New Haven, CT

WTNH

New Haven police make arrest in July homicide

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
New Haven Independent

Report: Town Clerk Clashes With Chief Of Staff Over Camera Removal In Derby City Hall

DERBY — The Connecticut Post published a story over the weekend detailing a Derby City Hall dustup over surveillance cameras. The city, with the authorization of the Derby Board of Aldermen, installed the cameras in the Derby tax collector’s office after a 2012 scandal involving an employee in the tax collector’s office who may have mishandled cash, misapplied tax payments, deleted cash payments, manipulated data and suspended tax billing statements.
DERBY, CT
WTNH

Waterbury man struck by car, dies on Baldwin Street

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Waterbury was fatally struck by a car on Baldwin Street on Friday morning, according to police. Waterbury police responded to the intersection of 984 Baldwin St. at 6 a.m. and located a 73-year-old man. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The area […]
WATERBURY, CT
New Haven Independent

New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery

ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says

A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
NEW CANAAN, CT
fox61.com

'Murder on Middle Beach' cold case heads to state Supreme Court over police documents

MADISON, Conn. — There are new developments in a Connecticut cold case that was the subject of the HBO documentary "Murder on Middle Beach." One of the filmmakers, Madison Hamburg, is the son of Barbara Hamburg, who was murdered in her Madison home on March 3, 2010. He is fighting a judge's order for the Madison Police Department to turn over more files into his mother's murder investigation.
MADISON, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Swatting Incident At Harding HS

2022-10-21 #Bridgeport CT– There is a swatting incident at Harding High School today. Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Many parents have reached out to us after hearing that there was a shooting incident at the school but that was part of the swatting incident. Frantic parents calling the school told me they only told them that they were in lockdown. This was all a prank.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
zip06.com

Police Incident Report for Oct. 20

The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
NEW HAVEN, CT
27east.com

Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven

A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY

