(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors have agreed to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm. The county-owned farm includes the old Willow Heights building, approximately 115 acres of row crop ground and approximately 35 acres of pasture ground. Board Chairman Steve Baier said the desire of the board is to sell all of the property. He said the sale of the farmland won’t be an issue, but the sale of the building might be.

2 DAYS AGO