Read full article on original website
Related
How to watch USA vs. Nigeria: FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup quarterfinal time, TV, live stream
The 2022 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup quarterfinals are set, and eight teams begin battling for their spot in the semifinals starting with USA vs. Nigeria on Friday, October 21 (10/21/2022). The match is bright and early U.S. time, with the broadcast starting 7 a.m. ET on FS2. It...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
65K+
Followers
51K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0