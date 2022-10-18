Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Ice Cream Shop Burglarized Twice in Recent Months
Just weeks after repairing its building from an expensive break-in, an Oakland ice cream shop was hit by thieves again. Flavor Brigade’s security footage captured thieves yet again, targeting the ice cream shop on Fruitvale Avenue. The video shows two people looking to get in the front before prying...
NBC Bay Area
Landscapers Discover Car Buried in Atherton Backyard: Police
Landscapers found a car buried in an Atherton backyard Thursday morning, police said. This happened in a home on the 300 block of Stockbridge Avenue. NBC Bay Area’s SkyRanger flew over the multi-million-dollar property and spotted investigators digging up what is being considered a possible crime scene. Police believe...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland police explore getting robots armed with shotguns: report
Oakland police explore getting robots with shotguns. The Oakland Police Department is interested in acquiring robots that can shoot deadly weapons, according to reports. The idea is on hold, but a department subcommission has explored enabling remote-controlled robots to shoot projectiles. Such a device was used by Dallas police to...
SFist
Man Fatally Shot on Market Street Near Powell
A man was fatally shot Monday night near Powell Street Station and Union Square, in a rare incident for the popular area. Mid-Market and the area around the Powell Street BART station might be fairly desolate after the stores close and the out-of-towners go home/back to their hotels. But the usually bustling area near SF's main shopping district is still not frequently the site of street shootings — even if it is just blocks away from the heart of the more crime-ridden Tenderloin.
New license plate reader ordinance for Oakland police
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The hotly contested issue of extending license plate readers on Oakland police patrol cars is over. A compromise was reached that will decrease the amount of time Oakland police can retain information recorded on those cameras. Automated license plate reader cameras will continue to roll in Oakland. Brian Hofer is the […]
NBC Bay Area
Man Charged With Trying to Rape Woman at Walnut Creek BART
The Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office has charged a Pittsburg man with kidnapping, attempted rape, and assault for an attack on a 20-year-old woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, faces three felony counts for the Oct. 7 attack on the Daly...
berkeleyside.org
Update: Truck driver hits and kills man in wheelchair in downtown Berkeley
A commercial truck driver hit and killed a man in a wheelchair in downtown Berkeley Thursday, police said. The truck was heading west on Bancroft Way toward Shattuck Avenue when the man was hit around 11:55 a.m. He was taken to Highland Hospital in Oakland and later died, Byron White, a spokesperson for the Berkeley Police Department, said.
NBC Bay Area
Late-Night Pursuit Stretches From Oakland to Hayward
A driver was seen driving the wrong way on some streets during a chase from Oakland to Hayward late Wednesday night. The pursuit started just before 10 p.m. Police said the driver was wanted for stealing a vehicle. During the pursuit, the driver dropped off two passengers on Interstate 880...
Oakland police warn of surge in ATM customer robberies
OAKLAND -- Oakland police issued a warning Wednesday amid a surge of robberies of individuals at ATM's in the city's Laurel and Dimond Districts. Investigators said the most recent robbery occurred on Tuesday in the 4000 block of MacArthur Boulevard shortly before 2:00 p.m.In several of the cases, police said, the victim completed their ATM transaction and while walking away were confronted by armed individuals who then robbed the victims of their personal property.The suspects have fled both on foot or by vehicle.Oakland police are actively investigating each of these robberies. If you are a victim or have information regarding any...
Three arrested, guns seized during Oakland felony traffic stop
OAKLAND -- Three suspects were arrested on weapons charges Wednesday evening after a felony traffic stop on the streets of Oakland.Investigators said patrol officers saw three individuals entering a parked vehicle, two of which appeared to have firearms, at around 5:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of 27th Avenue. Before the vehicle could drive off, officers conducted a traffic stop. One of the suspects bolted from the vehicle, fleeing on foot.Officers quickly established a perimeter, ultimately locating the individual and recovering a loaded firearm with an extended magazine.The two other suspects remained inside the vehicle and were safely detained.During the search of the vehicle, two additional firearms with extended magazines were located. Both firearms were loaded, one of which contained a device allowing it to fire multiple rounds with a single pull of the trigger.All three individuals were arrested for firearm related offenses, and one had an outstanding robbery warrant.
Police chase in Oakland ends in bystander death Monday morning
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A police pursuit in Oakland ended in a bystander death on Monday morning, according to Oakland Police Department. In a press conference held on Monday afternoon, OPD shared more details on the incident. According to police, Jonathan Hernandez, 23, of Oakland was wanted by police for felony threats as well as […]
NBC Bay Area
Car Found After Shooting Investigation in SF: Police
Police are investigating a report of a shooting that occurred in San Francisco Wednesday night. The shooting reportedly happened along Geary Boulevard near Collins, near Kaiser San Francisco. San Francisco police said their officers on scene found an abandoned car in the street. But there were no victims or suspects...
NBC Bay Area
Caught on Camera: Thieves Break Into San Francisco Antique Store
A jewelry and antique store in San Francisco was burglarized and the crime was caught on surveillance video. The incident occurred in the Richmond District, on 12th Avenue and Clement Street Tuesday. The owner said the surveillance cameras caught eight intruders break in and try to get into the store's...
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
NBC Bay Area
Free Document Shedding On Saturday
If you have old records piled up or stashed around the house, this weekend is a good time to safely clear them out. Saturday is 2022 Shred Day. The Better Business Bureau is the host. It’s offering to shred up to five big bags or banker’s boxes full of papers, CD’s, and even old hard drives. BBB will destroy them all for you, for free.
Suspected Stockton serial killer has rap sheet in Oakland
A police chief described Wesley Brownlee as a "cold-blooded killer" who "terrorized" the city.
Video: Sagging thief loses his pants during burglary at Ghirardelli Square restaurant
SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) -- A burglar was caught on video losing his pants as he and his accomplices stole a safe from one of San Francisco's busiest dim sum restaurants.The owners wanted to share their surveillance video to show just how bad it has gotten for small businesses in the city.Over the weekend, the sagging thief and 2 other suspects smashed their way into the office of the Palette Tea House in Ghirardelli Square.The video shows one man using a tool to break into a window, and then shows the trio dragging the safe out of the office. As they...
KTVU FOX 2
Man assaults 3rd grader at Oakland school over alleged bullying, parents say
OAKLAND, Calif. - Parents at an Oakland elementary school say a man walked on to campus and assaulted their 8-year-old son and another student because he thought they were bullying his family member. Oakland police were called to the school, but the parents say, so far there has been no...
Woman who hit alleged boyfriend with lead pipe surrenders after stand-off: Police
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A 26-year-old woman is in custody after a six-hour standoff with Union City police Sunday, according to a Facebook post. Diamond Edwards is accused of assault with a deadly weapon and inflicting corporal injury after police say she hit her alleged boyfriend with a lead pipe in the head early […]
NBC Bay Area
Bullet Smashes Through Window, Leaves San Francisco Family Shaken Up
Sometimes the difference between life and death is a very fine line. A San Francisco woman said a bullet smashed through her bedroom window and shattered her dresser mirror. The incident happened at a time and place where she normally would have been in harm's way. “When it went through...
