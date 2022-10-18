Mama’s Boy (now on HBO Max) is a documentary adaptation of Dustin Lance Black’s memoir, Mama’s Boy: A Story From Our Americas, which details how his relationship with his mother fueled his success as a filmmaker and activist. You’ll recognize Black as the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Milk, the biopic about gay-rights pioneer Harvey Milk; he subsequently used his notoriety to help overturn Proposition 8, which banned gay marriage in California. His film and TV work frequently ties to his personal life – growing up in the Mormon church surely informed his work as a writer for Big Love and creator of Under the Banner of Heaven – and with this documentary, he shares himself like never before.

