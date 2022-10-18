ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Kyle Schwarber ends postseason slump with Game 1 blast

SAN DIEGO — In June 2014, I walked into a Starbucks in suburban Maryland and saw 7-foot-7 former NBA center Gheorghe Mureșan. It was quite a thing, to see the tallest player in NBA history towering over the creamer and sugar packets and napkins. An abnormal character in an everyday space, just waiting for his morning coffee.
MARYLAND STATE
FOX Sports

MLB playoff odds: Best bets for Phillies-Padres, Yankees-Astros

We're down to the MLB version of the final four as the League Championship Series are in progress. The San Diego Padres and Philadelphia Phillies will battle in Game 2 of the NLCS, while the Houston Astros play host to the New York Yankees in the ALCS opener Wednesday. Each is a best-of-seven series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Phillies' steady approach proves their demise in Game 2

SAN DIEGO — Phillies manager Rob Thomson never panics. But in Game 2 of the NLCS on Wednesday afternoon, he probably should have. At least a little bit. Since becoming the acting manager on June 3, Thomson has rejuvenated the Phillies with his composed, even-keeled and hands-off approach to managing. He is, to a fault, a guy who trusts his guys, who rarely lets a moment overwhelm him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Former No. 1 Overall NFL Draft Pick Died On Wednesday

The NFL and college football worlds are in mourning today following the passing of Arizona Cardinals and Georgia Bulldogs legend Charley Trippi. He was 100 years old. Trippi played for the Bulldogs between 1942 and 1946, with his military service in World War II interrupting his play and his decision to play professionally. He was a two-time All-SEC selection, an All-American in 1946, and won a national title in 1942.
ATHENS, GA
FOX Sports

MLB Championship Series top plays: Astros lead Yankees in Game 2

Two of the best teams in baseball met again Thursday, as the Houston Astros played host to the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Championship Series. The Astros lead the series 1-0 after topping the Yankees, 4-2, in Game 1 on Wednesday. Framber Valdez is on...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Yankees no match for Astros' power, pitching in ALCS Game 1

HOUSTON — On Wednesday, the Astros exposed two flaws in this Yankees team: the holes in their lineup and the unreliability of their bullpen. Credit starter Jameson Taillon for limiting the Astros to one run and keeping them in the park. He pitched better than many expected across 4⅓ innings and 67 pitches. Then the merry men from the Yankees bullpen showed up and, to the enjoyment of Houston’s lineup, threw batting practice.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

1-win Texans, Raiders blame missed chances for losses

The Houston Texans and Las Vegas Raiders spent their bye weeks in similar fashion. The AFC's only one-win teams had extra time to try to figure out why they are looking up at the rest of the conference in the standings despite being competitive almost every week. “I actually got...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

2022 MLB Playoffs: Astros' Jeremy Peña is over the Carlos Correa comparisons

HOUSTON — "We don’t miss Carlos Correa — that’s for sure." Those were the words of a Houston-based Uber driver and self-described die-hard Astros fan as we journeyed to Minute Maid Park on Thursday. The sentiment arrived one day after Astros rookie shortstop Jeremy Peña went 3-for-4 with a home run in the team's 4-2 win over the Yankees, giving Houston a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven ALCS.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

NFL Week 7 top plays: Murray, Cardinals drop Dalton, Saints on TNF

Week 7 of the NFL season kicked off with Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals defending their home turf and taking down Andy Dalton and the New Orleans Saints, 42-34, in an NFC tilt on Thursday Night Football. The Cardinals improved to 3-4 on the season, while the Saints fell...
ARIZONA STATE
FOX Sports

How the Vikings made a key offensive adjustment, and what it shows

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-1, and while they haven't enjoyed the most convincing of wins, their best football may still be ahead of them. There are many reasons to be encouraged by what we've seen so far out of new head coach Kevin O'Connell. He operates out of the Shanahan/McVay offensive tree, most recently calling plays for the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams prior to getting the head job for the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Yankees turn to Gerrit Cole as HR-heavy offense falters

HOUSTON (AP) — The Yankees’ season keeps coming down to Gerrit Cole. New York’s $324 million man will take the mound at Yankee Stadium on Saturday with New York trailing the Houston Astros 2-0 in the AL Championship Series. He beat the Guardians in the Division Series...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Atop AFC South, Titans have rare chance to sweep Colts again

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans know too well how much the Indianapolis Colts, especially owner Jim Irsay, want to flip the script in this AFC South rivalry. The Titans have won four straight and five of six against a team that dominated this series when the Colts had Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck at quarterback.
NASHVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

How Christian McCaffrey trade impacted 49ers' Super Bowl, NFC odds

As Thursday Night Football unfolded, a jolt of news overtook the game as the prime-time attraction. The San Francisco 49ers made a deal with the Carolina Panthers to acquire running back Christian McCaffrey. That sent a rumble through Super Bowl, NFC championship, and even NFL MVP odds. And, to a much lesser extent, NFL Week 7 odds.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX Sports

World Baseball Classic to air exclusively on FOX networks

FOX Sports announced Friday that it is the exclusive broadcast home of the 2023 World Baseball Classic. The fifth edition of the WBC features a 47-game slate that will be shown live across FOX, FS1, FS2, FOX Deportes and Tubi from March 7-21, 2023. Twenty nations from all over the...

