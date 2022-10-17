MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Like a paramedic in your chest, a team of Northwell Health clinicians, electrophysiologists and clinical trial investigators at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research successfully implanted a modular cardiac rhythm management (CRM) system in the first patient to be enrolled in the Boston Scientific MODULAR ATP clinical trial. The patient, James Giambrone, of Amityville, NY, is the first person to be part of the clinical trial in the Northeast and was implanted with an implantable defibrillator and leadless pacemaker. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005348/en/ Laurence M. Epstein, MD (center right) implanted the first patient in Boston Scientific’s MODULAR ATP clinical trial at North Shore University Hospital. (Credit: Northwell Health)

