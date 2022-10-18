ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco DA walks out of debate after protesters disrupt event

SAN FRANCISCO - Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate Thursday night after protesters disrupted the forum. The debate was held at San Francisco State University were Jenkins faced off against Joe Alioto Veronese and John Hamasaki, all candidates vying to be elected the city's next district attorney.
San José Spotlight

San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises

San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
SAN JOSE, CA
kalw.org

Gay Santa Clara mayoral candidate claims he's being slurred, threatened

Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city's first openly gay policymaker. The San Jose Spotlight reports that Becker said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor...
SANTA CLARA, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose Establishes Fines for New Gun Law

The Bay Area’s largest city is establishing its new gun law. The San Jose City Council passed the first-in-the-nation law in January mandating gun owners carry liability insurance in case their gun is used in a crime or an accidental shooting. The mayor said it will encourage gun safety...
SAN JOSE, CA
Gilroy Dispatch

Gilroy councilmember recall proponents turn in signatures

Proponents seeking a recall of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz turned in 6,375 signatures to the City Clerk’s office on Oct. 12. The next day, city officials confirmed that a preliminary count of the signatures was above the minimum of 6,217 required for filing. The signatures were taken to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters for verification, which has 30 days to do so.
GILROY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Mayor Schaaf delivers her final Oakland State of the City address

OAKLAND - Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf delivered her final state of the city speech, not at city hall, but in the Fruitvale District, where she said she began her political service in 1999. "What an honor it's been to be your mayor for eight...and I'll be honest, eight long years,"...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco district attorney candidates face off in forum

The University of San Francisco hosted four candidates for the job of top prosecutor in the city. Interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed to the job, faced moderate and progressive candidates, including John Hamasaki, who was endorsed by the Democratic Party.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned

UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
UNION CITY, CA
rwcpulse.com

San Mateo County cracks down on removing guns from prohibited hands

San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing a firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
KTVU FOX 2

School bus with children on board fatally strikes bicyclist in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities in San Jose are investigating a crash involving an occupied school bus that struck and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning. According to the San Jose Police Department, students were on board the bus when it collided with a bicyclist around 6:51 a.m. at S 10th and Reed streets.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Neighbors use planters to dissuade homeless encampments

SAN FRANCISCO - Neighbors in San Francisco's Mission District are fed up with homeless encampments, and they're taking matters into their own hands. The city's homelessness crisis impacts just about every neighborhood. Now people living in the Mission and elsewhere say they're putting out planters, trying to dissuade encampments. Ari,...
CBS San Francisco

Advocates for homeless forced to leave Wood Street encampment erect tents at Oakland City Hall

OAKLAND -- Protesters pitched tents outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday morning in solidarity with residents recently forced out of the Wood Street homeless encampment.  The activists are demanding an end to the red tape that is keeping unhoused people on the run throughout the city.The Wood Street encampment was home to more than 300 unhoused people, with some living there for up to eight years. It caused its share of problems, including a couple of serious fires. Last month, the city moved in and started clearing out the property owned by Caltrans. That scattered the members of  the tight-knit community across...
OAKLAND, CA

