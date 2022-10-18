Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oakland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldOakland, CA
San Francisco's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSan Francisco, CA
The Abandoned Town near San Francisco that is Forbidden to VisitDianaSan Francisco, CA
Some Places Worth Visiting--part2Be HappySan Francisco, CA
Study Reveals California Tops Most Expensive Cities for Burger Meals in AmericaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Related
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Woman has an affair with a famous politician and keeps it secret for 40 years
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family friend, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. When a family friend showed us the national news magazine and pointed out the politician that graced its cover, we were shocked. "That's him," she said. "That's the man I had an affair with in Mexico."
KHQ Right Now
AP News Summary at 10:24 p.m. EDT
Truss quits, but UK's political and economic turmoil persist. LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Liz Truss quit Thursday after a tumultuous and historically brief term in which her economic policies roiled financial markets and a rebellion in her political party obliterated her authority. Truss became the third Conservative prime minister to be toppled in as many years, extending the instability that has shaken Britain since it broke off from the European Union and leaving its leadership in limbo as the country faces a cost-of-living crisis and looming recession. Financial markets were soothed, but bitterly divided Conservative Party lawmakers have just a few days to agree on a successor — or face yet another leadership contest.
Brisbane-based Indigenous art collective proppaNOW wins prestigious global prize
Curator at school which awards Jane Lombard Prize says the artists’ work would ‘galvanise arts and social justice communities’ in New York
Saga of last US slave ship finds life in ‘Descendant’ doc
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — In the murky waters of an Alabama river, diver Kamau Sadiki said he had to pause before entering the last known slave ship to the United States, where 110 people were confined in hellish conditions. “You feel the reverberation, the pain and suffering, and the...
Social media stocks slip amid Musk, Snap news
Shares of social media companies have tumbled after a slew of news in the sector that concerned investors, including a report that Elon Musk may cut almost 75% of Twitter's workforce and Snap's muted fourth-quarter outlook
KHQ Right Now
When direct Sunlight is absorbed in water, for an Ayurveda healing prescribed time, it changes the molecular structure to convert dead water to living water
LOS ANGELES, Calif., Oct. 21, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Introducing “Solis” Sun Charged Water. The only one of its kind, Sun Charged Water prepared and packaged, according to the centuries old Ayurvedic Health Methods!. It has been believed, when sunlight falls upon water, it changes its molecular...
Canada bans all handgun sales in latest gun-control move
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a nationwide ban on handgun sales, purchases and transfers would go into effect to reduce gun violence
36 Messy Movie Mistakes I Just Noticed, Even Though I've Seen These Films, Like, A Billion Times
I bet your boots you'll never watch The Shining (1980) the same way again.
Comments / 0