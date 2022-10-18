Read full article on original website
Related
US News and World Report
NATO Allies Would Act if Sweden, Finland Come Under Pressure, Stoltenberg Says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - NATO allies will act if Sweden or Finland come under pressure from Russia or another adversary before they become full members of the alliance, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday. "It is inconceivable that allies would not act should Sweden and Finland come under any...
US News and World Report
Exclusive-Spain Moves Yacht Linked to Russian Oligarch After Payments Stop - Ministry Source
BARCELONA (Reuters) - Spanish authorities moved a luxury yacht linked to the sanctioned head of Russian defence group Rostec after the shipyard where it was berthed stopped receiving payments for its repairs, a transport ministry source said. The multi-million-dollar Valerie was transferred to a marina last month, the source and...
US News and World Report
France's Macron: Sale of European Strategic Infrastructure to China Was an Error
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday that the European Union had to re-think its trade dialogue with China, calling for a more even playing field between the two commercial power houses. "We have made strategic errors in the past with the sale of infrastructures to China,"...
US News and World Report
EU Leaders Avoid Deep Rift on Gas Price Cap at Energy Summit
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders struggled to find immediate practical solutions on how to deal with an energy crisis but avoided an open rift between Germany and France on Friday that would have exposed a divided bloc as it confronts Russian President Vladimir Putin over his war in Ukraine.
US News and World Report
Exclusive-In Letter, Sweden Lists 'Concrete Actions' on Turkey's Concerns Over NATO Bid
ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Sweden has taken "concrete action" to address Turkey's concerns over its NATO membership bid, including stepping up counter-terrorism efforts against Kurdish militants, Stockholm told Ankara in a letter dated Oct. 6 and seen by Reuters. The two-page letter gives 14 examples of steps taken by Sweden to show...
US News and World Report
Turkey's Erdogan to Meet Swedish PM Kristersson to Discuss Extraditions, NATO Bid
ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has said he will meet Sweden's new prime minister, Ulf Kristersson, to discuss Stockholm's bid to join NATO as well as the extradition of people Ankara considers terrorists. Sweden and fellow Nordic country Finland launched their bids to join NATO in May in...
US News and World Report
Japanese Yen Jumps as Traders Suspect Intervention
TOKYO/LONDON/NEW YORK (Reuters) - Japanese authorities likely intervened in markets to stem the slide of the country’s battered currency on Friday, market participants said, following an unexpected jump in the yen against the dollar. The yen rose as high as 144.50 per dollar on Friday, up more than 7...
Comments / 0