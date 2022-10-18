OAKLAND -- Protesters pitched tents outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday morning in solidarity with residents recently forced out of the Wood Street homeless encampment. The activists are demanding an end to the red tape that is keeping unhoused people on the run throughout the city.The Wood Street encampment was home to more than 300 unhoused people, with some living there for up to eight years. It caused its share of problems, including a couple of serious fires. Last month, the city moved in and started clearing out the property owned by Caltrans. That scattered the members of the tight-knit community across...

OAKLAND, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO