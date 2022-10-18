ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rancho Cordova, CA

Greater Milwaukee Today

What are the best hidden – and affordable – wine regions around Sacramento? See these 6 spots

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California is still America’s wine capital, but day trips to Napa and Sonoma counties aren’t what they once were. Tastings, once free or comped with the purchase of a bottle, have skyrocketed north of $80 at some wineries. Add in the costs and headaches of arranging a ride or booking an Airbnb, and a relaxing getaway starts to come with a sticker shock-induced hangover of its own.
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Free medication drop off locations in Roseville and Placer October 29

Roseville Calif. – A free medication take-back event will take place at locations across Placer County on Saturday, October 29 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Local law enforcement in collaboration with youth organizations, utilities, public health entities, volunteers, and local schools will hold drop offs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. They will accept prescription and over-the-counter drugs, controlled substances and veterinary medications at the following locations. Vaping devices will also be collected with batteries removed.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
CBS Sacramento

Distinctive North Sacramento Wienerschnitzel restaurant damaged in another fire

SACRAMENTO – Firefighters were back out at a distinctive Wienerschnitzel restaurant in North Sacramento that was already damaged in a fire last month. Sacramento Fire crews responded to the El Camino Avenue scene early Thursday morning.It's unclear when the fire started, but it appears that the vacant building suffered more damage to its roof.Fire crews are calling the incident a "re-burn" as the building had been vacant and was closed. The restaurant was notable for being one of Wienerschnitzel's classic A-frame buildings. That same restaurant was damaged in another early morning fire back on Sept. 2. In that incident, flames were found coming from the attic of the building. 
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento grocery store Corti Brothers finds new way to ensure holiday favorites are on shelves

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento grocery store is finding a new way to ensure its holiday items are on shelves in time. Experts anticipate supply chain issues and increase in costs will impact grocery stores big and small throughout the holiday season.Holiday shoppers will likely have less to choose from and pay more for holiday items this year. Analysts say prices at major grocery stores may increase this holiday season and certain items may be in short supply due to transportation costs. While there may not be acute production-based shortages, transportation disruptions will be reflected on prices."This small company actually has more resources...
SACRAMENTO, CA
riolindamessenger.com

Complete High Speed Rail Failure

As I come to the close of my sixth year on the Board of Supervisors, I have seen many issues fall and rise in terms of importance for the residents of Sacramento County. For example, homelessness went from an issue that I barely ever received a phone call about when I first entered office, and transformed into one of the biggest issues on most people’s minds. But one issue has remained troubling to Sacramento County residents since the day I entered office until now, and that is the deplorable condition of Sacramento County roads.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
Housing Wire

Clear Capital will lay off 27% of its workforce

Real estate valuation technology company Clear Capital will cut 27% of its workforce across its offices in the U.S. due to the slowdown in the housing market, according to the firm. Established in 2001, the Nevada-headquartered company delivers solutions to modernize the appraisal process, which may take days to weeks...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

PG&E warns of possible shutoffs in Northern California

NAPA, Calif. - Pacific Gas and Electric notified customers that parts of Northern California, including Napa and Sonoma counties, could be left in the dark this weekend. The utility said some areas might be impacted by high winds and dry conditions this weekend. There is a greater risk of wildfires in dry, windy weather.
NAPA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Sacramento to offer discounted rain barrels to residents

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The city of Sacramento is offering residents discounted rain barrels so they can store rainwater for later use.  The barrels will go on sale starting Oct. 20 at 5 a.m. Residents will need to pay around $45 for the barrels, which will then be shipped to their addresses.  “It’s a great […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Road work closes several ramps between I-5 and US-50

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Wednesday night, there will be several connector ramps closed between Interstate 5 and U.S. Route 50, according to Caltrans District 3. Caltrans said that the ramps will be closed due to vegetation and drainage work in the area. Here are the following ramps that will be closed Wednesday evening into […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race

SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KMPH.com

EDD is reminding Californians to watch out for Identity Theft Scams

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (FOX26) — The California Employment Development Department (EDD) is reminding people to be aware of scams from people claiming to work for EDD or Bank of America. Many of the fake scams will try to trick people to give up personal information through text messages or telephone.
SACRAMENTO, CA

