Framed today, October 19: Answer and hints for the movie of the day (Wednesday)
Attempting to solve today’s Framed for October 19 and need some help?. Does it get any better for Framed than having a movie from the most influential director of the last 50 years, Steven Spielberg? No, it does not! For Spielberg, this film falls between The Lost World: Jurassic Park and Saving Private Ryan.
Morris Day to issue final album, "Last Call," on November 11
(October 11, 2022) He’s a living legend who was the front man for one of the great bands of the 80s. Morris Day has continued to do his thing, both solo and with the Time for four decades, and as he readies his upcoming album, Last Call (November 11) and the associated tour, he is ready to prove he is not quite done yet.
What Jimmy Page Discovered on a Missing ‘Early’ Demo Tape of ‘The Rain Song’
In a 2020 interview with Rolling Stone, Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page revealed he once found an old tape of the band's song 'The Rain Song.'
Ice Spice Twerks & Teases New Music In TikTok Video
The Bronx star danced to unreleased music in her latest video. Ice Spice’s stardom is certainly on the rise. After having one of the biggest hits of the summer with her song “Munch,” the Bronx rapper took her talents to the stage, by performing at Hot 97’s Summer Jam and Rolling Loud New York 2022.
Dave Grohl Said 1 Beatles Song Has a Bass Line That Sounds Like It’s From ‘Outer Space’
Dave Grohl praised the bass line from a Beatles song. John Lennon liked the song as well even though he felt it was meaningless.
Bonus tracks, new video, a Spotify crash: Swift's 'Midnights' is full of surprises
Hours after she released her latest album, 'Midnights,' Taylor Swift surprised fans with bonus tracks and a video for the song 'Anti-Hero.'
Look: Meghan Trainor releases new album, 'Made You Look' music video
Meghan Trainor released the album "Takin' It Back" and a music video for the song "Made You Look."
If You Like the Arctic Monkeys, Here Are 6 Artists You Need to Listen to Next
Hardcore music lovers are having a hell of a year. Between Paramore’s new album, This Is Why, Blink-182 reuniting and announcing a worldwide tour, and Arctic Monkeys releasing their seventh anthology, The Car, nobody can deny rock’s mainstream resurgence. Bold and brash is back. Now with the twenty-year trend cycle condensing, thanks in part to social media, fans can indulge back into Alex Turner’s (Arctic Monkeys’ frontman and singer) recognizable baritone voice on some fresh hits. The four-piece band from the UK is known for experimenting with their sound every release cycle. Their first record, Whatever People Say I Am,...
Scorn: how to solve the spinning puzzle in act 2
By the time you reach the second act in Scorn, you should be prepared for how obtuse this game is. Nothing is made clear, and the game trusts you to simply intuit what you need to do either through trial and error or luck. While there is some combat in the game, your main sticking points will come down to the puzzles that you face in each act. Act two's puzzle is one of the more involved in the game.
Fortnite Black Adam skin guide: How to get the DC hero’s outfit and cosmetics
Fortnite is known for including fan-favorite characters from different mediums, including comic book superheroes. Joining the roster is Dwayne Johnson’s version of Black Adam from the recent film. The character launched in the game on October 20. With Black Adam being so popular, players will no doubt want to get their hands on the hero’s skin and cosmetics in Fortnite.
11 Movies That Came Out In 2022 To Watch In The 11 Nights Leading Up To Halloween, Starting Tonight
I challenge you to finish this marathon of the year's spookiest films.
John Cale Announces Album, Shares Video for New Song With Weyes Blood: Watch
John Cale has announced his new album Mercy with a video for his new song “Story of Blood,” featuring Weyes Blood. The album features additional contributions from Animal Collective, Sylvan Esso, Laurel Halo, Tei Shi, Actress, and more. It’s due out January 20 (via Double Six/Domino). Check out Mercy tracklist and the “Story of Blood” music video, directed by Jethro Waters, below.
Gotham Knights Knighthood guide: how to unlock the glider and other traversal abilities
There are numerous ways to get around the city in Gotham Knights, but the most efficient method is locked behind a separate progression system called Knighthood. Early on, players can utilize the Batcycle, grappling hook, fast travel, or even travel on foot to get around. While these methods work just fine, you’ll want to gain access to the enhanced traversal system by reaching Knighthood. These different means of getting around look different across the four playable characters. For instance, Batgirl can glide, while Robin utilizes a teleporting device created by Justice League technology.
The Jackbox Party Pack 9 features two ingenious party games you need to try
The Jackbox Party Pack series went from a fun party series to an institution almost overnight. Before 2020, it was a fun collection of minigames that worked wonders as a social icebreaker. It became a much bigger phenomenon in the isolation phase of the COVID-19 pandemic though, as it proved it could keep friends, family, and co-workers united even from afar. Jackbox Games has only pushed the momentum since then, pumping out annual installments full of comedic potential. Like clockwork, The Jackbox Party Pack 9 continues that streak.
Taylor Swift – ‘Midnights’ review: a shimmering return to pure pop
‘Midnights’ is, as Taylor Swift explained in a statement when her tenth studio album was revealed, “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life”. A collection of songs “written in the middle of the night”, the announcement of this album came as something of a surprise. Currently in the midst of re-recording her first six albums in order to take back the ownership of her earlier projects – we’ve already had ‘Taylor’s Version’ of both ‘Fearless’ and ‘Red’ – another original album felt distant, particularly after the release of sister albums ‘Folklore’ and ‘Evermore’ amidst the pandemic.
The Police‘s ’Every Breath You Take’ Video Hits One Billion Views on YouTube
The music video for the Police’s 1983 single “Every Breath You Take” has surpassed one billion views on YouTube. “Every Breath You Take,” which was added to the platform in 2010, is the 225th video to join YouTube’s Billion Views Club and the seventh video from the 1980s to achieve this milestone. The Sting-penned ballad was originally released as part of the band’s final studio album, 1983’s “Synchronicity.” Directed by English music duo Godley & Creme, the music video captures the trio in black and white, with Sting on double bass, Andy Summers on guitar and Stewart Copeland on drums. In...
What’s Your Favorite Karaoke Song? Vote!
There’s nothing better than a karaoke night with friends, singing your favorite songs to everyone in the bar — whether they want to hear it or not. To honor the night out tradition, we at Billboard compiled our 100 favorite karaoke songs, with Shania Twain‘s “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” topping the list. But now we want to know your thoughts.
Avenged Sevenfold Deathbat added as character in Iron Maiden mobile game
Legacy of the Beast players can take on A7X Deathbats thanks to new collaboration
Grab a Fender Play subscription and claim a free guitar and starter pack
Fender are offering a free guitar and starter pack when you buy an annual subscription to Fender Play - that’s more than $150 of savings
Reels are about to show up in yet another Facebook feature
As its answer to TikTok, Reels is clearly a particularly important priority for Meta. Which is why a number of its platforms’ recent feature updates often involve Reels. And today’s announcement was not exempt from Meta’s push to make Reels just as competitive as TikTok. On Thursday,...
