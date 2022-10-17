Read full article on original website
Related
kmaland.com
Bird meets with law enforcement, residents in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- The Republican nominee for Iowa Attorney General visited KMAland Tuesday afternoon. Brenna Bird, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Tom Miller in the November General Elections, held a press conference at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak to meet with local law enforcement. Bird currently serves as the Guthrie County Attorney and has also served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016-to-2018. Bird says that experience has allowed her to form strong bonds with law enforcement in the state, something she says the current Attorney General has lacked.
Cass County Supervisors moving forward with the sale of county-owned farm
(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors have agreed to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm. The county-owned farm includes the old Willow Heights building, approximately 115 acres of row crop ground and approximately 35 acres of pasture ground. Board Chairman Steve Baier said the desire of the board is to sell all of the property. He said the sale of the farmland won’t be an issue, but the sale of the building might be.
redoakexpress.com
Tensions run high over evaluation form for city admin
At the Monday, Oct. 17 Red Oak city council meeting, things got a little heated when discussing an employee evaluation form for the city administrator. Red Oak city council members Tim Fridolph and Pete Wemhoff have been working on a new employee evaluation form for the past couple months. The...
3 News Now
Sheriff's report filed in response to alleged assault by Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa. (KMTV) — A sheriff's report was filed earlier this month in response to an alleged assault by a Pottawattamie County supervisor candidate. A video is circulating on social media of an incident that happened earlier in the month after a board of supervisors candidate forum. The...
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve first consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the first consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. (Photo Below) A representative from Van Wall said the plans are to...
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
KETV.com
Omaha City Council agrees to let Council Bluffs dump yard waste in metro area
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha City Council members agreed to let Council Bluffs dump its yard waste in the city. The agreement approved Tuesday said Council Bluffs does not have a solid waste contract in place and needs yard services. The city said it has space to accommodate the extra...
klkntv.com
Omaha man found with over $1 million in fentanyl, Lancaster County sheriff says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Deputies caught an Omaha man who was on his way to York with over $1 million in fentanyl, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says. Deputies worked with Homeland Security Investigations’ criminal interdiction unit to stop a vehicle on Wednesday afternoon for speeding west of Lincoln.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
WOWT
Papillion considers changes to fireworks ordinance
PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Tuesday night, the Papillion City Council will consider changes to its fireworks ordinance. The proposed changes include allowing fireworks until 12:30 a.m. on New Year’s so so people could ring in the new year with a blast. Currently, the law only allows them through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
kmaland.com
Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
kmaland.com
Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway. The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major holiday. Currently, a large school bus — complete with children’s faces in windows and a skeleton driver who waves hello — sits at the corner.
WOWT
6 News On Your Side: Nebraska doctors report surge of sick kids
October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’re hearing more stories from women about how they survived the disease. The city of Omaha is seeking your input on making a more connected and complete network for people walking or biking in the city. Douglas County COVID-19 update October...
Nebraska man sentenced to prison for possessing 'short shotgun'
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Jared S. Hoerle, 43, of Ewing, Nebraska, was sentenced today in federal court in Omaha, Nebraska, for receiving and possessing an unregistered firearm – a “short shotgun.” United States District Court Judge Brian C. Buescher sentenced Hoerle to 24 months imprisonment. There is no parole in the federal system. After his release from federal prison, he will begin a 3-year term of supervised release.
KETV.com
Grand jury indicts former local nonprofit director with 5 counts of mail fraud
SARPY COUNTY, Neb. — A grand jury has indicted Paula R. Creps, 51, the former director of CASA in Sarpy County, with five counts of mail fraud. Investigators believe she used the nonprofit's credit card for her own personal use. Sarpy County deputies arrested Creps back in July. The...
kmaland.com
Mills County single-vehicle crash kills 1
(Emerson) -- A Treynor man was killed in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol says shortly after 7:50 p.m. a 1998 Chevy 2500, driven by 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder, was traveling east on U.S. Highway 34 near mile marker 25 when it went off the right side of the roadway. The patrol says Snyder's vehicle then entered the south ditch, traveled through a fence, across a creek, and into the creek's embankment. Authorities say Snyder succumbed to his injuries sustained during the collision with the embankment.
kmaland.com
Water main break prompts boil advisory for portion of Shenandoah
(Shenandoah) – A portion of Shenandoah has been placed until a boil advisory following a water main break. City officials say a water main break occurred Tuesday on A Avenue north of Ferguson Road. Residents on East Ferguson Road in Shenandoah have been placed under a boil advisory/bottled water advisory until repairs are made and test sample results are received, which is typically 24-48 hours.
Mills County Crash Claims One Life
(Emerson) A Pottawattamie County man died in a single-vehicle crash in Mills County. The Iowa State Patrol says the accident happened on Tuesday at 6:53 p.m. near the 25-mile marker on Highway 34 in Mills County. Authorities say 52-year-old Richard Keith Snyder of Treynor died in the crash. According to...
WOWT
Omaha Police clear homeless, tents from downtown sidewalk
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A few homeless people had set up camp on a downtown sidewalk had to move after people who live in the area complained the tents were blocking the walkway. Omaha Police were called in to ask the people to move the tents away from the sidewalk near 16th and Nicholas streets.
Comments / 0