is something that is done with much fervor by investors in the space since it often means more profit if they can accurately catch the bottom. It often proves to be a difficult task but using blockchain metrics can provide some guidance. Presently, these blockchain metrics have fallen to new lows, which could point toward a possible bottom for bitcoin.
$111M Stablecoins Flow Into Exchanges, Buying Pressure For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows large amounts of stablecoins have entered exchanges recently, something that could provide buying pressure for Bitcoin. Around $111 Million Stablecoins Flowed Into Exchanges In Last Couple Of Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the latest stablecoin inflow is the largest observed in...
What Will Polkadot (DOT) Be Worth in 2025? The Hideaways (HDWY) Could Overtake Polkadot (DOT) as Investor Favorite
Even though Polkadot’s (DOT) utility could arguably be one of the best in the crypto market, Polkadot (DOT) price has been struggling and many investors are asking whether Polkadot (DOT) will be a good investment for 2025. Polkadot (DOT) is a currency that you can use to buy the...
Can AVAX withstand the Bears’ Pressure? Avalanche 2025 Price Prediction
The year 2022 was unfortunate for the blockchain Avalanche (AVAX). It lost 80% of its value, and the chain’s native token, AVAX, tumbled out of the top 10 list of the most valuable cryptos by market capitalization. We all remember the disaster surrounding Terra Luna and the meltdown, which...
In Q3, The Bitcoin Mining Council Reports Mining Efficiency & Security Increases
The still-controversial Bitcoin Mining Council is back at it. For the sixth consecutive quarter, the organization published a report that shows how transparent and accountable the bitcoin mining industry is. They put bitcoin’s numbers to the test against companies, countries, and all industries. The network passes with flying colors in all instances. The Bitcoin Mining Council’s conclusion for Q3 is, “as the Bitcoin Network continues to grow, it will become even more efficient over time.”
Will Dogeliens Capture Market Interest Like Dogecoin and Flow Upon Launch?
Dogeliens (DOGET) is an innovative meme coin capitalizing on the attention received by the non-fungible token (NFT) and meme coins markets. Holders of the Dogeliens (DOGET) token can mint a non-fungible token (NFT), giving them access to an environment that offers exciting financial and social rewards. Keep reading to discover...
Polymath, JUST and Snowfall Protocol Are Three Top Crypto Projects For Major Returns According To Market Experts – Here’s Why..
As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, so does the number of new investors and projects. While there are countless options to choose from, some projects are standouts and are expected to generate major returns for investors. Polymath, JUST, and Snowfall Protocol are three such projects, according to market experts.
Bitcoin Beats 3 Of America’s Biggest Banks In Terms Of Market Cap – Find Out Here
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, will most likely enter next month having a trading price that is significantly lower than its $69,044 all-time high attained on November 10, 2021. Moreover, its average price for October 2022, which currently stands at $19,443, is nowhere near the $58,051...
How The EU Will Imposed Energy Labels On Bitcoin Miners
The European Commission (EC) released an update on the energy strategy to be adopted by the European Union in the coming years; this might bring significant changes for Bitcoin miners and crypto miners. The Commission is moving forward with the European Green Deal and intends to improve the region’s energy efficiency by integrating renewable energy sources.
DeFi Coins That Can Boost Your Portfolio In The Ongoing Bear Market – Uniswap, Aave, and Rocketize Token
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) is a sector within the cryptocurrency industry notable for providing feasible solutions to the many problems within the banking sector and traditional financial systems. Over the last few years, Decentralized Finance (DeFi) has been growing in relevance and accumulating a large following. The purpose of DeFi is to make banking operations faster, cheaper, and more accessible to the global community. DeFi seeks to be everything traditional finance is not, such as accessible, transparent, decentralized, and anonymous.
Ripple (XRP) and Binance (BNB) Plagued by Controversy: Try Big Eyes Coin (BIG) for Huge Gains
The cryptocurrency community has become used to scandals, scams, and assorted sinister acts throughout its storied history. Through malice, incompetence, or simple human error, untold millions have been lost or stolen from honest investors. In this article, we’ll take a forensic eye regarding three cryptocurrencies that have been in the...
Polygon (Matic) and Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Holders Invest in The Hideaways ($HDWY)
Polygon (MATIC) was one of the best presale investment opportunities that our analysts picked out. It results in astronomical gains of well over 20,000%, and they’ve picked The Hideaways (HDWY) to emulate the same trajectory. Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) has been causing a stir again as people question the validity...
How & Where to Buy BudBlockz (BLUNT) using BTC, ETH, BNB & More
BudBlockz has emerged as one of the hottest digital tokens for Q4. Click here to find out where to buy the cryptocurrency today. In the world of cryptocurrency, the value of successful digital tokens can skyrocket overnight. So, when you discover the next Bitcoin or Shiba Inu, it is vital that you take quick action. Anybody that follows industry developments will have heard about BudBlockz in recent months. As such, searches for how and where to buy the $BLUNT token have grown at an exponential rate in recent weeks.
