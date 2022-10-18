Read full article on original website
California Police Arrest Suspected Stockton Serial Killer Out Looking To KillMary HolmanStockton, CA
Police make an arrest in the Stockton California Serial Killer Case as Police Chief says he was caught while under watchJames PatrickStockton, CA
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott PetersonDr. Mozelle MartinModesto, CA
The Stockton California Police Department Is Asking the Public for Help in the case of a Serial KillerJames PatrickStockton, CA
Does Stockton Have a Serial Killer?Anthony J LynchStockton, CA
NBC Bay Area
Vigil Held to Remember Victims of Stockton Serial Killings
Sixty small white candles illuminated the steps of Stockton's City Hall on Wednesday night to remember six men, who were fatally shot in a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Police said the string of shootings from April 2021 to September of this year have been linked...
NBC Bay Area
Man Charged With Trying to Rape Woman at Walnut Creek BART
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly...
NBC Bay Area
Alameda County Deputy to Be Arraigned for Dublin Double Slaying
An Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused of murder charges in the fatal shootings of a married couple inside a home in Dublin will be arraigned Wednesday. Devin Williams Jr., 24, who has been with the sheriff's office for a year, allegedly broke into the home of Maria and Benison Tran, shot and killed them, according to police.
NBC Bay Area
Woman Suspected of Using Scott Peterson's ID to Collect Unemployment
A 43-year-old woman suspected of using the names and personal data of convicted murderers Scott Peterson and Cary Stayner to collect unemployment benefits was arrested in Contra Costa County over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday. Brandy Iglesias allegedly collected more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits between April 2020 and...
NBC Bay Area
Family Mourns Innocent Driver Killed in Oakland Police Chase
A family in Oakland is devastated after one of its members was killed Monday morning in a car crash caused by a man fleeing from authorities. For Arely Guarneros, recalling the good times with her uncle, Agustin Coyotl, now brings a great deal of sadness,. “He would always be there...
NBC Bay Area
Antioch Police Release Images of Jewelry Found on Body Discovered in Trail Fire
Police in Antioch have released images of jewelry worn by a woman who was found on fire on a city trail on Monday. She was found deceased, but authorities have not been able to identify her. Firefighters discovered her in the morning on the Mokelumne Trail between Gentrytown Drive and...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Ice Cream Shop Burglarized Twice in Recent Months
Just weeks after repairing its building from an expensive break-in, an Oakland ice cream shop was hit by thieves again. Flavor Brigade’s security footage captured thieves yet again, targeting the ice cream shop on Fruitvale Avenue. The video shows two people looking to get in the front before prying...
NBC Bay Area
Free Document Shedding On Saturday
If you have old records piled up or stashed around the house, this weekend is a good time to safely clear them out. Saturday is 2022 Shred Day. The Better Business Bureau is the host. It’s offering to shred up to five big bags or banker’s boxes full of papers, CD’s, and even old hard drives. BBB will destroy them all for you, for free.
NBC Bay Area
Report Details Alleged Corruption, Cover-up in Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office
Another scathing report paints the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in a bad light once again. An auditor hired by the board of supervisors detailed alleged corruption and cover-up in an internal investigation regarding the treatment of a former inmate. The monitor said he tried to talk with Sheriff Laurie Smith and other top brass but kept hitting roadblocks in his investigation.
NBC Bay Area
Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward
A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night. The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880...
NBC Bay Area
Spike in Teen Fentanyl Deaths Prompts Prevention, Awareness Effort in South Bay
In Los Gatos High School Thursday night, parents, students and community members gathered to learn about the crisis with fentanyl -- the synthetic opioid that is taking a growing number of lives across the country and in the Bay Area. The event was hosted by the Los Gatos-Saratoga Union High...
NBC Bay Area
UC Berkeley Hires Private Security Following Recent Shooting Near Campus
It’s been nearly two weeks since a deadly shooting outside some UC Berkeley dorms shook the entire campus and community. In response to the recent crime, the university has hired private security to patrol the area. Some students NBC Bay Area spoke to Thursday said they were feeling a...
NBC Bay Area
Fire Destroys Vacant Restaurant in Concord
Fire investigators are at the scene of a vacant restaurant gutted by fire early Friday in Concord, officials said. The fire was reported at 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road, at a boarded-up structure that was formerly the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Establishes Fines for New Gun Law
The Bay Area’s largest city is establishing its new gun law. The San Jose City Council passed the first-in-the-nation law in January mandating gun owners carry liability insurance in case their gun is used in a crime or an accidental shooting. The mayor said it will encourage gun safety...
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in West Berkeley: Police
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in west Berkeley late Thursday afternoon. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said the person was struck by the train at around 4:30 p.m. where Carleton Street meets the railroad tracks. The police investigation is continuing into early Thursday evening. Some intersections...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose State Football Player Fatally Struck by School Bus While Riding Scooter
A San Jose State University football player died Friday morning when he was struck by a school bus while riding an electric scooter near campus, officials said. Camdan McWright, an 18-year-old freshman from Southern California, was struck at about 6:50 a.m. in the area of South 10th and East Reed streets, police said.
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Mayor Delivers Final State of the City Address
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf delivered her final State of the City address Wednesday. “What an honor it’s been to be your mayor for eight and I’ll be honest, long years,” she said. Schaaf addressed a crowd of supporters at Casa Arabella in Oakland’s Fruitvale District. She...
NBC Bay Area
Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents
A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
NBC Bay Area
Advocates Seek More Creative Options to Ending Homelessness in Oakland
Despite millions being poured into efforts to help the unhoused in Oakland, the homeless population continues to grow. "The state of homelessness across the city is dire," homeless advocate Xochitl Bernadette Moreno said. Tents, RVs and homeless encampments have become common sites throughout the city, but for advocates like Moreno,...
NBC Bay Area
Election Day Preparations Underway in Santa Clara County
Election Day is a few days away, and perhaps no one is watching the calendar as closely as election workers. The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters opened its doors Wednesday so people can see the work underway ahead of Election Day. Approximately 87% of Santa Clara County voters have...
