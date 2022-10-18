Three Things to Know - 10/18/22

Board of Elections Meeting Planned for Wednesday

The Athens County Board of Elections will have its regular board meeting on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. at the Athens County Board of Elections Office, 15 S. Court St. Room 130.

Troy Township Meeting Set for Saturday

Troy Township will hold their regular monthly meeting Saturday at 8 a.m. at the Township Building.

Veterans Day Parade Seeking Participants

On Friday, November 11, local veteran’s organizations are sponsoring a Veterans Day Parade in Athens starting at 10 a.m.

Organizations such as, Boy and Girl Scouts troops, 4-H clubs, local parade queen courts, baton twirlers and school bands are all invited to take part in this event and help support our local veterans.

Parade packets and entry forms are available by contacting Jane Hopfinger at 740-331-1650. All entry forms must be completed before they’re returned to Hopfinger at 12710 St. Rt. 691, Nelsonville, OH.45764, or American Legion Post 21, 520 W. Union Street, Athens OH 45710, Attention: Jane Hopfinger.

All entry forms must be completed by Friday, November 4.

Only one vehicle per entry will be permitted, and a pickup truck is not considered a float for the contest. Also, floats and banners are welcome. But, all banners must be carried in the parade in order to be judged.

The theme of this year’s parade is, “Never Forget Those That Gave Their Todays for our Tomorrows.”

The parade will start forming at 9:15 a.m. All participants must stop in front of the Court House on S. Court Street and turn toward the steps to be judged if possible. At 11 a.m. there will be a program at The Soldiers & Sailors Monument located near Court Street on the Ohio University campus.