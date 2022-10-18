Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Man shot to death in CVS parking lot near Sahara, Maryland Parkway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a homicide Thursday in the central Las Vegas valley. The incident was reported in the 2600 block of S. Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue, Lt. Jason Johansson with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said in an email. Police say a man in his...
news3lv.com
Pedestrian dies after crash in northeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A woman is dead after she was struck by a sedan in the northeast valley Thursday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers responded just before 6:20 p.m. to reports of a collision at Hollywood Boulevard and E. Tropical Parkway, LVMPD said in a statement.
Fox5 KVVU
1 dead after being hit by car near Las Vegas Motor Speedway
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A pedestrian is dead after they were hit by a vehicle near Tropical Parkway and Hollywood Boulevard around 6:20 Thursday evening. Police say the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where they were pronounced dead. Police have the area closed off as they investigate...
Street racing ends in 7-vehicle crash, arrest, Las Vegas police claim
Las Vegas Metro police Traffic Bureau has shared new information on a crash Monday night that they claim was the result of illegal street racing.
‘Restaurant Row’ takes shape in North Las Vegas
As a restaurant row started to take shape in North Las Vegas, those who live nearby shared what these changes mean to them as business owners offer excitement over opportunity.
news3lv.com
Funding approved to build new parking garage in Las Vegas Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Funding to build a new parking garage in the increasingly popular Las Vegas Arts District has been approved. The Las Vegas City Council voted Wednesday in favor of issuing medium-term obligations to finance up to $5 million for construction. It's unclear where exactly the new...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing woman, possibly in severe emotional distress. Candace Gibson was last seen on Wednesday, around noon, near Cheyenne Avenue and Michael Way, just east of Rancho Drive in the northwest valley.
news3lv.com
Apartment complex fire near Pennwood Avenue
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Las Vegas Fire and Rescue received a fire call on Tuesday afternoon. At about 5:04 p.m., officials reported to the 4700 block of Pennwood Avenue for an apartment complex fire. Authorities said the fire was contained to one bedroom and was extinguished within minutes. No...
North Las Vegas police: 21-year-old man arrested after shooting at home
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 21-year-old man was arrested Thursday night after a shooting that left a man injured in North Las Vegas, according to police. Naonche Osborne was arrested less than an hour after the shooting was reported around 6:45 p.m. at a home in the 4100 block of Erinbird Avenue, near Elkhorn Road […]
Coroner identifies man struck multiple times on I-15, causing freeway closure
The man who was struck by multiple vehicles on southbound I-15 early Tuesday morning has been identified as 42-year-old Keith Allen Burdo of South Burlington, Vermont by the Clark County coroner's office.
news3lv.com
City of Henderson approves Jokers Wild rebuild on Boulder Highway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Henderson City Council on Tuesday approved the building of a new hotel and casino for Jokers Wild on Boulder Highway. City council members voted 4-1 in favor of the proposal, which parent company Boyd Gaming had to submit on appeal due to technical issues with construction timelines.
news3lv.com
Pedestrian lying on ground hit, killed by tree-trimming truck at Sunset Park
Las Vegas (KSNV) — One person is dead following an incident involving a tree-trimming truck at Sunset Park Tuesday afternoon. At about 1:38 p.m., a fatal crash occurred at Sunset Park, located at Sunset Road and Eastern Avenue. According to police, a 2015 Freightliner M2 tree-trimming truck traveled eastbound...
Las Vegas police: Woman rammed car during argument with 2-year-old unrestrained inside
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman is accused of repeatedly “angrily” ramming her car during an argument while a 2-year-old child was unrestrained inside the vehicle, police said. Solentino Reyno, 27, is facing charges of child abuse or neglect and attempting to tamper with a vehicle with damage. Officers responded to a call on Tuesday, […]
Deadly days: String of deaths keep police busy across Las Vegas valley
A string of deadly violent crime and pedestrian deaths that began late Sunday night has kept police busy as they try to cope with the loss of a fellow officer.
news3lv.com
Police report: Suspect struck wife in face before killing Las Vegas officer
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A police report is shedding new light on the domestic incident that preceded the killing of a veteran Las Vegas officer. A domestic violence report filed by police against Tyson Hampton, 24, states that dispatch got a call around 1:08 a.m. in the area of Flamingo Road and University Center Parkway on Thursday, Oct. 13.
Mother-in-law warned police minutes before shooting that killed Las Vegas officer, injured her
The mother-in-law of the man accused of shooting a killing a 23-year Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department veteran warned police about her son-in-law minutes before he shot and killed Officer Truong Thai in a barrage of gunfire.
news3lv.com
White utility van sought after motorcyclist killed in crash on northern 215 Beltway
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on the Northern 215 Beltway on Wednesday, and authorities are looking for a white utility van that left the scene. The crash was reported just after 9 p.m. on the 215 at N. Durango Drive, Trooper Ashlee Wellman with Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol said in a statement.
Neighbors voice concerns after trash was dumped onto street in southwest Las Vegas valley
A neighborhood in the Southwest Las Vegas valley is concerned after a load of recyclables was dumped onto one of their streets
Fox5 KVVU
Coroner IDs Vermont man killed after hit by multiple cars on Las Vegas freeway
FOX5 goes inside Animal Foundation amid dog illness outbreak, staffing shortages. Recently, the Animal Foundation shelter has been center stage for dozens of dogs getting sick and extreme staffing shortages. When We Were Young Festival appears ready to rock Las Vegas despite some skepticism. Updated: 11 hours ago. It is...
Video shows push that ultimately killed Las Vegas security officer by man arrested 49 times
Surveillance video shows the moment a man previously arrested 48 times pushed a Las Vegas hotel security guard to the ground, ultimately leading to his death.
