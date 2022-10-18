It’s impossible to say who got the worse end of the deal when Donald Trump hooked up John Eastman and started listening to his cockamamie theories about overturning the election by substituting slates of weirdos cosplaying as swing state electors for those won by Joe Biden. With Rudy Giuliani playing matchmaker, things were always bound to go sideways. But now this date from hell has put both the attorney and his client in potential legal jeopardy, and both of them are probably wishing they’d swiped left on the whole thing.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO