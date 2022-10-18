Elijah Moore requested a trade from the Jets on Thursday, feeling irritated by his lack of involvement with New York's offense this season. His quarterback, Zach Wilson, spoke to reporters before news of Moore's trade request circulated on Thursday afternoon. The signal-caller said that he's been trying to encourage the wideout, making it clear to Moore that he is an integral component to this unit on offense, even if he hasn't been racking up receptions this year.

NEW YORK STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO