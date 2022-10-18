Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
'Enough is enough': Stockton's iconic Miracle Mile retail district to receive $20M in improvements
STOCKTON, Calif. — For years, Stockton's famed Miracle Mile retail and restaurant district has been the scene of numerous pedestrian accidents -- some deadly. Improvements are on the way in hopes of turning things around. "I said last year, 'Enough is enough,'" said Kevin Hernandez. He owns the Ave...
capradio.org
Changes coming to Sacramento City Council could include majority-women council, more people of color
Since 1849, Sacramento has only ever seen a majority-women City Council once: from 1989 to 1992. That could change after the November election, when voters have the chance to elect a wave of candidates who are female, people of color and younger than outgoing council members. If Karina Talamantes wins...
Greater Milwaukee Today
What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
rosevilletoday.com
Free medication drop off locations in Roseville and Placer October 29
Roseville Calif. – A free medication take-back event will take place at locations across Placer County on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities, volunteers, and local schools will hold drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances and veterinary medications at the following locations. Vaping devices will also be collected with batteries removed.
Distinctive North Sacramento Wienerschnitzel restaurant damaged in another fire
SACRAMENTO – Firefighters were back out at a distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento that was already damaged in a fire last month. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the El Camino Avenue scene early Thursday morning.It's unclear when the fire started, but it appears that the vacant building suffered more damage to its roof.Fire crews are calling the incident a "re-burn" as the building had been vacant and was closed. The restaurant was notable for being one of Wienerschnitzel's classic A-frame buildings. That same restaurant was damaged in another early morning fire back on Sept. 2. In that incident, flames were found coming from the attic of the building.
Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway completed
FOLSOM, Calif. — The long-awaited Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is now complete and open to motorists, cyclists and pedestrians. This is phase 1 of the planned 34-mile expressway that will connect Interstate 5 in Elk Grove to Highway 50 in El Dorado County. Labor groups,...
Sacramento grocery store Corti Brothers finds new way to ensure holiday favorites are on shelves
SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento grocery store is finding a new way to ensure its holiday items are on shelves in time. Experts anticipate supply chain issues and increase in costs will impact grocery stores big and small throughout the holiday season.Holiday shoppers will likely have less to choose from and pay more for holiday items this year. Analysts say prices at major grocery stores may increase this holiday season and certain items may be in short supply due to transportation costs. While there may not be acute production-based shortages, transportation disruptions will be reflected on prices."This small company actually has more resources...
riolindamessenger.com
Complete High Speed Rail Failure
As I come to the close of my sixth year on the Board of Supervisors, I have seen many issues fall and rise in terms of importance for the residents of Sacramento County. For example, homelessness went from an issue that I barely ever received a phone call about when I first entered office, and transformed into one of the biggest issues on most people’s minds. But one issue has remained troubling to Sacramento County residents since the day I entered office until now, and that is the deplorable condition of Sacramento County roads.
Housing Wire
Clear Capital will lay off 27% of its workforce
Real estate valuation technology company Clear Capital will cut 27% of its workforce across its offices in the U.S. due to the slowdown in the housing market, according to the firm. Established in 2001, the Nevada-headquartered company delivers solutions to modernize the appraisal process, which may take days to weeks...
KTVU FOX 2
PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California
NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use. The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses. “It’s a great […]
sacramentocityexpress.com
VIDEO: He once was homeless. Now he is a captain with the Sacramento Fire Department
Sacramento Fire Captain Richard Alamo didn’t grow up with a stable and secure family. “So, to me, I feel like the Sacramento Fire Department adopted me,” he said. Born in East Los Angeles, Alamo was raised by his grandmother. Money was tight, and at times the two experienced homelessness.
abc10.com
'Fab 40s' shooting leaves man dead in East Sacramento
Around 12:40 p.m. Thursday, a man was shot and killed near 39th Street and N Street. The suspected shooter left the area according to police.
abc10.com
Multiple people detained after heavy SWAT, Sacramento police presence in Pocket
Officials say they tried to stop a vehicle around 4:45 p.m. Thursday. The occupants of the vehicle then fled into the West Lake Apartments on Shoal Court.
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
CBS News
Man shot and killed outside Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento
A man was shot and killed as he arrived at Sutter Lawn Tennis Club in East Sacramento. The victim had just stepped out of the car for a weekly game of pinochle with friends and was shot as he stood by his car before he ever got inside. Sacramento police say they believe he was also robbed.
Road work closes several ramps between I-5 and US-50
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, there will be several connector ramps closed between Interstate 5 and U.S. Route 50, according to Caltrans District 3. Caltrans said that the ramps will be closed due to vegetation and drainage work in the area. Here are the following ramps that will be closed Wednesday evening into […]
crimevoice.com
“Coyote” Arrested in Yolo County for Transportation of Non-Citizens and Refusal to Release Passengers
Originally Published By: United States Department of Justice Webpage. “SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A human smuggler (also known as a “coyote”) was taken into federal custody today on a criminal complaint charging him with unlawful transportation of noncitizens without status in the United States, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race
SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
KMPH.com
EDD is reminding Californians to watch out for Identity Theft Scams
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Employment Development Department (EDD) is reminding people to be aware of scams from people claiming to work for EDD or Bank of America. Many of the fake scams will try to trick people to give up personal information through text messages or telephone.
Comments / 0