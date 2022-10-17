Read full article on original website
Feinstein Institutes, Northwell electrophysiologist successfully implant first modular cardiac rhythm management system in novel clinical trial
MANHASSET, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 21, 2022-- Like a paramedic in your chest, a team of Northwell Health clinicians, electrophysiologists and clinical trial investigators at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research successfully implanted a modular cardiac rhythm management (CRM) system in the first patient to be enrolled in the Boston Scientific MODULAR ATP clinical trial. The patient, James Giambrone, of Amityville, NY, is the first person to be part of the clinical trial in the Northeast and was implanted with an implantable defibrillator and leadless pacemaker. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221021005348/en/ Laurence M. Epstein, MD (center right) implanted the first patient in Boston Scientific’s MODULAR ATP clinical trial at North Shore University Hospital. (Credit: Northwell Health)
Podcast: Effects of different watering options on standardized ileal digestibility of amino acids and net energy in diets fed to growing pigs
Dr. Su A Lee, a Postdoctoral Research Associate from the Stein Monogastric Nutrition Lab, explain Effects of different watering options on standardized ileal digestibility of amino acids and net energy in diets fed to growing pigs. Adapted from a presentation in the 2022 ASAS-CSAS Annual Meeting & Trade Show, June 26-30.
Kansas States research to update the swine industry’s production
A Kansas State University postdoctoral student is conducting research to update the swine industry’s production standards, a project he said will aid producers in formulating pig diet formulation and safety. Jamil Faccin, a veterinarian and researcher in K-State’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry, said it has been 10...
New study led by Iowa State University mines blood cell data to improve swine health
Iowa State University scientists are leading a new study to mine the intricate content of pigs’ blood cells to improve selection for disease resilience. “We’re looking for new, more effective ways to measure and predict different traits in pigs, especially disease resilience,” said Christopher Tuggle, professor of animal science and the lead investigator on a new grant from the USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture (NIFA).
Scientists rush to create vaccine for world’s biggest animal disease outbreak
Tackling African swine fever – which has led to death of more than 100m pigs since 2018 – has proved a tougher challenge than scientists first thought. Tucked between motorways in the west of the city, the drab brick building belonging to Madrid’s Complutense University stretches the length of a football pitch. Inside, a series of sterile laboratories – capable of handling the world’s most dangerous pathogens – can be found along a brightly lit hallway.
Food animal producers will require a veterinary prescription to access over-the-counter antibiotics, Mike Metzger, Michigan State University Extension
Producers need to establish a valid veterinarian-client-patient relationship (VCPR) with a licensed veterinarian. Antibiotics are used widely to fight bacterial infections in humans and animals. However, if the bacteria develop a resistance to that antibiotic, the drug becomes less effective in fighting the infections. For this reason, over the counter (OTC) antibiotics will only be available to producers from a veterinarian or with a prescription from a veterinarian.
