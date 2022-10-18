Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Four-foot-tall 'creature' reported crossing Connecticut drivewayRoger MarshOxford, CT
New Haven program gives up to $25,000 to homebuyers for down payment and closing costsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Over 80 Rounds fired at Bristol officers on Redstone Hill Road, CT.Hey TanushaBristol, CT
A 10-year-old Boy in Connecticut was Attacked by a Black Bear While Playing Outsidejustpene50Morris, CT
Education Again Puts Meriden in the SpotlightConnecticut by the NumbersMeriden, CT
Police: Call of active shooter at several Fairfield County schools unfounded, likely a ‘swatting’ incident
A call to police about an active shooter at several Fairfield County schools was unfounded Friday. Police suspect it was a ‘swatting’ incident.
New Haven police make arrest in July homicide
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three months after a 17-year-old boy was shot and killed in New Haven, his family says the process of justice has just begun. New Haven police arrested and charged Kiyon Matheney, 25, with murder, possession of a firearm, and carrying without a permit. Investigators said Matheney approached John Tubac in […]
Marcus Brown wins 127th District State House race in Bridgeport following 2nd primary
Marcus Brown has won the 127th District State House race in Bridgeport following a second democratic primary ordered by a judge.
Affidavit Details Fatal Truck-Racing Fight
“You are the fucking guy who was racing in front of my house,” a 25-year-old New Havener allegedly said after confronting a teenager in his truck late at night in Fair Haven this summer. “I’m ready to shoot,” he threatened. He then noticed what would turn out...
Report: Town Clerk Clashes With Chief Of Staff Over Camera Removal In Derby City Hall
DERBY — The Connecticut Post published a story over the weekend detailing a Derby City Hall dustup over surveillance cameras. The city, with the authorization of the Derby Board of Aldermen, installed the cameras in the Derby tax collector’s office after a 2012 scandal involving an employee in the tax collector’s office who may have mishandled cash, misapplied tax payments, deleted cash payments, manipulated data and suspended tax billing statements.
Waterbury man struck by car, dies on Baldwin Street
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A man from Waterbury was fatally struck by a car on Baldwin Street on Friday morning, according to police. Waterbury police responded to the intersection of 984 Baldwin St. at 6 a.m. and located a 73-year-old man. He was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead. The area […]
Bridgeport Police Hope Public Can Assist in Identifying Trio of Females Sought in Relation to Mall Larceny
The Bridgeport Police Department is seeking public assistance to help identify a trio female suspects sought in connection with a larceny complaint in the city. The three females sought are pictured in this story. The first unknown female (shown pointing to the left) is described by Townsend as having black...
Suffolk police respond to altercation between teacher and student at Sachem High School North
Suffolk County police were called to Sachem High School North on Thursday due to an altercation that happened between a teacher and student.
CT teen killer sentenced to 37 years
A 19-year-old Stamford man convicted of killing a man when he was 15 has been sentenced to 37 years in prison – three years shy of the maximum
East Hartford shooting is top story on newscasts
There seems to be one common denominator in the evening newscasts on our local TV stations. Most of the time, the lead story is a shooting. Sometimes the shooting takes place in Hartford. Other times it takes place in New Haven.
Man paralyzed from police van no longer faces charges in Connecticut
The man paralyzed while in new haven police custody is no longer facing charges.
New Haven Man Charged With Ansonia Robbery
ANSONIA — An 18-year-old New Haven resident was arrested Oct. 6 in connection to the July 7 robbery of the Xtra Mart on Wakelee Avenue. Christian Borrero is charged with first-degree robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a license, and sixth-degree larceny. Borrero is suspected of several similar...
Man Charged With Harassing 2 Victims, New Canaan PD Says
A 47-year-old man is facing charges in Fairfield County after two people reported that they received harassing phone calls and emails from him. The New Canaan Police Department reported that officers received complaints from two separate victims about Jason Newport, of Indianapolis, Indiana, on Monday, Aug. 22, and Thursday, Sept. 1.
Bridgeport nonprofit Helping Hands Outreach rallies to help mother of 5 with cancer
A Bridgeport nonprofit, Helping Hands Outreach, is heading up an effort to support a local mother of five who is battling an aggressive form of cancer.
Homeless veteran breaks down near Old Saybrook on mission to visit lower 48 states
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Robin Sears’ truck broke down near State Police Troop F in Old Saybrook on his way to visit all of the lower 48 states — but he didn’t have to wait long for help. Sears, who does not have housing, said he’s on a mission to spread awareness about other […]
'Murder on Middle Beach' cold case heads to state Supreme Court over police documents
MADISON, Conn. — There are new developments in a Connecticut cold case that was the subject of the HBO documentary "Murder on Middle Beach." One of the filmmakers, Madison Hamburg, is the son of Barbara Hamburg, who was murdered in her Madison home on March 3, 2010. He is fighting a judge's order for the Madison Police Department to turn over more files into his mother's murder investigation.
Bridgeport News: Swatting Incident At Harding HS
2022-10-21 #Bridgeport CT– There is a swatting incident at Harding High School today. Swatting is the action or practice of making a prank call to emergency services in an attempt to bring about the dispatch of a large number of armed police officers to a particular address. Many parents have reached out to us after hearing that there was a shooting incident at the school but that was part of the swatting incident. Frantic parents calling the school told me they only told them that they were in lockdown. This was all a prank.
Stamford man sentenced to 37 years in fatal shooting of former SHS football captain
STAMFORD – Sirus Dixon, the 19-year-old convicted in the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Antonio Robinson in May 2018, was sentenced to 37 years in prison on Thursday. Friends and family members of Robinson erupted in applause and cheers as Judge John Blawie handed down the prison sentence, which was only three years shy of the maximum term.
Police Incident Report for Oct. 20
The Sound publishes a Police Incident Report to inform residents of incidents, criminal activities, and police responses occurring in Branford and North Branford. As those charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty, the report does not include names. It may be edited for space and content. Branford. Wednesday, Aug. 31.
Search Underway For Missing Kayaker in North haven
A search is underway for Dario Cholula, 32, of Queens, who went out fishing in the area of North Haven on October 19 and did not return. He was last... more. The public hearing required before the Southampton Town Board could suspend the local law restricting ... by Kitty Merrill.
