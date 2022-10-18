Read full article on original website
Click10.com
Florida man wins big playing Lottery scratch-off game
TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. – A Florida man is $1 million richer after playing the 500X the Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery announced. According to Lottery officials, Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed his winnings this week at Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee. He chose to receive his winnings...
Florida Man Claims $1,000,000 From A $50 Lottery Scratch-Off Game
A Florida man has struck it rich by playing a $50 lottery scratch-off game and claiming a $1,000,000 jackpot. The Florida Lottery announces that Alberto Caldo, 49, of Tarpon Springs, claimed a $1 million prize from the 500X THE CASH Scratch-Off game at Lottery Headquarters
earnthenecklace.com
Catherine Hawley Leaving Fox 13: Where Is the Tampa Bay Reporter Going?
Catherine Hawley spent the longest span of her career in Florida and is a big part of the local Tampa Bay community. Now she is stepping back from broadcast. Catherine Hawley announced she is leaving Fox 13 in October 2022. WTVT viewers naturally want to know where the reporter is going next and if she will continue in broadcast. They especially want to know if she will stay in Tampa Bay. Find out what Catherine Hawley said about her departure from Fox 13.
places.travel
Five Romantic Escapes in Tampa, Florida
If you’re looking for some time alone with that special someone, Tampa Bay is the perfect destination for a romantic getaway. Nestled on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Tampa is home to breathtaking beaches, luxury resorts, and diverse neighborhoods steeped in Latin American culture. Dine on fresh-caught seafood or mouthwatering Cuban cuisine, stroll along the surf at sunset and make memories as you find nirvana at an upscale spa.
Hillsborough County Fair returns for 11 days of fun, entertainment & more
The Hillsborough County Fair is returning in November for 11 days of fun, competition and entertainment.
A haunted car wash is coming to Florida for 1 weekend
You know about haunted houses, haunted hayrides, zombie paintball and more, but one Michigan-based car wash company is offering a haunted car wash.
Sarasota, October 21 High School 🏈 Game Notice
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Restaurants in Venice, FL
Venice, Florida, also known as the “Shark Tooth Capital of the World,” is popular for its gorgeous gulf, beautiful beaches, fishing pier, and happy sunny days. This coastal town was named one of the top ten happiest seaside towns by Coastal Living magazine. With that ranking, you can...
995qyk.com
Snake Found On Flight From Tampa
Snake found on flight from Tampa. Yes, that really happened. First, The flight landed at Newark Liberty International Airport and that’s when a garter snake was found on board a United Airlines flight that had just arrived from Tampa. Second, The Newark airport has a wild operations staff on site and they removed the snake. Passengers were screaming and raising up their feet, but luckily the snake was seen after the plane landed in Newark.
The Florida Stone Crab Season is Open on the Suncoast – Time to Enjoy!
It’s that time again – stone crab season here in Florida! The cooler temperatures usher in a seasonal harvest and festival traditions here on the Suncoast. While Ian is expected to impact the season a little, no one yet knows the extent until we get further into the season. Commercial trap tags were suspended to try and get trappers in business as quickly as possible to allow the best season possible this year.
On-site disaster SNAP benefits for Hardee, Polk counties opening Friday
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As people across Florida continue to recover from Hurricane Ian's impacts, two Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program locations will open on Friday, Oct. 21, in Hardee and Polk counties for those who need food assistance. Individuals and families who want to apply for the program...
Moms for Liberty Pays $21,000 to Company Owned by Founding Member’s Husband
Updated Moms for Liberty, one of the fastest-growing and most recognized conservative parent advocacy groups in the nation, paid $21,357 to a company owned by the husband of one of its founding members, campaign finance records show. The group doled out the money to Microtargeted Media, founded by Christian Ziegler, a current Sarasota County commissioner […]
wild941.com
How Cold Will It Be In Tampa Tomorrow?
I personally am loving this cool weather. It’s giving me the “fall” feel. There is a cold front coming through today that will knock temperatures down from the 80’s to the low and middle 50’s by Wednesday. Go ahead and grab a jacket because it’s not going to get any warmer this week. According to WFLA News Channel 8, it will be 53 Degrees Thursday morning and 55 Friday. This will apparently be the coolest air that we have had since March. Tampa weather man Grant Gilmore has also issued a “Sock Watch” since it’s the first time we are seeing these temperatures this fall.
Hurricane Ian was a powerful storm. Real estate developers made it a catastrophe.
A century ago, the coast of southwest Florida was a maze of swamps and shoals, prone to frequent flooding and almost impossible to navigate by boat. These days, the region is home to more than 2 million people, and over the past decade it has ranked as one of the fastest-growing parts of the country. Many of those new homes sit mere feet from the ocean, surrounded by canals that flow to the Gulf of Mexico.
995qyk.com
Could The SeaGlass Tavern Be The Most Beautiful Restaurant In Tampa Bay?
What makes a great restaurant? Obviously it’s the food but decor and atmosphere play a role. Could the SeaGlass Tavern be the most beautiful restaurant in Tampa Bay?. From the looks of it, the SeaGlass Tavern will be a dining experience for the eyes as well as the palette. The menu brings tastes from New York City, Boston, and San Francisco all under one roof. But the decor of the SeaGlass Tavern is what will have you talking. When you step inside you will see “a gorgeous mix of textures ‘with a San Francisco Wharf feeling.’” According to management, the bar top will be a “show stopper.”
sarasotamagazine.com
Hurricane Ian Was Approaching. My House Was Shaking. I Didn’t Know What to Do.
This story contains a discussion of suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, text or call 988 to reach a trained mental health counselor. The service is free, confidential and available 24 hours a day. I have been living in Englewood for a year and half now,...
Mysuncoast.com
Coldest morning of the season on Thursday
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The big chill will last just a couple more days and then we warm back to the 80s by Saturday. We set a record on Wednesday as the high only warmed to 69 degrees. This was the coolest day on record for Sarasota, the old mark was 71° set back in 1930.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota weather page photo: October 20
Becky Edwards captured this honey bee on a flower in Sarasota. Go to yourobserver.com/weather to submit a photo, or several photos! Each week, we will choose a photo to run on the weather page of our print edition. All submissions will be entered for the 2022-23 Weather and Nature photo...
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian claims in Florida highest out of Lee, Charlotte, Sarasota counties
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Hard-hit Lee, Charlotte and Sarasota counties accounted for nearly 62 percent of insurance claims reported as of Monday from Hurricane Ian, according to data posted online by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation. The data showed that 535,445 claims had been reported, with 191,640 from Lee County,...
Mysuncoast.com
City of Sarasota announces fall event calendar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota’s Parks and Recreation Department is announcing its fall festival. Here are some of the city’s events to enjoy with friends and family!. Located at the Arlington Park and Aquatic Complex: 2650 Waldemere Street, Sarasota, FL 34239, (941) 263-6732. Haunted Trail...
