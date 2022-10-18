Read full article on original website
Related
Essence
Black Witches Debunk Witchcraft’s Biggest Myths
European misconceptions of Blackness and witchcraft are still influencing today’s views on witches and traditional, non-Christian religions. An old, common misconception of witches is that they’re all white. Another is that they’re associated with the devil. African and Black American culture has long included non-traditional spirituality that’s been misunderstood by white communities, as well as our own.
How do you spot a witch? This notorious 15th-century book gave instructions – and helped execute thousands of women
As fear of witches reached a fever pitch in Europe, witch hunters turned to the “Malleus Maleficarum,” or “Hammer of Witches,” for guidance.
Behind the Meaning of the Children’s Song “This Little Piggy”
“This Little Piggy” may very well be the first song we hear and learn as children. Whether using your fingers or your toes, the cute little song is sung to us early on as cooing parents bond with their newborns. Your pinky becomes a protagonist. Your index and ring fingers become players in the performance.
techeblog.com
Extreme Close-Up of an Ant’s Face Highlights 2022 Nikon Small World Competition
Photo credit: Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas | Nikon Small World. Building a giant Nikon lens-shaped house is one thing, this extreme close-up of an ant’s face by Dr. Eugenijus Kavaliauskas is another. It won an ‘Image of Distinction’ award in Nikon’s 2022 Photomicrography Competition and captured using a 5x (objective lens magnification) lens with the reflected light technique.
Extraordinary close up of ant’s face wins Nikon photo competition prize
A photographer took home a prize in a Nikon photography competition that celebrates microscopic photography for his remarkable shot of an ant’s face. The Lithuanian photographer Eugenijus Kavaliauskas told Insider that he lives next to a forest, which made it easier for him to capture and photograph the ant whose face ended up being presented in stunning detail at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. The picture of the ant’s face, magnified five times under a microscope, bears little resmeblence to what most humans might think of when they picture ants: the face in the photograph has red...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mama’s Boy’ on HBO Max, the Truly Inspiring Story of Dustin Lance Black and His Mother, Anne Bisch
Mama’s Boy (now on HBO Max) is a documentary adaptation of Dustin Lance Black’s memoir, Mama’s Boy: A Story From Our Americas, which details how his relationship with his mother fueled his success as a filmmaker and activist. You’ll recognize Black as the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Milk, the biopic about gay-rights pioneer Harvey Milk; he subsequently used his notoriety to help overturn Proposition 8, which banned gay marriage in California. His film and TV work frequently ties to his personal life – growing up in the Mormon church surely informed his work as a writer for Big Love and creator of Under the Banner of Heaven – and with this documentary, he shares himself like never before.
aiexpress.io
Dreamlight Valley is a waking nightmare and Disney must be stopped
Loads of the dialogue round Dreamlight Valley – Disney’s astonishingly flagrant Stardew Valley rip-off – has been round the way it holds up mechanically towards its cosy farming friends. It’s definitely price speaking about issues similar to crop variety, villager interplay, and hoe-feel in a sport like this… however no person appears to be addressing Dreamlight’s distinctive characteristic. That at any second, an evil cartoon lion impressed by Adolf Hitler might transfer into city.
New Clown Horror Movie So Gory Theaters Are Giving Out Barf Bags After Multiple Viewers Vomit, Pass Out
Can you imagine a movie being so disgusting that it makes you throw up? That’s apparently what happened to several moviegoers who attended screenings of the new horror movie Terrifier 2 this past week. According to reports and photos from social media, numerous moviegoers around the nation have been...
36 Messy Movie Mistakes I Just Noticed, Even Though I've Seen These Films, Like, A Billion Times
I bet your boots you'll never watch The Shining (1980) the same way again.
‘The School For Good And Evil’ Director Paul Feig Honored At Newport Beach Film Festival; Cites Goal Of Portraying Multi-Dimensional Female Friendship
Paul Feig, director of such mega-hits as Bridesmaids, Spy, The Heat, Ghostbusters and A Simple Favor, has branched out into the fairytale genre with The School for Good and Evil, which hit Netflix this week. On Wednesday evening, Feig attended the Newport Beach Film Festival, where he was honored with a Career Achievement Award. Related Story 'The School For Good And Evil' Trailer: Charlize Theron, Kerry Washington And Michelle Yeoh Among Cast For Paul Feig's Netflix Fantasy Related Story 20 Questions On Deadline Podcast: Joel Edgerton Talks 'The Stranger', New Clooney Film 'The Boys In The Boat' & His Best Celebrity Sighting...
29 Entitled Exes Who Have Some Freakin' Nerve Behaving Like That
"I think I will give you a chance, but only on one condition...that you pay me $50."
aiexpress.io
Do algorithms dream of electric sheep?
If this title has caught your consideration, then I anticipate that – like me – you’re a fan of Ridley Scott’s epic 1982 movie, Blade Runner. Scott left the viewers guessing whether or not the movie’s protagonist, Rick Deckard, was human or a replicant with implanted reminiscences similar to these he was tasked with looking down and eliminating.
aiexpress.io
Resident Evil 4 Remake includes typewriters
Whenever you consider saving your recreation in Resident Evil, what’s the very first thing that you simply consider? I’d think about that it’s a typewriter, and even an ink ribbon. Perhaps even the tapes of voice recorders, should you’re an enormous fan of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.
a-z-animals.com
Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution
Watch an Octopus Ace an Intelligence Test With Unexpected Solution. They have blue blood and three hearts. Octopuses are fascinating, eight-armed creatures that have time and time again demonstrated their astonishing intelligence. Octolab.tv presents a video that explores the enthralling minds of octopuses. They’ve put together an experiment to observe how an octopus responds when presented with a problem.
aiexpress.io
Are Valorant skins pay-to-win? Esports coaches, players and CEOs weigh in
“Each single time I choose up the ‘Elderflame’ pores and skin set, it distracts me. Each single time. I am a little bit of a fanboy for dragons, so, simple serotonin on that entrance” mentioned considered one of our interviewees when requested if theh thought skins helped you win a recreation. “After which I hyperfixate on the pores and skin, and miss each shot, costing a spherical or typically even the sport.”
aiexpress.io
TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge Has Netted A Bodacious $22 Million In Revenue
For many people, this summer season’s gaming was outlined by Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge – a title so fulfilling that we dubbed it ‘one of the best Turtles beat ’em up ever made’ in our glowing evaluation. As Focus Leisure has simply launched its monetary report for the final quarter (thanks, Go Nintendo), we had been to see what the turtles managed to herald for the corporate, and it appears to be like like they did properly.
aiexpress.io
The Witcher 3 concert celebrating 20 years of CD Projekt kicks off in Italy later this month
When you think about your self an enormous fan of The Witcher, and fancy your self a extra refined, respectable vacation than wandering round Amsterdam or another boozy cruise, then a fast journey over to Italy for the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Music from the Continent efficiency is likely to be for you.
aiexpress.io
Silent Hill F announced, a new game from novelist Ryukishi07 and Resident Evil: ReVerse developer
Throughout yesterday’s Silent Hill Transmission, it’s protected to say that Silent Hill followers have been consuming good. We noticed three totally different video games introduced, together with a glimpse of among the finest horror video games ever made, Silent Hill 2, which is being remade by Bloober Workforce. In addition to this, we’ve additionally reside Silent Hill occasion Ascension to look ahead to, and an all-new movie for the collection.
aiexpress.io
Design patterns for serial inference on Amazon SageMaker
As machine studying (ML) goes mainstream and features wider adoption, ML-powered functions have gotten more and more frequent to unravel a spread of complicated enterprise issues. The answer to those complicated enterprise issues usually requires utilizing a number of ML fashions. These fashions could be sequentially mixed to carry out numerous duties, akin to preprocessing, knowledge transformation, mannequin choice, inference technology, inference consolidation, and post-processing. Organizations want versatile choices to orchestrate these complicated ML workflows. Serial inference pipelines are one such design sample to rearrange these workflows right into a collection of steps, with every step enriching or additional processing the output generated by the earlier steps and passing the output to the following step within the pipeline.
Comments / 0