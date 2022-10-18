Read full article on original website
2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
Fire at Kohlhouse Collision Center in Vincennes
An autobody shop in Vincennes was reported to be on fire in the late hours of Monday Night/Early Tuesday morning. It happened at Kohlhouse Collision Body Center at 67 West 15th Street in Vincennes right around Midnight on Tuesday. Knox County dispatch says there are no injuries, and the cause...
ISU Rave Alert: Possible gunshots fired from truck near 3rd and Poplar
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - An alert was sent to Indiana State University students and staff about gunshots fired near campus in downtown Terre Haute. The "Rave Alert," sent around 6:30 P.M., says Terre Haute police were dispatched to a call of gunshots coming from a vehicle near 3rd and Poplar Streets.
Multiple Fires in Area – Burn BAN Still in Effect
A field fire occurred yesterday at 1000 E and 1650 N in Odon. According to the police report, approximately 3 to 4 acres were on fire and spreading. Taylor Township Fire Department assisted Madison Fire Department, Daviess County, and neighbors also assisted. Crews were on the scene for about an hour, and no more information was given.
Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
City of Vincennes wrapping up paving project.
VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Road crews have been hard at work this week, fixing bumps in the road throughout Vincennes. It's all smooth driving now on some heavily travelled roads. All week, road crews have been out in Vincennes, milling and paving various roadways. While paving smaller sections in various...
Fire burns link to Evansville’s industrial past
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)- If the walls of the former Hercules and Servel factory that caught fire early Monday morning could talk– oh the tales they’d share of Evansville’s industrial past, from being the center of the buggy industry- to becoming an early center for automobiles, plastics, and refrigeration, to Evansville’s role in the home front during the Second World War.
Officials investigate Tuesday morning Terre Haute arson
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Officials in Terre Haute are investigating a Tuesday morning arson. It happened just before 3:00 in a garage at 2419 6th Avenue. The Terre Haute Fire Department told News 10 that the fire spread from an attached garage to the house. Crews worked for a...
THPD investigate report of shots fired near ISU campus
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police Department officers were notified of possible shots being fired near the area of 3rd and Poplar streets around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Police said when officers arrived on the scene, a witness reported what they believed were multiple gunshots fired and observed a green truck in the area […]
After ISU Rave Alert about reported gunshots in Terre Haute, here's an update from police
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about an Indiana State University Rave Alert sent to students and staff on Wednesday. The alert, sent to students and staff, warned about possible gunshots fired from a truck near 3rd and Poplar Streets in Terre Haute around 6:00 P.M. See...
Vandals wreck West Terre Haute park - here's what they did
WEST TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Workers are cleaning up a Vigo County park after it was vandalized. It happened at South 7th Street Park in West Terre Haute. Vandals left explicit language and drawings on different structures. County employees also found flipped portable bathrooms, signs of a fire and stolen picnic tables.
Terre Haute Fire Department promotes firefighters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Fire Department promoted a total of seven firefighters at their monthly meeting. THFD recognized those individuals by promoting three firefighters from private to lieutenant and four lieutenants to the rank of captain. The individuals went through training courses and instructor classes to be placed in the rank.
One person, several pets rescued in house fire
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person and several pets were rescued by firefighters following a house fire over the weekend in northern Vigo County. It happened in the 6000 block of Scott St. According to Fire Chief Brad Stott with the Otter Creek Fire Department, three people were outside the home upon arrival, and […]
Warrick Co. store ordered to temporarily close due to health violations
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - A Chandler store has been closed by the Warrick County Health Department. According to a social media post, health officials ordered Kamper’s Market to temporarily close for unsanitary conditions until their violations are corrected. The closure notice must remain in place and can only be...
Vandalism results in equipment removed from Vigo Co. Park
VIGO CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) —Porta potties flipped, syringes on the ground and profanity written on several pieces of equipment, this was the scene at one West Terre Haute Park due to vandals. It happened at South Seventh St. Park. As a result, county officials have decided to pull away...
Homeowner stuck in house blaze; fire departments collaborate to put it out
CANNELBURG, Ind. (WEHT) – The Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) says they assisted Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department with a house fire on Sunday at 9:40 p.m. Officials say there was a person inside the house when CVFD arrived on the scene. Reports say the homeowner was rescued thanks to a neighbor. Crews quickly assisted with […]
Train Derailment in Gibson County
MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
Terre Haute fire ruled as arson
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Fire Department arrived on the scene of a “heavily involved” attached garage fire at approximately 2:54 am. The cause of the fire has been ruled as arson, and local firefighters spent over 2 hours on the scene. Located at 2419...
Non-Accidental Vehicle Fire in Washington
On October 17, 2022, at approximately 03:15 AM, Officers with WPD’s 3rd shift responded to the 700 block of SW 6th St for a vehicle fire. It was apparent to Officers on scene that the fire was non accidental. A WPD Detective and WPD CSI responded to the scene...
Grayville Woman Jailed by Carmi PD Wednesday Evening
A Grayville woman is free on bond following her arrest by Carmi Police Wednesday evening. It was just after 8pm when Carmi law enforcement pulled over 29 year old Grayville resident Sarah Brines near East Main Street at the Wabash River bridge. During the stop, it was revealed Brines was allegedly driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was subsequently arrested and processed at the White County Jail. She would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and a half later and is now awaiting a court date.
