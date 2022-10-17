Read full article on original website
Related
Europe faces long-term pain from energy crisis: Shell CEO
Europe faces painful "industrial rationalisation" due to its energy crisis that risks political trouble, the head of Shell warned Sunday, as the oil giant joined a natural gas project in Qatar. Twenty-five percent of the project has been reserved for international energy giants.
emsnow.com
Bespoke Silicon Rattles Chip Design Ecosystem
Bespoke silicon developers are shaking up relationships, priorities, and methodologies across the semiconductor industry, creating demand for skills that cross traditional boundaries, and driving new business models that leverage these enormous investments. Bespoke silicon designers today are a rare breed, capable of understanding the unique requirements of a specific domain,...
emsnow.com
The Indian Companies Helping the C-Suite Tackle Talent Shortages
By Philip Spagnoli Stoten with insight from Marc Glocal Inc CEO, Ashutosh Kharangate and Nextgen CADCAM Director of Operations, Ravi Kumar. The shortage of talent is an existential crisis for the manufacturing industry as we see increasing numbers of resignations and reducing numbers of available skilled staff. Burnout might be one of the reasons, certainly for those in the supply chain the last couple of years have been tough. But the truth is that there are just not enough skilled people to go around and there are nowhere near enough young people entering the industry.
Comments / 0