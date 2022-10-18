The Falcons were to steamroll through the ELAC Huskies as they secured a win of 3-0 which totaled 25-22 in the 1st set, 25-19 in the 2nd and 25-21 in the 3rd. After sweeping the Huskies this marks their 3rd consecutive sweep, their last two sweeps were against Long Beach City and Victor Valley.

