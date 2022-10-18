Read full article on original website
Richland invites community to Uptown fall festival
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Uptown Fall Festival, a free community event for the whole family is Saturday, October, 22, at 1300 George Washington Way, Richland. The festival runs from 12-4 p.m. and will include:. A pumpkin patch. Hay rides. Food Vendors. Crafts and games. Giveaways.
Citizen claims City Hall 'Karen' display was targeted, Prosser denies
PROSSER, Wash. — Prosser city administrator Thomas Glover issued an apology on October 19 for City Hall’s entry into the Historic Downtown Prosser yard decoration competition, which featured “Karen’s Garden” and has since been taken down and withdrawn from the contest. The display featured a scarecrow with a nametag reading ‘Karen’ and a shirt that said “Can I speak to the manager?”
Free & Safe Halloween Event for Entire Family
Benton City goes above and beyond when it comes to Halloween, they create a safe space and a spooky good time for the entire family. The Benton City Chamber of Commerce has partnered with local businesses, organizations, and local families to bring you a FREE Halloween event everyone can enjoy.
Pasco Police Department opposes proposed pot shop near Peanuts Park
PASCO, Wash. — As Pasco City Council considers the approval of a dispensary near Peanuts Park, community members and organizations have responded with their thoughts. One board member of the Downtown Pasco Development Authority is in support of the pot shop, hoping it will bring more business to downtown Pasco. Thomas Grandbois said after speaking with owners and managers at 60 businesses downtown, only seven opposed the dispensary.
Do You Remember When Pasco Had a Curfew?
When I was growing up in Pasco, I was always afraid I'd get caught while out past midnight. You see, there used to be a sign just off Highway 395 right after you took the Lewis Street exit from the Blue Bridge. That sign read "CURFEW - 17 YEARS AND YOUNGER."
New coffee shop in Pasco plans Grand Opening for this weekend
PASCO, Wash. — A new coffee shop in the Tri-Cities aims to grow and expand the availability of caffeinated beverages and delicious food. Swigg Coffee Bar’s flagship location is in Pasco on the corner of Road 100 and Chapel Bill Boulevard. Owners say Swigg Coffee Bar is, “a fresh spirited coffee company that offers coffee from a locally sourced small batch...
I Found THE Best Bathroom in WHICH Tri-Cities Business? [PHOTOS]
When you gotta' go, you gotta' go. Imagine my delight, when I came upon this astonishing gem of a restroom at a HUGE warehouse in Kennewick. We're in the process of upgrading our condominium. The carpeting has to go, in flavor of new flooring. But, before I could get into flooring browsing mode, I had to use the restroom. I was in awe of what I saw and had to get photos.
Student assaulted while walking to Park Middle School, KPD looking for blue van
KENNEWICK, Wash. - UPDATE, 10-21-22 The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is trying to identify the owner/driver of the van seen in these photos. The van was associated with the incident involving a male driver grabbing a juvenile female in the area of W. 10th between Washington St. and Garfield on October, 19.
Loftus Custom Design Jewelers in Pendleton is closing shop
PENDLETON — A fixture of Pendleton’s downtown for almost 40s years is coming to an end. Jeweler and active community volunteers Sam Loftus and his wife Sharon Loftus, both 68, are retiring and closing Loftus Custom Design Jewelers. They plan to move to the Portland area to be closer to family, including daughter Cicely Loftus-Waters and grandchildren, friends and the medical care they need.
Family of WWU student who died at Houston music festival settles lawsuit
HOUSTON — The family of Axel Acosta, the 21-year-old who loved rap music and traveled from Washington to attend Astroworld Festival in Houston, have settled a lawsuit against Travis Scott, Live Nation, and others involved in the deadly event. Ten people died in the Astroworld Festival tragedy in November...
Uptick in gnats seen in Tri-Cities
Benton County Wash. — Recently in our area, there's been an increase in the number of flying insects, mainly gnats. The bugs usually appear more in the spring time, but now, with fall in full swing, there are a number of reasons for the rise in the bug population.
Foodies Restaurant Opening New Kennewick Location
In 2012 Foodies began serving food from a pontoon boat named Floatin' Foodies up and down the Snake and Columbia Rivers for three years. In 2015 their first brick-and-mortar location was established in Historic Downtown Kennewick and just two years later, Foodies Too would open on the Parkade in Richland. But the Kennewick location suffered a significant setback and this was not pandemic related.
Pasco Police Department opposed to lifting ban on marijuana retail sales in the city
PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Police Chief Ken Roske responded Thursday to a request for comment on marijuana retail sales in the City of Pasco. The city held two meetings in September and October to give community members the opportunity to voice their opinion on the future of retail cannabis sales. One of the biggest issues brought up during these listening...
Love Pizza? New Woodfired Pizza and Brews Spot to Open in Yakima
Get in my belly! Every time I see pizza, even if I have already eaten, I will grab a slice and this is my mantra! Pizza covers all the food groups, would you agree? There are so many different styles of pizza and places to enjoy it, each one unique, and Yakima, we are in for another one! Keep your eyes peeled for Flame & Brew Wood-Fired Pizza!
Groundbreaking held for new Umatilla County Fire Station
Umatilla County Fire District 1 held a groundbreaking for its new Station 24 in Stanfield. It thanked the community for its support, especially in passing the bond in May 2021.
Pasco recommends city management of animal shelter
PASCO, Wash.- At an October, 11, workshop, Pasco city staff recommended to the Pasco City Council that the City continue management of Tri-Cities Animal Control and Shelter. The Tri-Cities Animal Control and Shelter was previously managed through a contractor, under the authority of Kennewick, Pasco, and Richland. Staff with the...
Have You Visited Pendleton’s Famous Cozy Rooms Brothel Yet?
For nearly 40 years, The Cozy Rooms was the most popular brothel in Pendleton. Opened in 1928 by 26-year-old Stella Darby, her brothel is immortalized in Pendleton history, with Darby herself receiving a statue in her honor outside of the location where she used to run her brothel. The bronze statue, unveiled in 2014, cost $18,000.
U.S. Air Force to hold concert at East Valley High School Wednesday night
YAKIMA, Wash.—The U.S. Air Force (USAF) Band will be putting on a free concert for Yakima on Wednesday night, Oct. 19. They will be playing at the main gymnasium over at East Valley High School (EVHS). The concert will start at 7 p.m. The concert will be free, but...
31-year-old female found dead in a Yakima hotel
YAKIMA, WASH.- Yakima Police officers were called to a hotel on the 1000 block of N. 1st St. for a gunshot victim early Friday morning. YPD says officers found a 31-year-old female who had been shot. She died at the scene. The Criminal Investigative Division have taken over and are...
RPD responds to increase in vehicle prowls
RICHLAND, Wash.- Over the past two weeks the Richland Police Department (RPD) has responded to 17 reports of vehicle prowls. According to the RPD, more than half of those reports involved cars that were left unlocked. The RPD is advising drivers to lock their cars and to move any valuables...
