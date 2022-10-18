Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA walks out of debate after protesters disrupt event
SAN FRANCISCO - Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate Thursday night after protesters disrupted the forum. The debate was held at San Francisco State University were Jenkins faced off against Joe Alioto Veronese and John Hamasaki, all candidates vying to be elected the city's next district attorney.
San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises
San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
KTVU FOX 2
Mayor Schaaf delivers her final Oakland State of the City address
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf delivered her final State of the City address on Wednesday. The mayor looked back on her eight years in office, what the city achieved and where it can still improve. She also said she didn't want to take credit herself for everything she accomplished, referring to her administration as a team.
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco district attorney candidates face off in forum
The University of San Francisco hosted four candidates for the job of top prosecutor in the city. Interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed to the job, faced moderate and progressive candidates, including John Hamasaki, who was endorsed by the Democratic Party.
kalw.org
Gay Santa Clara mayoral candidate claims he's being slurred, threatened
Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city's first openly gay policymaker. The San Jose Spotlight reports that Becker said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor London Breed Apologizes for Comments About Hondurans
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is apologizing for comments she made during a show earlier this month. Breed was all smiles at an event at Manny’s in the Mission Wednesday night. She was there to talk about the positives of San Francisco. Breed left without answering any questions from...
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
Stockton Serial Killer: Wesley Brownlee lived a few doors down from alleged victim
STOCKTON — Wesley Brownlee remains behind bars after being charged with three counts of murder - more charges are likely to follow as the investigation continues.CBS13 visited his home and discovered Brownlee lived just a few doors down from one of his alleged victims.Michael Wilson, a neighbor who knew the suspected serial killer, says he never thought Brownlee would be accused of something like this.Wilson revealed Brownlee lived a few doors down from his alleged victim, 21-year-old Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez.On Aug. 30, Rodriguez's body was found in the parking lot of his apartment complex. Wilson says he heard the gunshot.A...
NBC Bay Area
Report Details Alleged Corruption, Cover-up in Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office
Another scathing report paints the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office in a bad light once again. An auditor hired by the board of supervisors detailed alleged corruption and cover-up in an internal investigation regarding the treatment of a former inmate. The monitor said he tried to talk with Sheriff Laurie Smith and other top brass but kept hitting roadblocks in his investigation.
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Establishes Fines for New Gun Law
The Bay Area’s largest city is establishing its new gun law. The San Jose City Council passed the first-in-the-nation law in January mandating gun owners carry liability insurance in case their gun is used in a crime or an accidental shooting. The mayor said it will encourage gun safety...
santaclaranews.org
49er Five Attack Civil Grand Jury Report as “Lies”, Bury Ethics Commission Proposal
At last night’s Santa Clara City Council meeting, the 49er Five were not happy campers about the Civil Grand Jury Report. They spent the evening mostly attacking the Grand Jury and Mayor Lisa Gillmor and Councilmember Kathy Watanabe. “I’m ready to say that this is a political jury, said...
San Jose afterschool art teacher arrested on child molestation charges
SAN JOSE -- A San Jose elementary school afterschool art teacher has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting two students in the program.The Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office said Stephen Eugene Thai has been booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail on two counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under the age of 14.In September, sheriff's detectives conducted an extensive investigation into the allegations of a prior sexual assault that occurred between 2016 and 2017. Investigator said Thai located the two juvenile victims in 2020 through social media and attempted to communicate with them. He then allegedly sexually assaulted them.Thai was being held without bail.Investigators were asking if any juveniles had any inappropriate contact with Thai to contact the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office at (408) 808- 4500. Alternatively, detectives can be reached at the Sheriff's Office Investigative Services anonymous tip line at (408) 808-4431 or at SO.website@shf.sccgov.org.
KTVU FOX 2
Mission residents place large planters on sidewalks to deter homeless camps
Some residents in San Francisco's Mission District are fed up with homeless encampments blocking sidewalks. They've placed large planters on some sidewalks as an encampment deterrent. Homeless advocates say this doesn't address the root cause of homelessness.
montereycountyweekly.com
Investigation sustains harassment complaints against P.G. councilmember.
Pacific Grove Councilmember Luke Coletti has been sharply critical of City Manager Ben Harvey in public meetings since Coletti was elected in November 2020. In July 2021, Coletti was the lone vote against a new contract for Harvey, saying he believed the city manager was not competent. “I cannot agree to a contract with this employee,” Coletti said. Six other councilmembers approved the contract.
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland gets new center marking birthplace of Black Panther Party
The Black Panther Party's roots in Oakland is getting highlighted this weekend with two events. KTVU's Jana Katsuyama tells us one event is at the Oakland Museum of California on Friday and another event will be at the new Dr. Huey Newton Center for Research and Action near City Hall this Saturday.
Man hospitalized after being shot, run over and beaten in San Francisco's Mission
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) – A fight in San Francisco's Mission District early Tuesday morning left a 39-year-old man hospitalized after he was shot, run over by a vehicle and beaten, police said.The shooting was reported around 1:25 a.m. in the 600 block of South Van Ness Avenue, where officers arrived to find the man suffering from a gunshot wound. SFPD Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani later tweeted additional details about the shooting, saying that the incident started with a fight involving multiple people at the intersection of 19th Street and Mission. Vaswani noted that the victim was run over by a vehicle and beaten in addition to being shot. The victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive, police said.No arrests have been made but police said there were three women and a man in their 20s suspected of the shooting and a black SUV associated with the case. More detailed suspect descriptions were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department's tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with "SFPD" at the start of the message.
The Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Was Using an Untraceable Ghost Gun
A serial-killer suspect accused of murdering at least six people in Northern California was using an untraceable “ghost gun,” and was carrying the weapon when he was arrested last weekend while “out hunting” for another victim, police say. The suspect, 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee, is accused of...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland City Council approves short term solutions for former Wood Street Encampment residents
The Oakland City Council approved two motions brought by District 3 Councilmember Carroll Fife on Tuesday. She's been pushing for the city to consider utilizing the city-leased Beach Street lot, and the state-owned Oakland Army Base, as temporary living spaces for the unhoused. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
Santa Cruz city workers reach tentative agreement, end first strike in city history
The first strike in Santa Cruz city history came to an end Wednesday night, with the SEIU-represented city workers reaching a tentative agreement with the City of Santa Cruz. They will vote to ratify the agreement on Friday.
sanjoseinside.com
Santa Clara County Sends Ballots to Non-citizens, Blames DMV
Four San Jose non-citizen permanent residents received Santa Clara County 2022 election ballots even though they are not U.S. citizens, according to a concerned family friend and copies of documents reviewed by San Jose Inside. The four were sponsored by their brother to live in the United States in 2019....
