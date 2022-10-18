ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stockton, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

Vigil Held to Remember Victims of Stockton Serial Killings

Sixty small white candles illuminated the steps of Stockton's City Hall on Wednesday night to remember six men, who were fatally shot in a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Police said the string of shootings from April 2021 to September of this year have been linked...
STOCKTON, CA
NBC Bay Area

Man Charged With Trying to Rape Woman at Walnut Creek BART

The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly...
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alameda County Deputy to Be Arraigned for Dublin Double Slaying

An Alameda County sheriff's deputy accused of murder charges in the fatal shootings of a married couple inside a home in Dublin will be arraigned Wednesday. Devin Williams Jr., 24, who has been with the sheriff's office for a year, allegedly broke into the home of Maria and Benison Tran, shot and killed them, according to police.
DUBLIN, CA
NBC Bay Area

Woman Suspected of Using Scott Peterson's ID to Collect Unemployment

A 43-year-old woman suspected of using the names and personal data of convicted murderers Scott Peterson and Cary Stayner to collect unemployment benefits was arrested in Contra Costa County over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday. Brandy Iglesias allegedly collected more than $145,000 in fraudulent unemployment benefits between April 2020 and...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Family Mourns Innocent Driver Killed in Oakland Police Chase

A family in Oakland is devastated after one of its members was killed Monday morning in a car crash caused by a man fleeing from authorities. For Arely Guarneros, recalling the good times with her uncle, Agustin Coyotl, now brings a great deal of sadness,. “He would always be there...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Ice Cream Shop Burglarized Twice in Recent Months

Just weeks after repairing its building from an expensive break-in, an Oakland ice cream shop was hit by thieves again. Flavor Brigade’s security footage captured thieves yet again, targeting the ice cream shop on Fruitvale Avenue. The video shows two people looking to get in the front before prying...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Free Document Shedding On Saturday

If you have old records piled up or stashed around the house, this weekend is a good time to safely clear them out. Saturday is 2022 Shred Day. The Better Business Bureau is the host. It’s offering to shred up to five big bags or banker’s boxes full of papers, CD’s, and even old hard drives. BBB will destroy them all for you, for free.
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Report Details Alleged Corruption, Cover-up in Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

Another scathing report paints the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in a bad light once again. An auditor hired by the board of supervisors detailed alleged corruption and cover-up in an internal investigation regarding the treatment of a former inmate. The monitor said he tried to talk with Sheriff Laurie Smith and other top brass but kept hitting roadblocks in his investigation.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward

A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night. The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880...
HAYWARD, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fire Destroys Vacant Restaurant in Concord

Fire investigators are at the scene of a vacant restaurant gutted by fire early Friday in Concord, officials said. The fire was reported at 4 a.m. in the 1600 block of Willow Pass Road, at a boarded-up structure that was formerly the Imperial Seafood Restaurant, according to the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District.
CONCORD, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Establishes Fines for New Gun Law

The Bay Area’s largest city is establishing its new gun law. The San Jose City Council passed the first-in-the-nation law in January mandating gun owners carry liability insurance in case their gun is used in a crime or an accidental shooting. The mayor said it will encourage gun safety...
SAN JOSE, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Struck, Killed by Train in West Berkeley: Police

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a train in west Berkeley late Thursday afternoon. A Berkeley Police Department spokesperson said the person was struck by the train at around 4:30 p.m. where Carleton Street meets the railroad tracks. The police investigation is continuing into early Thursday evening. Some intersections...
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Mayor Delivers Final State of the City Address

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf delivered her final State of the City address Wednesday. “What an honor it’s been to be your mayor for eight and I’ll be honest, long years,” she said. Schaaf addressed a crowd of supporters at Casa Arabella in Oakland’s Fruitvale District. She...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Fireworks During Film Shoot Causing Confusion Among SF Residents

A fireworks display caused a lot of confusion for some Bay Area residents Wednesday night. People on social media reported hearing "loud explosions." The sound was heard from San Francisco to Sausalito. It turned out that the fireworks were part of a movie shoot on Treasure Island. The Treasure Island...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Advocates Seek More Creative Options to Ending Homelessness in Oakland

Despite millions being poured into efforts to help the unhoused in Oakland, the homeless population continues to grow. "The state of homelessness across the city is dire," homeless advocate Xochitl Bernadette Moreno said. Tents, RVs and homeless encampments have become common sites throughout the city, but for advocates like Moreno,...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Election Day Preparations Underway in Santa Clara County

Election Day is a few days away, and perhaps no one is watching the calendar as closely as election workers. The Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters opened its doors Wednesday so people can see the work underway ahead of Election Day. Approximately 87% of Santa Clara County voters have...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy