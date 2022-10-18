Read full article on original website
China Holds Emergency Talks With Chip Firms After U.S. Curbs -Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - China's Ministry of Industry and Information Technology convened a series of emergency meetings over the past week with leading semiconductor companies, seeking to assess the damage from the U.S. chip restrictions, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday. The ministry summoned executives from firms including Yangtze Memory Technologies Co (YMTC)...
US must prepare now for China invasion of Taiwan: admiral
The US military must be ready to respond to a potential invasion of Taiwan as soon as this year, a senior admiral said Wednesday, signaling heightened alarm over Beijing's intentions towards the island. In a discussion with a think-tank, Gilday was asked about Xi's speech and whether he agreed with comments by another US admiral that Beijing would be ready to take Taiwan by 2027.
U.S. Railroad Operators' Volume Woes to Continue Next Year
(Reuters) - Volume woes at U.S. railroad operators are set to spill into next year as labor shortages continue to hurt the sector that is critical in connecting consumers with businesses and finished goods, according to analysts. U.S. railroads have come under criticism from regulators and shippers for staffing cuts...
U.S. Considering Joint Weapons Production With Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, a business lobby said on Wednesday, an initiative intended to speed up arms transfers to bolster Taipei's deterrence against China. U.S. presidents have approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan since 2017...
Exclusive-Spain Moves Yacht Linked to Russian Oligarch After Payments Stop - Ministry Source
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish authorities moved a luxury yacht linked to the sanctioned head of Russian defence group Rostec after the shipyard where it was berthed stopped receiving payments for its repairs, a transport ministry source said. The multi-million-dollar Valerie was transferred to a marina last month, the source and...
Apple Cuts Production of IPhone 14 Plus - the Information
(Reuters) -Apple Inc is cutting production of iPhone 14 Plus within weeks of starting shipments as it re-evaluates demand for the mid-range model, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing two people involved in the company's supply chain. The Cupertino, California-based company told at least one manufacturer in China to immediately...
Russians Withdrew $7.5 Billion in Sept as They Left the Country - Central Bank
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russian citizens withdrew 458 billion roubles ($7.5 billion) in cash from banks in September, with the bulk of the outflow recorded in the second half of the month when increased numbers of people were leaving the country, the central bank said on Thursday. On Sept. 21, President Vladimir...
Toyota Expects to Cut Full-Year Output Target Due to Chip Shortage
TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp said on Friday its annual vehicle production was likely to come in below its initial target, as a persistent global semiconductor shortage hampers efforts by the world's biggest car maker by sales to boost output. The Japanese company has been under scrutiny over whether it...
Chinese Capital Steps up COVID Measures as Cases Quadruple
BEIJING (Reuters) - China's capital, Beijing, has dialled up measures to stop COVID, strengthening public checks and locking down some residential compounds after a quadrupling of its case load in recent weeks, just as a key Communist Party congress entered full swing. The city of 21 million people on Thursday...
Japan Ramps up Intervention Threats After Yen Slides Past Key 150 Level
TOKYO (Reuters) -Japanese policymakers made fresh threats of intervention on Thursday after the yen tumbled past the key psychological level of 150 to the dollar, keeping investors on high alert in case Tokyo steps into markets again to support the fragile currency. After the yen's first break beyond the symbolic...
Vivendi to Go-Ahead With Editis Spin-Off, as Q3 Sales Edge Up
(Reuters) - French media company Vivendi on Thursday reported third quarter revenue growth of 0.6% at constant exchange rates and on a like-for-like basis, and confirmed it was still planning to spin-off its publishing business Editis. "For Editis, the full project has been now sent to the antitrust commission, we...
France's Macron: Sale of European Strategic Infrastructure to China Was an Error
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses. "We have made strategic errors in the past with the sale of infrastructures to China,"...
Brazil's Embraer, Air Force Agree on Cutting KC-390 Orders
SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA said on Friday it has agreed on a contract amendment with the country's Air Force to cut orders for the KC-190 aircraft to 19 from 22, settling a longstanding dispute between the parties. The Air Force had been looking to cut orders...
Japanese Yen Jumps as Traders Suspect Intervention
TOKYO/LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japanese authorities likely intervened in markets to stem the slide of the country’s battered currency on Friday, market participants said, following an unexpected jump in the yen against the dollar. The yen rose as high as 144.50 per dollar on Friday, up more than 7...
I Was Kicked and Punched at China's UK Consulate, Protester Says
LONDON (Reuters) -A man who was protesting outside a Chinese consulate in Britain said he was dragged inside the grounds by masked men, kicked and punched in an attack British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly described on Wednesday as "unacceptable". China has disputed the account of events which took place during...
