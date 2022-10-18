Read full article on original website
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
The Verge
New York attorney general calls for laws banning murderers’ livestreams of killings
A report on this year’s white supremacist mass shooting in Buffalo, New York, asks legislators to criminalize a perpetrator or their accomplice filming a murder — and let states fine people, including the operators of large web platforms, who redistribute the videos. The recommendation is intended to stop terrorists from using livestreams as a propaganda tool, and it comes with additional requests for broadcast television-like restrictions on streaming platforms.
abovethelaw.com
Court Finds Even More Crime-Frauding In Last Batch Of John Eastman Emails
It’s impossible to say who got the worse end of the deal when Donald Trump hooked up John Eastman and started listening to his cockamamie theories about overturning the election by substituting slates of weirdos cosplaying as swing state electors for those won by Joe Biden. With Rudy Giuliani playing matchmaker, things were always bound to go sideways. But now this date from hell has put both the attorney and his client in potential legal jeopardy, and both of them are probably wishing they’d swiped left on the whole thing.
"The armed rebellion wasn't over" — FBI agent details alleged Oath Keepers conspiracy ahead of Jan. 6 attack
Washington — As the high-profile Oath Keepers' seditious conspiracy trial entered its third week on Monday, an FBI special agent testified that members of the far-right group worked to amass weapons and store them in a Washington, D.C.-area hotel in the days leading up to the Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021.
Attorney general’s office trying to get back $15 million spent on pandemic masks that never arrived
Massachusetts ultimately received the hand sanitizer it ordered, as well as an $18,000 “donation” from the company. After receiving more than $15 million to supply Massachusetts with masks at the start of the pandemic, a company allegedly bought the masks with state funds and never delivered them, according to the attorney general’s office.
teslarati.com
Tesla Cybertruck tooling officially begins at Gigafactory Texas
Tesla Cybertruck tooling has officially begun at Gigafactory Texas as the vehicle begins to enter production within the next year. Tesla released its Q3 2022 Shareholder Deck on Wednesday just after Market Close, where the Cybertruck was listed as “Tooling” instead of the “In Development” label the automaker gave it last quarter.
teslarati.com
Twitter locks employee stock accounts amid Elon Musk buyout expectations
Days before the deadline to finalize the company’s deal with Elon Musk, Twitter Inc. has frozen the equity award accounts for employees. The move suggests that the social media company is hopeful the deal with the Tesla CEO will be finalized. A Delaware court has directed Elon Musk, the...
californiaglobe.com
What Is the ‘Order of Enumeration?’
Pursuant to Article IV, Section 9 of the California Constitution, there is a requirement for each bill to have a title. The constitutional provision states: “A statute shall embrace but one subject, which shall be expressed in its title. If a statute embraces a subject not expressed in its title, only the part not expressed is void. A statute may not be amended by reference to its title.”
teslarati.com
Rivian R1S spotted being benchmarked by General Motors
A Rivian R1S was spotted being driven by General Motors (GM) competitive benchmarking team near the automaker’s Proving Ground, its product development and durability testing facility located at 3300, General Motors Rd. The legacy automaker has plans to launch 30 electric vehicles by 2025 and has been seen benchmarking several EVs earlier this year.
Local tech support scams are on the rise, FBI says
“In some cases, we’ve seen victims lose their entire life savings.”. People are falling victim to scammers pretending to be tech support, and they’re losing millions of dollars. FBI Boston Investigators are noticing a rising trend in which fraudsters, posing as customer service representatives from tech companies, convince...
