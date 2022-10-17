Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
Harvey Wollman, Last South Dakota Democratic Governor, Dies
HURON, S.D. (AP) — Harvey Wollman, who 45 years ago became the last Democratic governor of South Dakota, has died. He was 87. Wollman died of natural causes Tuesday at a hospital in Huron, his son, Mike, told The Associated Press. Harvey Wollman had a short stint as governor....
US News and World Report
WVa Family Court Judge Named in Berkeley, Jefferson Counties
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A new Family Court circuit judge has been appointed in West Virginia to serve in Berkeley and Jefferson counties. Gov. Jim Justice appointed Lyndsey Matschat of Martinsburg to the post, the governor's office said Wednesday. Matschat replaces Judge Sally Jackson, who retired. Matschat has spent...
US News and World Report
13 Top Ski Resorts in Montana
Montana may be known as "Big Sky Country," but it might also be appropriate to call the state "Big Ski Country." With more than 3,000 peaks and cold, snowy winters, Montana has a variety of powdery slopes to visit. Most of the skiing here is concentrated in the west of the state near the Idaho border – where the snowcapped Rocky Mountains descend from Canada toward states like Utah. While there are some ski areas in central Montana, the state's east mostly consists of the ultra-flat Great Plains.
US News and World Report
Dismembered Remains Found in Oklahoma River Identified as 4 Missing Men
(Reuters) - Dismembered bodies found in the Deep Fork River in Oklahoma have been identified as those of four men reported missing last week, the local police chief said on Monday, adding: "This is now a murder investigation." Investigators found the first remains on Friday and determined over the weekend...
Comments / 0