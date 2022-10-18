GRAFTON – The annual Witches on the Water will take place from 4-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22 near Mason Hollow Park in Grafton. Vendors open at 4 p.m. with a huge bonfire, DJ, a witch dance at 8:30 p.m. and a costume contest at 9 p.m. (with a cash prize). Coolers and lawn chairs are welcome and plenty of parking will be open near Mason Hollow Park and downtown.

GRAFTON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO