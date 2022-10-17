Montana may be known as "Big Sky Country," but it might also be appropriate to call the state "Big Ski Country." With more than 3,000 peaks and cold, snowy winters, Montana has a variety of powdery slopes to visit. Most of the skiing here is concentrated in the west of the state near the Idaho border – where the snowcapped Rocky Mountains descend from Canada toward states like Utah. While there are some ski areas in central Montana, the state's east mostly consists of the ultra-flat Great Plains.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO