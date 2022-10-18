ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosser, WA

Related
nbcrightnow.com

Richland invites community to Uptown fall festival

RICHLAND, Wash.- The Uptown Fall Festival, a free community event for the whole family is Saturday, October, 22, at 1300 George Washington Way, Richland. The festival runs from 12-4 p.m. and will include:. A pumpkin patch. Hay rides. Food Vendors. Crafts and games. Giveaways.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Citizen claims City Hall 'Karen' display was targeted, Prosser denies

PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
PROSSER, WA
102.7 KORD

Free & Safe Halloween Event for Entire Family

Benton City goes above and beyond when it comes to Halloween, they create a safe space and a spooky good time for the entire family. The Benton City Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local businesses, organizations, and local families to bring you a FREE Halloween event everyone can enjoy.
BENTON CITY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco Police Department opposes proposed pot shop near Peanuts Park

PASCO, Wash. — As Pasco City Council considers the approval of a dispensary near Peanuts Park, community members and organizations have responded with their thoughts. One board member of the Downtown Pasco Development Authority is in support of the pot shop, hoping it will bring more business to downtown Pasco. Thomas Grandbois said after speaking with owners and managers at 60 businesses downtown, only seven opposed the dispensary.
PASCO, WA
NEWStalk 870

Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?

When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
PASCO, WA
98.3 The KEY

I Found THE Best Bathroom in WHICH Tri-Cities Business? [PHOTOS]

When you gotta' go, you gotta' go. Imagine my delight, when I came upon this astonishing gem of a restroom at a HUGE warehouse in Kennewick. We're in the process of upgrading our condominium. The carpeting has to go, in flavor of new flooring. But, before I could get into flooring browsing mode, I had to use the restroom. I was in awe of what I saw and had to get photos.
KENNEWICK, WA
EDNPub

Loftus Custom Design Jewelers in Pendleton is closing shop

PENDLETON — A fixture of Pendleton’s downtown for almost 40s years is coming to an end. Jeweler and active community volunteers Sam Loftus and his wife Sharon Loftus, both 68, are retiring and closing Loftus Custom Design Jewelers. They plan to move to the Portland area to be closer to family, including daughter Cicely Loftus-Waters and grandchildren, friends and the medical care they need.
PENDLETON, OR
KEPR

Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities

Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
PASCO, WA
610KONA

Foodies Restaurant Opening New Kennewick Location

In 2012 Foodies began serving food from a pontoon boat named Floatin' Foodies up and down the Snake and Columbia Rivers for three years. In 2015 their first brick-and-mortar location was established in Historic Downtown Kennewick and just two years later, Foodies Too would open on the Parkade in Richland. But the Kennewick location suffered a significant setback and this was not pandemic related.
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Pasco Police Department opposed to lifting ban on marijuana retail sales in the city

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske responded Thursday to a request for comment on marijuana retail sales in the City of Pasco. The city held two meetings in September and October to give community members the opportunity to voice their opinion on the future of retail cannabis sales. One of the biggest issues brought up during these listening...
PASCO, WA
107.3 KFFM

Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima

Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Pasco recommends city management of animal shelter

PASCO, Wash.- At an October, 11, workshop, Pasco city staff recommended to the Pasco City Council that the City continue management of Tri-Cities Animal Control and Shelter. The Tri-Cities Animal Control and Shelter was previously managed through a contractor, under the authority of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland. Staff with the...
PASCO, WA
97 Rock

Have You Visited Pendleton’s Famous Cozy Rooms Brothel Yet?

For nearly 40 years, The Cozy Rooms was the most popular brothel in Pendleton. Opened in 1928 by 26-year-old Stella Darby, her brothel is immortalized in Pendleton history, with Darby herself receiving a statue in her honor outside of the location where she used to run her brothel. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2014, cost $18,000.
PENDLETON, OR
nbcrightnow.com

31-year-old female found dead in a Yakima hotel

YAKIMA, WASH.- Yakima Police officers were called to a hotel on the 1000 block of N. 1st St. for a gunshot victim early Friday morning. YPD says officers found a 31-year-old female who had been shot. She died at the scene. The Criminal Investigative Division have taken over and are...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

RPD responds to increase in vehicle prowls

RICHLAND, Wash.- Over the past two weeks the Richland Police Department (RPD) has responded to 17 reports of vehicle prowls. According to the RPD, more than half of those reports involved cars that were left unlocked. The RPD is advising drivers to lock their cars and to move any valuables...
RICHLAND, WA

