Breaking Down the Final Week 7 Dolphins-Steelers Injury Report
Based on head coach Mike McDaniel's pre-practice comments, we knew the Miami Dolphins would have a lot of players listed as questionable on their final injury report of the week. But there was no anticipation that one of them would be cornerback Xavien Howard. The three-time Pro Bowl cornerback was...
Will the 49ers be Active at the NFL Trade Deadline?
The 49ers have made a trade every year since becoming competitive in 2019. And while it hasn't been for the most glorified names in football, the acquisitions they have made improved the team. From Emmanuel Sanders to Charles Omenihu, the 49ers have had a knack for acquiring players who can help them.
Tyler Lockett questionable for Seahawks at Chargers. He’s missed only 2 games in 8 seasons
Tyler Lockett has missed only two games in seven seasons. It took him breaking his leg then getting COVID-19 to miss those. Yet it’s questionable whether the Seahawks’ captain and leading receiver will play Sunday at the Los Angeles Chargers. Seattle gave Lockett that injury designation Friday. He...
Giants’ Final Injury Report: Ojulari, Ximines Out
The New York Giants will be without outside linebackers Azeez Ojulari (calf) and Oshane Ximines (quad) this weekend when they visit the Jacksonville Jaguars. Ojulari has missed the team's last three games with his calf injury and has appeared in just two contests--Weeks 3 (Dallas) and 4 (Chicago)--this year. In those games, he's posted one sack and two tackles.
SI Tickets: Chargers Look to Win Fourth Straight Game in Week 7 vs. Seahawks
The Chargers sit at a 4-2 record as they head into their final game before the bye week looking to extend their win streak. After falling to a 1-2 record through the first three weeks, the Chargers have rattled off three consecutive wins as they now sit tied for first place in the AFC West.
‘The Best Guys’: Texans’ Tytus Howard Vs. Raiders Standout Maxx Crosby
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans right offensive tackle Tytus Howard is ready for a dogfight. The Texans' former first-round draft pick from Alabama State plays the game with an aggressive mentality and never backs down an inch. At 6-foot-5, 322 pounds, Howard has size, strength and power working to his advantage.
Shanahan Unsure If McCaffrey Will Play Sunday vs. Chiefs
Kyle Shanahan was all smiles when hearing that his 49ers had successfully traded for Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey on Thursday night. Whether the coach’s new weapon will be available on a quick turnaround for Sunday’s game against the Chiefs remains to be seen, however. First, McCaffrey...
Frogs In The Pros: TCU Alumni In NFL Week 7 Action
25 TCU Horned Frogs are on NFL rosters heading into Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season. Here is where you can see each of your Pro Frogs this coming week:. View the original article to see embedded media. Andy Dalton, QB, New Orleans Saints– Dalton threw for 361 yards...
Steelers Head to Miami With Three Injuries
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will head to Miami to face the Dolphins in Week 7 with three players on their injury report. After starting the week with 11 players missing practice time due to injuries, the Steelers ended their practice sessions on a very positive note injury wise. Quarterback Kenny Pickett, tight end Pat Freiermuth and cornerback Levi Wallace all cleared concussion protocol and will play. Corner Cam Sutton (hamstring) and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (knee) will also return after missing last week.
Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Kenneth Walker III ‘Doing Some Amazing Things On the Field’Seahawks QB Geno Smith: Kenneth Walker III ‘Doing Some Amazing Things On the Field’
When the Seattle Seahawks drafted Kenneth Walker III out of Michigan State in the second round of the 2022 draft, the question became how long would Seattle wait to give him the number of carries a lead running back would receive. Well, that answer would come during the game against...
Jaguars vs. Giants: Jamal Agnew, Shaquill Griffin Ruled Out
The Jacksonville Jaguars ruled out wide receiver/returner Jamal Agnew (knee) and cornerback Shaquill Griffin (back) on Friday, leaving the two without two starters ahead of Sunday's matchup vs. the 3-1 New York Giants. With Agnew out, the Jaguars will have to look at all of their other options in the...
Falcons Injury Report: Two Players Ruled Out vs. Bengals
The Atlanta Falcons have a considerable challenge ahead of them on Sunday in the form of the reigning AFC Champion Cincinnati Bengals. Friday presented the final day of practice for the week, meaning the release of the official injury report ahead of Sunday. Per release, the Falcons have ruled out cornerback Dee Alford (hamstring) and receiver Jared Bernhardt (groin) against Cincinnati.
Jets’ Zach Wilson Weighs in on Elijah Moore Situation: ‘He Is Special to Our Team’
Elijah Moore requested a trade from the Jets on Thursday, feeling irritated by his lack of involvement with New York's offense this season. His quarterback, Zach Wilson, spoke to reporters before news of Moore's trade request circulated on Thursday afternoon. The signal-caller said that he's been trying to encourage the wideout, making it clear to Moore that he is an integral component to this unit on offense, even if he hasn't been racking up receptions this year.
Former Rams RB Todd Gurley Done Playing Football
At his absolute peak, former Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley was one of the most electrifying players in the NFL. On any given touch he could break off an awe-inspiring run, with quick cuts that made defenders look silly in the process of trying to bring him down.
Jaguars vs. Giants: Evan Engram's First Game Against New York Looks Like Just Another Game
The former Giants first-round pick has had a solid start to his career in Jacksonville, and this week's game vs. his old team doesn't seem to be much of a factor at all.
Lions’ Injury Report: 5 Players Out against Cowboys
The Detroit Lions are hoping practicing in pads this week will result in a positive payoff this weekend against the Dallas Cowboys on the road. Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters what the benefits were of increasing the intensity of practice following the bye week. “It’s just to be...
MWC Commissioner: Most of CFP Should Be On Campus
Craig Thompson, the commissioner of the Mountain West Conference and a member of the College Football Playoff management committee, hopes that with the event’s expansion, more games will be played on campus rather than tied in with the existing bowl structure within the sport. Speaking to Sports Illustrated on...
Why the Jaguars Still Have Confidence in Shaquill Griffin
Last week’s matchup against the Indianapolis Colts was not kind to Shaq Griffin. The veteran corner was targeted 13 times, allowing nine receptions for 103 yards while being called for pass interference two times per Pro Football Focus. It has been a rollercoaster of a season for Griffin, and...
Street cred soaring: Seahawks rookie Tariq Woolen is NFC defensive player of the week
Tariq Woolen entered this debut season fully expecting opponents to target him specifically. Six games in, he’s proving that’s a poor idea. Woolen’s reputation and play have his reputation soaring around the NFL. He’s becoming known for some of the best performances in the league by any defensive player, for any team.
Colts OL Out of the Cellar...Barely
The Indianapolis Colts offensive line found themselves in a very bad position heading into last week's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The NFL's highest paid unit at $41.5 million according to Spotrac was graded the worst performing unit in the NFL by Pro Football Focus (PFF). The offensive line had...
