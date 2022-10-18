ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Salesforce AI Research Proposes ‘DeepTime,’ A Deep Time-Index Based Model Trained Via A Meta-Learning Formulation To Automatically Learn A Representation Function From Time-Series Data

By Khushboo Gupta
marktechpost.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
marktechpost.com

Researchers at Harvard Developed an Ionic Circuit Comprising Hundreds of Ionic Transistors and Performed a Core Process of Neural Network Computing in Water

Information is processed by microprocessors in computers, data centers, and smartphones by manipulating electrons that pass through solid semiconductors. However, our brains have a distinct mechanism as they process information by controlling ions in a liquid medium. For a very long time, scientists have worked to create “ionics” in an aqueous solution that mimics how the human brain processes information. Scientists think the variety of ionic species with different physical and chemical properties could be utilized for richer and more diverse information processing, despite the fact that ions in water move more slowly than electrons in semiconductors.
technologynetworks.com

Goodbye Manual Gating of Flow Cytometry Data

Beckman Coulter Life Sciences introduces an automated solution for the grueling and time-consuming process of manual gating flow cytometry data, with no programming skills required. This revolutionary feature is part of the new Cytobank v10 platform upgrade which is available now. Inconsistencies among operators have been identified as one of...
marktechpost.com

Researchers From China Proposed A Novel μXRD Image Screening Method Based On Federated Learning (FL) To Improve The Screening While Protecting Data Privacy

Federated learning provides a mechanism to unleash data to fuel new AI applications by training AI models without letting anyone see or access your data. Industrial minerals are subjected to synchrotron X-ray microdiffraction (XRD) services to determine their crystal impurities in terms of crystallinity and possible impurities. XRD services produce huge amounts of photos; these images must be filtered before being processed and stored further. Due to service users’ reluctance to provide their original experimental photographs, there aren’t enough efficient labeled examples to train a screening model. To enhance screening while maintaining data privacy, researchers suggest federated learning (FL) based XRD image screening approach in this study. With the help of cutting-edge client sampling algorithms, their solution addresses the problem of imbalanced data distribution faced by service users while using various types and quantities of samples. They also suggest hybrid training techniques to address asynchronous data exchanges between FL clients and servers. The results of the studies demonstrate that their technology may guarantee efficient screening for commercial customers testing industrial materials while protecting commercially sensitive information.
marktechpost.com

Meta AI Announces Release of ‘Grand Teton’: The Next-Generation Artificial Intelligence (AI) Hardware Platform At Scale

Open-source hardware and software have been indispensable to growing industries’ demand to scale innovations, especially in AI. Almost every industry is adopting AI in the services and products they offer. As artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) models become more advanced and capable, we will require more powerful hardware to keep up with them.
marktechpost.com

Researchers from MIT and Microsoft Propose a Practical and Robust Video Conferencing Method Called Gemino That Uses Neural Compression System

We all saw the importance of good-quality video conferencing tools during COVID lockdowns. Education, entertainment, work meetings, and family visits became video conferences, and we spent hours finding the tool that gave us the best visual quality. The face-to-face communication continued via our screens when the faces were distant. However,...
BGR.com

Futurist predicts what the world will look like in 2122

A future of human progress and prosperity is coming, a futurist has predicted. Peter Schwartz is perhaps best known by the general public for his 1997 prediction that the next 25 years would result in a period of prosperity and technological progression. Of course, those predictions weren’t exactly on the money, and Schwartz and his fellow futurist Peter Leyden have gotten a lot of flack for it.
Fareeha Arshad

Things ancient humans had that we don't: They owned pesticide beds, could walk on lava, and cohabited with other species

As unbelievable as this may sound, the humans that inhabited Earth thousands of years ago were not dumb. They did not just eat bananas and swing from one tree to the next. If anything, our ancestors were smart and brave. Living in the wilderness sharpened their survival instincts. They knew when to fight and when to let go of the urge and live in peace. Our ancestors and their cousins were sophisticated, intelligent, and hard-working.
marktechpost.com

Deepmind Researchers Propose A Machine Learning-Based Framework For Doing Research On Hour-Long Films Using The Same Technology That Can Presently Analyze Second-Long Videos

Raw movies are massive and must be compressed before being saved on a disc; once loaded, they are decompressed and placed in device memory before being used as inputs to neural networks. Because vision pipelines do not scale well beyond that point, most computer vision research focuses on short time scales of two to ten seconds at 25fps (frames-per-second). In this context, and with present technology, training models on minute-long raw films might require excessive time or physical memory. Loading such films onto GPU or TPU may become impractical, as it necessitates decompression and transmission, frequently over bandwidth-limited network infrastructure.
scitechdaily.com

Strange Long-Lasting Pulse of High-Energy Radiation Swept Over Earth

NASA’s Swift and Fermi Missions Detect Exceptional Cosmic Blast. An unusually bright and long-lasting pulse of high-energy radiation swept over Earth Sunday, October 9, captivating astronomers around the world. The intense emission came from a gamma-ray burst (GRB) – the most powerful class of explosions in the universe – that ranks among the most luminous events known.
MARYLAND STATE
marktechpost.com

Google AI Introduces Unified Language Learner (UL2 20B): A Breakthrough Language Pre-Training Paradigm

One of the overarching goals of machine learning (ML) research is the development of methods for creating models that can accurately interpret and produce natural language for use in practical settings. There are two main approaches for creating and training language models; autoregressive decoder-only architectures and corruption-based encoder-decoder architectures. While...
marktechpost.com

Latest Machine Learning Research From CMU Introduces ‘DASH,’ a Differentiable NAS Algorithm that Computes the Mixture of Operations Using the Fourier Diagonalization of Convolution, Achieving an up-to-10x Search Time Speedup in Practice

The ground-breaking research conducted in the last ten years is mainly responsible for the remarkable achievements gained in machine learning. Machine learning applications are now necessary to address a wide range of real-world issues, including facial recognition, fraudulent transactions, machine translation, and illness detection and protein sequence prediction in the medical profession. However, advancement in these fields has required arduous manual labor in task-specific neural network design and training, which utilizes a considerable amount of human and computational resources that most practitioners do not have access to. Contrary to this task-specific approach, general-purpose models, such DeepMind’s Perceiver IO, Gato, and Google’s Pathway, have been designed to solve multiple tasks simultaneously. Practitioners, however, cannot even determine whether fine-tuning one of these models would be effective on their target task because these private pretrained models are not publicly accessible. Moreover, a general-purpose model cannot be independently created from scratch because of the enormous computing power and training data needed.
marktechpost.com

What Does it Mean to Deploy a Machine Learning Model?

Data Science, a promising field that continues to attract more and more companies, is struggling to be integrated into industrialization processes. In most cases, machine learning (ML) models are implemented offline in a scientific research context. Almost 90% of the models created are never deployed in production conditions. Deployment can be defined as a process by which an ML model is integrated into an existing production environment to achieve effective data-driven business decisions. It is one of the last stages of the machine learning life cycle. Nevertheless, ML has evolved in recent years from a purely academic study area to one that may address actual business issues. However, there may be various problems and worries when using machine learning models in operational systems.
techaiapp.com

Improving the mapping of human skin using models and deep learning

With just a scan of your face and a little basic data, such as height and weight, mathematician Alessio Gallucci can produce a complete body scan. To improve the 3D analysis of our skin he used deep learning techniques. 3D analysis helps us to epilate and shave, but doctors use it too. It can help them with things like establishing the right drug dosage. Gallucci recently received his doctorate from the department of Mathematics and Computer Science.
Daily Mail

Leaked emails show Google employees MOCKED company's 'incognito mode' browser - saying it's 'not truly private' - as consumer lawsuit seeks BILLIONS in damages for company's false promises

Leaked emails reveal Google employees mocked the company's 'incognito mode' browser feature, saying it was not 'truly private' as the tech giant suggests. In a series of emails cited in a California-based lawsuit on behalf of a million users, employees in 2018 suggested the company halt deceptive advertising of the incognito feature on Google that supposedly allows users to 'browse privately' to avoid others using a shared device to view the search history.
CALIFORNIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy