Talon Marks

‘The Glass Menagerie’ comes alive at Performing Arts Center

The popular play, “The Glass Menagerie,” was brought to the Cerritos College Performing Arts Center by Cerritos Drama with a run that lasted from Oct. 6-9 and Oct. 13-16. “The Glass Menagerie” is a monumental piece by famed American scribe, Tennessee Williams. Containing strong autobiographical elements, it...
Talon Marks

Falcons sweep Long Beach 3-0

The Cerritos College women’s volleyball team played against Long Beach on October 14 at 6 p.m. The Cerritos team managed to win 3-0 totaling 23-25, 15-25 and 14-25. Within the first game set, both teams were neck and neck with each team going on small runs throughout the set.
Talon Marks

Audio Story: Women’s soccer loses against Mounties 4-2

Ivonne Zepeda: Story by Ivonne Zepeda. The game started off strong with both teams going head to head to conquer the other’s defense. While Cerritos did put up a tough defense, Mt. San Antonio scored the first goal in the first five minutes. The Mounties did have a short-lived...
Talon Marks

Falcons steamroll through ELAC 3-0

The Falcons were to steamroll through the ELAC Huskies as they secured a win of 3-0 which totaled 25-22 in the 1st set, 25-19 in the 2nd and 25-21 in the 3rd. After sweeping the Huskies this marks their 3rd consecutive sweep, their last two sweeps were against Long Beach City and Victor Valley.
