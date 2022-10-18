Aave value has been in a powerful bullish development up to now few weeks as demand for blue-chip DeFi tokens has risen. It surged to a excessive of $83, which was about 25% above the bottom degree this month. Because of this, its complete market cap has grown to greater than $1.15 billion, making it one of many greatest DeFi tokens on this planet. So, must you buy Aave?

2 DAYS AGO