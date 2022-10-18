Read full article on original website
Beijing officials praise Elon Musk for suggesting that Taiwan should become a 'special administrative zone'
Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for his comments about Taiwan. Musk suggested that the country should become "a special administrative zone" similar to Hong Kong. China's ambassador to the US, Qin Gang, tweeted to thank Musk for the proposal. Chinese government officials have praised Elon Musk for suggesting...
nationalinterest.org
China’s Closing Window of Opportunity on Taiwan
Xi Jinping must make his move within a generation, before a growing India, climate change-induced ecological costs, demographic weakness, or even further political liberalization in China put Taiwan beyond reach. The policy of strategic ambiguity maintained by the United States vis-à-vis the status of Taiwan is an absurdity that has...
US News and World Report
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
France's Macron: sale of European strategic infrastructure to China was an error
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses.
US News and World Report
In Letter to North Korea's Kim, China's Xi Calls for Communication, Unity and Cooperation - KCNA
SEOUL (Reuters) -In a letter to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ahead of a historic congress of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, Chinese President Xi Jinping said it was more important than ever that Beijing and Pyongyang enhance communication, unity and cooperation, North Korea's state media reported on Sunday.
China Quietly Abandons Goal of Overtaking U.S. Economy
The Chinese government also delayed the release of third-quarter GDP data on Tuesday without providing a reason.
China’s economy is ‘in deep trouble’ as Xi heads for next decade in power
Hong Kong CNN Business — When Xi Jinping came to power a decade ago, China had just overtaken Japan to become the world’s second largest economy. It has grown at a phenomenal pace since then. With an average annual growth rate of 6.7% since 2012, China has seen one of the fastest sustained expansions for a major economy in history. In 2021, its GDP hit nearly $18 trillion, constituting 18.4% of the global economy, according to the World Bank.
Taiwan Self-Defense Counterstrike Could Start War With China: Official
Taiwan's defense chief previously said an airspace intrusion would warrant a counterattack, but the consequences could be disastrous.
americanmilitarynews.com
Taiwan ‘prepares for war’ after Chinese incursions over maritime mid-line
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. The democratic island of Taiwan is making preparations for war, in response to China’s ratcheting up of military tensions with repeated incursions by air and sea, ministers said on Wednesday. Taiwanese defense minister Chiu Kuo-cheng...
Taiwan Seeks China's Cooperation To Avoid Conflict — Beijing Says Taipei's Push For Independence Root Cause Of Problems
On Taiwan’s Double Tenth Day, or the National Day of the Republic of China, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen called on Beijing to work with her country to find a “mutually agreeable arrangement.”. What Happened: In a major address on Monday, Tsai said the military confrontation is not an...
China had a system. Then along came Xi
At the Communist Party congress starting on Sunday, Chinese President Xi Jinping is poised to take an unprecedented third term in office. "As Xi ages, his circle of friends and advisors will inevitably shrink, as will his ability to process new information and new ideas," writes Ian Johnson.
Analysis-Japan rushes to rearm with eye on 2027 - and China's Taiwan ambitions
TOKYO, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Between China's 20th Communist Party Congress, that began Sunday, and the next one in 2027, Japan will undertake its biggest arms buildup since World War Two in a race to deter Beijing from war in East Asia, according to Japanese government officials and security analysts.
China Says Don't Interfere as U.S. Navy Warns Taiwan War Could Be This Year
"The U.S. needs to be fully aware of the extreme importance and highly sensitive nature of the Taiwan question," a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said.
US News and World Report
Putin Demands All-Russia War Effort as He Declares Martial Law in Occupied Ukraine
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he was introducing martial law in four Russian-occupied regions of Ukraine that Moscow claimed last month as its own territory but is struggling to defend from Ukrainian advances. In televised remarks to members of his Security Council, Putin boosted the security...
This Key Apple Supplier Explores Japan Expansion As US China Tensions Aggravate
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd TSM weighed expanding its production capacity in Japan to reduce geopolitical risk. The Japanese government has allowed TSMC to expand in the country beyond a factory already under construction, the Wall Street Journal reported. The critical Apple Inc AAPL supplier is building its first chip-manufacturing...
Russian State TV Prepares Viewers for Loss of Kherson as Ukraine Advances
A guest on state TV said that in some areas of Kherson, Ukrainian troops outnumber the Russians "four to one."
US News and World Report
U.S. Considering Joint Weapons Production With Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, a business lobby said on Wednesday, an initiative intended to speed up arms transfers to bolster Taipei's deterrence against China. U.S. presidents have approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan since 2017...
