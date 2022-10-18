Read full article on original website
Related
Elon Musk Warns That Nuclear Missiles From Russia Could Completely Destroy the US and Europe in Less Than 30 Minutes
Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Maebel Tinoko (U.S. Navy), Public domain &The Royal Society, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Common. "If Russia is faced with the choice of losing Crimea or using battlefield nukes, they will choose the latter. We’ve already sanctioned/cutoff Russia in every possible way, so what more do they have left to lose? If we nuke Russia back, they will nuke us and then we have WW3."
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
US, Russian defence ministers hold rare call as Ukraine advances
Russia's defence minister held rare telephone talks with his US counterpart Friday, after pro-Kremlin officials said they were turning Ukraine's southern city of Kherson into a "fortress" as Kyiv's forces advance. "The city of Kherson, like a fortress, is preparing for its defence."
forkast.news
Japan eases token vetting process to expand crypto offerings: report
Japan’s Virtual and Crypto assets Exchange Association (JVCEA), the self-regulatory body that oversees local crypto exchanges, will allow platforms to list cryptocurrencies without an existing lengthy screening process, according to Bloomberg. Fast facts. The easing is expected to take place as early as December, at which point exchanges will...
forkast.news
India Web3 talent driven away by lack of regulatory clarity, industry body says
India’s lack of regulatory clarity on crypto and Web 3.0 is a driving force of critical human capital flight, according to a new report by the non-profit industry association, the National Association of Software and Service Companies (Nasscom). Fast facts. “Clarity on policy will unleash multiple initiatives and India...
Ukraine Has Now Received Over A Million Artillery Rounds From The U.S.
US ArmyUkraine's fight against Russia has gobbled up an incredible amount of artillery rounds, with over a million provided by the U.S. alone.
Canada bans all handgun sales in latest gun-control move
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said a nationwide ban on handgun sales, purchases and transfers would go into effect to reduce gun violence
forkast.news
Crypto becomes approved financial product in South Africa
South Africa’s financial markets regulator has declared crypto assets as a financial product, setting the legal grounds to bring cryptocurrencies under regulatory purview. Crypto is not issued by a central bank but can be traded, transferred and used for payments, the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) said in a notice on Wednesday.
forkast.news
Moola Market DeFi hacker returns US$9 mln in stolen funds for bounty
The perpetrator of the US$9.1 million Moola Market exploit returned close to the entirety of the loot in exchange for an undisclosed ransom on Wednesday, according to the project’s social media update. Fast facts. Decentralized finance (DeFi) project Moola Markets announced that they had paused their lending protocol on...
forkast.news
Hong Kong digital asset firm sets up US$50 mln fund to expand mining business amid crypto winter
Hong Kong-based digital asset management firm JKL Group will set up a US$50 million fund to buy more mining machines to further expand its mining facilities, despite the current crypto winter. Fast facts. Some US$40 million of the fund will be raised from family offices, high net-worth individuals and institutional...
forkast.news
‘Hacktober’ continues with US$1 mln taken from BitKeep token swap service
An unidentified hacker stole over US$1 million in Binance Coin (BNB) tokens from decentralized multi-chain wallet BitKeep’s token swap service on Monday, according to a Tuesday statement by the company. Fast facts. “Our development team managed to contain the emergency and stopped the hacker,” said BitKeep, adding that it...
forkast.news
Why local language education holds the key to crypto’s future
From day one, I have believed that blockchain and crypto technologies can drive financial inclusion for the underbanked and the underprivileged. That is one of the main reasons why I decided to invest my time and money in this space after spending my early career years in traditional corporate finance.
forkast.news
Markets: Bitcoin, Ether fall as EU considers crackdown on energy-intensive crypto mining
Bitcoin and Ether both fell in Wednesday morning trading in Asia amid news the European Union is considering a bill to restrict the mining of energy-intensive cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin. Most of the rest of the cryptocurrency top 10 by market capitalization, excluding stablecoins, also declined, with the exception of Polygon.
forkast.news
Terra CEO Do Kwon, wanted in South Korea, left Singapore and flew to parts unknown via Dubai
Kwon Do-hyung, the cofounder and chief executive officer of Terraform Labs Pte. Ltd., also known as Do Kwon, left Singapore last month and landed in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, South Korean prosecutors confirmed with Forkast. Fast facts. An investigative team is weighing the likelihood of Dubai as a stopover for...
Comments / 0