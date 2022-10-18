Read full article on original website
MedicalXpress
Australian researchers report emergence of a new recreational drug
Scientists from The Australian National University (ANU) have detected a mysterious new recreational drug not seen in Australia before, nor toxicologically described anywhere else. The drug, which the scientists are labeling "CanKet," shares similar chemical qualities to ketamine, but with a unique makeup previously unseen. The finding was made as...
MedicalXpress
Study shows certain foods reduce hot flashes associated with menopause by 88%
A new study, published by the North American Menopause Society in the journal Menopause, found that a diet intervention is about as effective (88%) as hormone replacement therapy (70–90%) for reducing menopausal hot flashes, without the associated health risks. The WAVS trial—the Women's Study for the Alleviation of Vasomotor...
Look out, ladies: Halloween-themed black cocktails may f—ck with your birth control
Many seasonal cocktails use activated charcoal to achieve a black appearance, but the ingredient also messes with many medications.
MedicalXpress
Cervical cancer discovery offers major new clue to better understand the disease
Scientists have discovered that cervical cancer can be divided into two distinct molecular subgroups—one far more aggressive than the other—as part of the largest "omics" study of its kind, led by researchers at UCL and the University of Southampton. Published in Nature Communications, researchers say the breakthrough findings...
MedicalXpress
Microbiome: Disruption of gut microbial balance is associated with increased mortality after kidney, liver transplants
Disruptions in the gut microbiome have been linked to lower survival rates for people who have undergone kidney and liver transplants, a finding that highlights the critical importance of the vast and complex microbial communities that dwell within us. Scientists in the Netherlands studied fecal samples from more than 1,000...
MedicalXpress
Study suggests discontinuation of gender-affirming hormones in those who start treatment as adolescents is rare
Among individuals treated at a gender identity clinic in The Netherlands, those who used puberty suppressing treatment before the age of 18 and then started gender-affirming hormones, 98% (704 out of 720) continued use at follow-up, according to an observational study published in The Lancet Child & Adolescent Health journal.
Click2Houston.com
Separated by war, brought together by love💗🐱: Houston woman helps Ukrainian girl reunite with cat
HOUSTON – A Ukrainian girl has been reunited with her cat months after her family fled their country. It’s all with help from a Houston woman. The Bezhenar family fled their home in Odessa on Feb. 25, 2022, one day after Russia invaded Ukraine. A story that is similar for millions of Ukrainians.
MedicalXpress
Up to 750,000 people in Australia could be at risk of Japanese encephalitis
A paper from a research team, which included mathematical modeling expertise from LSHTM and was led by the QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute in Brisbane, has suggested that up to 750,000 people across Australia could be at risk of exposure to Japanese encephalitis (JEV). The modeling study, published in Clinical...
Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end of world
A small Texas seafood importer has sued the federal government for blocking a shipment of fish from protected waters near Antarctica.
