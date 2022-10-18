ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a sedan in the northeast valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded just before 6:20 p.m. to reports of a collision at Hollywood Boulevard and E. Tropical Parkway, LVMPD said in a statement.
1 dead after being hit by car near Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle near Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard around 6:20 Thursday evening. Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police have the area closed off as they investigate...
Funding approved to build new parking garage in Las Vegas Arts District

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Funding to build a new parking garage in the increasingly popular Las Vegas Arts District has been approved. The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday in favor of issuing medium-term obligations to finance up to $5 million for construction. It's unclear where exactly the new...
Las Vegas police search for missing woman

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
Apartment complex fire near Pennwood Avenue

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue received a fire call on Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:04 p.m., officials reported to the 4700 block of Pennwood Avenue for an apartment complex fire. Authorities said the fire was contained to one bedroom and was extinguished within minutes. No...
City of Henderson approves Jokers Wild rebuild on Boulder Highway

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved the building of a new hotel and casino for Jokers Wild on Boulder Highway. City council members voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal, which parent company Boyd Gaming had to submit on appeal due to technical issues with construction timelines.
Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
