Vincennes, IN

WTWO/WAWV

2 storage buildings destroyed in Vigo Co. fire

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed in a fire Thursday. The fire happened on South All St. near SR-246 in southern Vigo County. Chief J.C. Gummere with the Pierson Township Fire Dept. said the call came in at 6:00 pm. There were no injuries reported. Chief Gummere said […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Car crashes on Crew Carwash property in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A car crashed near the signage for a local business in Terre Haute Thursday. Footage from the scene shows a Ford Mustang near the poles attached to the Crew Carwash sign located at 5010 S US 41 in Terre Haute with tire tracks tracing back to US 41. Vigo County […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Multiple Fires in Area – Burn BAN Still in Effect

A field fire occurred yesterday at 1000 E and 1650 N in Odon. According to the police report, approximately 3 to 4 acres were on fire and spreading. Taylor Township Fire Department assisted Madison Fire Department, Daviess County, and neighbors also assisted. Crews were on the scene for about an hour, and no more information was given.
ODON, IN
wamwamfm.com

House Fire in Montgomery Monday Night

Several neighboring agencies joined the Montgomery Volunteer Fire Department in battling a house fire Monday night in Montgomery. The call came in just before 10pm and when fire officials arrived, the house was engulfed in flames with a person believed to be inside. Thanks to the help of a neighbor, the person inside the home was brought out safely and crews worked to battle the blaze for over three hours. The cause of the fire was believed to be a kitchen stove. No injuries were reported. The call was one of four handled on a busy day for the Cannelburg Volunteer Fire Department Monday night.
MONTGOMERY, IN
985theriver.com

Fire officials stress safety amid dry, windy conditions

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Around 3:30 a.m. EDT the National Weather Service released a special weather statement for central Indiana stating several counties are under a hazardous weather outlook for this afternoon and early evening. With a combination of winds, low humidity, and dry grounds, there are increased conditions for a chance of fire.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
14news.com

Funeral set for woman hit by car in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The obituary for the woman who died after she was hit by a car in Henderson shows funeral arrangements have been made. It shows visitation for Sierra Powell is Monday from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Tomblinson Funeral Home Henderson Chapel. The funeral will follow at 2:30 p.m.
HENDERSON, KY
985theriver.com

9th annual ‘Kids for Coats” benefits hundreds in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– The line was out the door at the Sullivan County 4-H Fairgrounds on Saturday, as the Sullivan County Salvation Army hosted hundreds of kids for their 9th annual “coats for kids” event. Michele Smith, the chairman for the advisory council of Sullivan County’s Salvation...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Henderson Police identify woman fatally struck by vehicle

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – On the evening of October 19, A woman died after being hit by a vehicle on South Green Street in Henderson. Witnesses to the accident stated that a woman who looked as though she was having a medical emergency was standing along the side of the road. As she attempted to […]
HENDERSON, KY
wamwamfm.com

Non-Accidental Vehicle Fire in Washington

On October 17, 2022, at approximately 03:15 AM, Officers with WPD’s 3rd shift responded to the 700 block of SW 6th St for a vehicle fire. It was apparent to Officers on scene that the fire was non accidental. A WPD Detective and WPD CSI responded to the scene...
WASHINGTON, IN
985theriver.com

Merom woman arrested for impaired driving in stolen vehicle

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Reports of a stolen vehicle and a short foot chase led to charges of theft and DUI for a Merom woman. According to Indiana State Police, after receiving a report of a stolen Chevy truck, a trooper was able to locate the white truck in question at around 9:15 Thursday night.
MEROM, IN
wrul.com

Grayville Woman Jailed by Carmi PD Wednesday Evening

A Grayville woman is free on bond following her arrest by Carmi Police Wednesday evening. It was just after 8pm when Carmi law enforcement pulled over 29 year old Grayville resident Sarah Brines near East Main Street at the Wabash River bridge. During the stop, it was revealed Brines was allegedly driving on a suspended license and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. She was subsequently arrested and processed at the White County Jail. She would bond out to $250 plus booking fee about an hour and a half later and is now awaiting a court date.
GRAYVILLE, IL
wamwamfm.com

2 Year Old Suffers Injuries in Bushhog Farm Accident

The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department responded to a farm accident on Saturday. Around 11 a.m. Saturday morning, dispatchers received a call about a 2-year-old male that had been run over by a bushhog at a residence on Country Road 1250 North in Odon. Emergency personnel responded and found the toddler with serious injuries to his legs. He was transported to Daviess Community Hospital and then taken to Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. The investigation found the 2-year old was riding with his father on a horse-drawn bushhog when he fell off and his feet were caught. An update on his condition and names were not released.
ODON, IN
104.1 WIKY

Pedestrian Dies After attempt To Cross The Road

First responders were called to the 300 block of South Green Street in Henderson Wednesday night for an accident involving a pedestrian. Witnesses say a female, who looked like she was having a medical emergency, was attempting to cross the street. She fell forward into the roadway and was struck...
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Train Derailment in Gibson County

MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
MACKEY, IN
104.1 WIKY

Store Manager Threatened By Ex-Employee

An Evansville Police Officer responded to a call on Tuesday at a discount retail store in the 2000 block of Weinbach Center Drive in reference to a harassment report. A former employee, who was banned from the property, came inside the store and threatened the manager after she told him to leave.
EVANSVILLE, IN
985theriver.com

Thousands celebrate Homecoming at ISU

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– Saturday was packed with activities from sunrise to sunset, as thousands of Sycamore alumni flooded back to Terre Haute this weekend. 1986 graduate Kurt Bell said the itinerary was the last thing on his mind. “It’s really pretty simple,” he said, when asked what he...
TERRE HAUTE, IN

