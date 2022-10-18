Read full article on original website
Cancer vaccine could be available by 2030, say scientists behind Covid jab
Cancer vaccines could be accessible to patients within the next decade, the husband and wife team behind one of the most successful Covid jabs has said.German couple Professors Ugur Sahin and Ozlem Tureci said they are hesitant to say they can find a cure for cancer, but that they have had “breakthroughs” they will keep working on.They said the development and success of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 which became widely rolled out in the pandemic “gives back to our cancer work”.The couple – interviewed on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme – co-founded BioNTech in Mainz, Germany, in 2008,...
Cancer vaccine could be ready for use by 2030, say BioNTech founders
According to Uğur Şahin and Özlem Türeci, the founders of the German company BioNTech, mRNA vaccines that can help target cancer could be ready for use before the end of this decade, The Guardian has reported. The duo made this remark during their interview with BBC's Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg.
Posts mislead on Pfizer COVID vaccine’s impact on transmission
CLAIM: Pfizer admitted to the European Parliament that it had not tested the ability of its COVID-19 vaccine to prevent transmission of the virus before it entered the market, proving the company lied about this earlier in the pandemic. AP’S ASSESSMENT: Missing context. Janine Small, president of international markets at...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Taking antidepressants long-term ‘increases your risk of killer condition’
TAKING antidepressants long-term could increase your risk of a silent killer, experts have warned. The drugs, used to treat clinical depression, as well as other conditions like OCD and PTSD, are taken by millions of Brits. Now, a new study has found the medication could increase the risk of heart...
News-Medical.net
Simple nasal wash can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19
Simple nasal washes with mild saline water can prevent hospitalization and deaths from COVID-19, if applied twice daily following a positive diagnosis, according to research led by the US-based Augusta University. Reducing the amount of virus entering the body cuts the severity of the disease, says the study published September...
The top 20 Covid symptoms right now revealed as cases surge by 34% in a fortnight
CASES of Covid-19 have surged by 34 per cent in the last two weeks, new data has revealed. The increase in infections comes as many Brits have now started to develop cold-like symptoms as we head into the winter months. Data shows that there are currently an estimated 235,829 new...
dallasexpress.com
Pfizer Never Tested Vaccines Ability to Stop Transmission
A senior Pfizer executive testifying before the European Union Parliament on Monday stated that the pharmaceutical company did not know whether its COVID-19 mRNA vaccine would stop virus transmission before it entered the market. Janine Small, Pfizer’s president of international developed markets, was filling in for CEO Albert Bourla. He...
BBC
Indonesia bans all syrup medicines after death of 99 children
The deaths of nearly 100 children in Indonesia have prompted the country to suspend sales of all syrup and liquid medication. It comes just weeks after a cough syrup in The Gambia was linked to the deaths of nearly 70 children. Indonesia said some syrup medicine was found to contain...
US sees increase in respiratory infections that can lead to paralysis in children, CDC data shows
CNN — Doctors should prepare for a possible increase in young patients with enterovirus D68, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, and that may be linked to more cases of the rare, paralyzing condition acute flaccid myelitis. There was an increase in acute respiratory illnesses...
News-Medical.net
Study shows low risk of myocarditis/pericarditis after mRNA COVID-19 vaccination
In a recent study published on the medRxiv* preprint server, Taiwanese scientists determined the risk of myocarditis and pericarditis among young individuals who have received messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA)-based coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines. Study: Risk of Myocarditis and Pericarditis Following Coronavirus Disease 2019 Messenger RNA Vaccination—A Nationwide Study. Image...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 linked to excessive destruction of connections between nerve cells in new brain model
Researchers at Karolinska Institutet have in a new study used cellular reprogramming to create human three-dimensional brain models and infected these models with SARS-CoV-2. In infected models, the brain immune cells excessively eliminated synapses and acquired a gene expression pattern mimicking what has been observed in neurodegenerative disorders. The findings could help to identify new treatments against persistent cognitive symptoms after a COVID-19 infection.
MedicalXpress
Australian researchers report emergence of a new recreational drug
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have detected a mysterious new recreational drug not seen in Australia before, nor toxicologically described anywhere else. The drug, which the scientists are labeling "CanKet," shares similar chemical qualities to ketamine, but with a unique makeup previously unseen. The finding was made as...
Global cholera vaccine shortage worsens amid rising cases, WHO says
Amid what it calls an "unprecedented rise in cholera cases worldwide," the World Health Organization said Wednesday that a shortage of cholera vaccines is requiring the temporary suspension of its two-dose strategy.
MedicalXpress
Homicide is a leading cause of death in pregnant women in the US
Women in the U.S. are more likely to be murdered during pregnancy or soon after childbirth than to die from the three leading obstetric causes of maternal death (high blood pressure disorders, hemorrhage, or sepsis), say experts in The BMJ today. Rebecca Lawn at Harvard School of Public Health and...
MedicalXpress
Cancer patients treated with immunotherapy can safely receive mRNA COVID-19 vaccines
New research published in the October 2022 issue of Journal of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network (JNCCN ) confirms the safety of mRNA vaccines in people with cancer undergoing immunotherapy treatment. The researchers analyzed the frequency of side effects (also referred to as immune-related adverse events, or irAEs) in 408 patients receiving immune checkpoint inhibitor (ICI) therapy between January 16 and March 27, 2021. They found no increase in type, frequency, or severity of side effects from those receiving both immunotherapy and the vaccine at the same time.
MedicalXpress
Pfizer says COVID-19 vaccine will cost $110-$130 per dose
Pfizer will charge $110 to $130 for a dose of its COVID-19 vaccine once the U.S. government stops buying the shots, but the drugmaker says it expects many people will continue receiving it for free. Pfizer executives said the commercial pricing for adult doses could start early next year, depending...
MedicalXpress
More than a quarter of U.S. adults say they're so stressed they can't function
Americans are struggling with multiple external stressors that are out of their personal control, with 27% reporting that most days they are so stressed they cannot function, according to a poll conducted for the American Psychological Association. A majority of adults cited inflation (83%), violence and crime (75%), the current...
MedicalXpress
A pandemic 'baby bump' is happening in the US, study finds
Do you have a friend, coworker or family member who recently welcomed a new baby? If so, they're part of a nationwide trend. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the U.S. has experienced a subtle "baby bump," according to a new National Bureau of Economic Research working paper co-authored by Northwestern University economist Hannes Schwandt.
