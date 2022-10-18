By the time you reach the second act in Scorn, you should be prepared for how obtuse this game is. Nothing is made clear, and the game trusts you to simply intuit what you need to do either through trial and error or luck. While there is some combat in the game, your main sticking points will come down to the puzzles that you face in each act. Act two's puzzle is one of the more involved in the game.

1 HOUR AGO