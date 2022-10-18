Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: No match for Oilers' best
Andersen allowed five goals on 32 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Oilers on Thursday. The sixth goal was an empty-netter. Andersen's brilliant start to the year came to a screeching halt with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each posting four-point games. This was Andersen's first loss of the year, and he's now allowed six goals on 87 shots. The 33-year-old netminder remains a strong fantasy option behind an excellent defense, so he should be capable of bouncing back from this rough outing.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Brock Nelson: Keeps helping out
Nelson registered two assists Tuesday, leading the Islanders to a 5-2 victory over the Sharks. Nelson, credited with an assist during the Islanders' opening three outings, converted a key faceoff Tuesday. The 31-year-old center won a clean draw to Oliver Wahlstrom, who scored off a pick play to give the Islanders a 3-2 lead at 19:04 of the second period. It proved to be the winning tally. Nelson has four helpers.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: In line for increased carries
Foreman will likely split carries with Chuba Hubbard for the Panthers after Christian McCaffrey was traded Thursday. McCaffrey dominated the work out of Carolina's backfield through six games this season, so there will be a significant number of touches available after he was traded to the 49ers. It's unclear whether Foreman or Chuba Hubbard will lead the running backs corps moving forward, as Foreman has seen 12 carries as compared to Hubbard's six. A fairly even split could continue, which would limit the fantasy potential of both backs -- particularly considering the poor state of the Panthers' offense.
CBS Sports
Lions' Josh Reynolds: Dealing with knee issue
Reynolds was a non-participant at practice Wednesday due to a knee injury. While Reynolds gutted through a sprained ankle in the Lions' last two games before a Week 6 bye, he's now dealing with a new health concern. His status thus should be monitored Thursday and Friday to get a sense of his availability for Sunday's contest at Dallas. DJ Chark (ankle) also didn't practice Wednesday, so the team's healthy wide receivers behind top option Amon-Ra St. Brown (ankle) are Kalif Raymond and Tom Kennedy.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Noah Fant: Comes down with illness
Fant was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice due to an illness, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports. Until Wednesday, Fant had avoided appearances on Seattle's injury reports in his first season in the Pacific Northwest. He'll look to get back to full participation Thursday and/or Friday, at which point the Seahawks may remove his designation entirely. While he had a relatively slow start to his tenure with team -- he logged a combined 10-56-1 receiving line on 11 targets through four games -- Fant has come to life somewhat over the last two contests, hauling in nine of 12 targets for 94 yards and no scores.
CBS Sports
Lions' Jameson Williams: Not ready to come off NFI list
Williams (knee), who is recovering from a torn ACL, isn't ready yet to return from the reserve/NFI list, Jeff Risdon of USA Today reports. That said, head coach Dan Campbell noted Wednesday that the wideout has "turned the corner over the last month," while adding that the Lions are "pretty optimistic" that the 2022 first-round pick will play at some point this season. Williams remains without a concrete timetable for a potential NFL debut.
CBS Sports
Panthers' D'Onta Foreman: Could lead post-CMC committee
Interim coach Steve Wilks said Friday that Foreman and Chuba Hubbard will form a running back committee following the trade that sent Christian McCaffrey to the 49ers, though Carolina plans to ride the hot hand, Joe Person of The Athletic reports. Ellis Williams of the Charlotte Observer expects Foreman to get most of the work on early downs.
CBS Sports
Jets' Braxton Berrios: Picks up injury
Berrios was a limited participant in the Jets' practice Wednesday due to a back injury, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Berrios is tending to the injury following Sunday's win over the Packers. While the All-Pro kick returner has played more than 30 percent of the Jets' offensive snaps just once this season, he's coming off back-to-back games with rushing touchdowns. Berrios will have two more practices to increase his activity before Sunday's contest against Denver.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Goes for 21 points in win Wednesday
McCollum amassed 21 points (7-16 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 130-108 win over the Nets. McCollum was solid as ever in the win despite taking a back seat to both Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. While he doesn't receive the fanfare of a couple of his teammates, McCollum's importance to this team cannot be understated. There is a very real chance he could lead the team in assists and threes this season while chipping in 20 points per game on reasonably efficient shooting. He could maintain top-60 value most of the way.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Marquise Brown: Out at least one month
Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Brown (foot) will be sidelined at least one month, Jose M. Romero of The Arizona Republic reports. Brown's expected multi-week absence was confirmed after he received a second opinion on the left foot injury that forced him out in the second half of the Cardinals' Week 6 loss at Seattle. While the nature of the issue isn't known, Brown seems a likely candidate to be placed on injured reserve considering the timeline. In Brown's absence, the recently activated DeAndre Hopkins will resume leading Arizona's passing game, with Rondale Moore, A.J. Green, newcomer Robbie Anderson and Greg Dortch also candidates for targets at wide receiver.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Julio Rodriguez: Dealing with fractured fingertip
GM Jerry Dipoto revealed Wednesday that Rodriguez finished the season playing through a fractured fingertip, Shannon Drayer of Seattle Sports 710 AM reports. The rookie outfielder spent time on the 10-day injured list down the stretch with a lower-back sprain, and he apparently also picked up the finger injury at some point. The issue isn't a serious concern, and he should be ready for the start of spring training in February. Rodriguez is the favorite to be named AL Rookie of the Year after he posted a .284/.345/.509 slash line with 28 home runs, 75 RBI and 25 stolen bases in 132 games during 2022.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Vintage performance Tuesday
Davis produced 27 points (10-22 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 7-9 FT), six rebounds, one block and four steals over 36 minutes during Tuesday's 123-109 loss to the Warriors. Davis chalked up gaudy numbers on both ends of the floor, reminding everyone just what he is capable of when healthy. Coming off another injury-plagued season, Davis is likely keen to prove he can still carry a team into the playoffs. His well-documented injury history resulted in many fantasy managers steering clear of him in drafts, allowing him to be selected toward the end of the second round. If he can stay on the floor, he could prove to be a huge difference-maker in both fantasy and reality.
CBS Sports
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Exits early Thursday
Davis (back) exited Thursday's game early, Jovan Buha of The Athletic reports. Davis entered the game with back problems and was forced to leave the game with another back issue. The center tried to play through the injury that he suffered on a hard fall in the third quarter, according to Mike Trudell of the Lakers' official site, but he then exited back to the locker room. Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson will see extended minutes until Davis is able to return to the game.
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco: Limited role in loss
Pacheco rushed two times for nine yards and caught both of his targets for nine yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to the Bills. Pacheco was ineffective on limited touches in a game where the Chiefs struggled to get anything going on the ground. Though the rookie running back has shown flashes of talent when involved, he remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes in Kansas City's backfield rotation. Pacheco will likely find himself in an uphill battle for touches when the Chiefs visit the 49ers in Week 7.
Wizards Final Injury Report And Starting Lineup Against The Bulls
The Washington Wizards have announced their starting lineup and final injury report for Friday's game against the Chicago Bulls.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Listed questionable for Friday
Murray sports a questionable designation for Friday's game against the Warriors due to left knee injury management. Murray dealt with a hamstring issue during the preseason but was cleared to take part in the season opener. It's unclear if the knee issue is related, but he'll likely rest it overnight before the team decides on his status for the contest. If he can't go, Ish Smith and Bones Hyland are candidates to grab some extra playing time.
CBS Sports
Saints' Andrus Peat: Won't play Thursday
Peat (pectoral) will be inactive Thursday against the Cardinals, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports. Peat suffered a pectoral strain in the Saints' Week 6 loss to the Bengals and has not healed enough to suit up for the contest. In his absence, Calvin Throckmorton (hip) or Landon Young could step into his starting left-guard role.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' James Washington: Feeling good, could return soon
Washington (foot) isn't sure when he will make his season debut but said he's "pretty much healed" and "felt great" during a workout Wednesday, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports. Washington suffered a foot fracture in August and has been on injured reserve since the start of the regular season....
CBS Sports
Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase: Dealing with hip issue
Chase was a limited practice participant Wednesday due to a hip injury, Jay Morrison of The Athletic reports. Chase handled a full workload in Sunday's win over the Saints, catching seven of 10 targets for 132 yards and two touchdowns while doing much of his damage late in the game. He thus seems likely to be ready for this weekend's game against the Falcons, though it'll be worth keeping an eye on Cincinnati's injury reports with wideout Tee Higgins (ankle) and tight end Hayden Hurst (groin) also limited Wednesday and hoping to avoid setbacks with injuries they've been able to play through.
CBS Sports
Padres' Wil Myers: Heads to bench for Game 2
Myers is out of the lineup for Wednesday for Game 2 of the Padres' National League Championship Series matchup with the Phillies. Myers will exit the lineup for only the second time in the postseason, paving the way for Brandon Drury to pick up a start at first base. Thus far in the playoffs, Myers has gone 3-for-26 with a solo home run, one walk and 12 strikeouts.
Comments / 0