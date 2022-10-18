Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco DA walks out of debate after protesters disrupt event
SAN FRANCISCO - Appointed San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins walked out of a debate Thursday night after protesters disrupted the forum. The debate was held at San Francisco State University were Jenkins faced off against Joe Alioto Veronese and John Hamasaki, all candidates vying to be elected the city's next district attorney.
San Jose candidate criticized over approving pay raises
San Jose officials approved raises for some city staff—which they typically do annually—but it’s become a contentious campaign talking point. This week, the city council unanimously approved a 2.5% raise for council-appointed positions, including City Manager Jennifer Maguire, City Auditor Joe Rois, City Clerk Toni Taber, City Attorney Nora Frimann and Independent Police Auditor Shivaun Nurre. The raise passed without comment.
EXCLUSIVE: Santa Clara Co. Sheriff's boyfriend testifies in her corruption trial
Gary Bechtel said that he, his son, and two other relatives acquired concealed carry permits that were signed by Sheriff Smith. He also testified that he provided $750,000 to the Sheriff's Advisory Board.
kalw.org
Gay Santa Clara mayoral candidate claims he's being slurred, threatened
Councilmember and mayoral candidate Anthony Becker said in the past few months he has received death threats and been subjected to homophobic slurs, as the city's first openly gay policymaker. The San Jose Spotlight reports that Becker said his partner has also been harassed. Becker wants his opponent, incumbent Mayor...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Mayor London Breed Apologizes for Comments About Hondurans
San Francisco Mayor London Breed is apologizing for comments she made during a show earlier this month. Breed was all smiles at an event at Manny’s in the Mission Wednesday night. She was there to talk about the positives of San Francisco. Breed left without answering any questions from...
NBC Bay Area
San Jose Establishes Fines for New Gun Law
The Bay Area’s largest city is establishing its new gun law. The San Jose City Council passed the first-in-the-nation law in January mandating gun owners carry liability insurance in case their gun is used in a crime or an accidental shooting. The mayor said it will encourage gun safety...
KSBW.com
Graffiti brings attention to Liz Lawler’s bid for California assembly
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Over the past few weeks, Santa Cruz County residents began noticing graffiti with the name of the Republican candidate for California Assembly, Liz Lawler. The graffiti is a simple tag with the candidate's name and sometimes a heart. It has been discovered on road signs,...
Gilroy Dispatch
Gilroy councilmember recall proponents turn in signatures
Proponents seeking a recall of Gilroy City Councilmember Rebeca Armendariz turned in 6,375 signatures to the City Clerk’s office on Oct. 12. The next day, city officials confirmed that a preliminary count of the signatures was above the minimum of 6,217 required for filing. The signatures were taken to the Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters for verification, which has 30 days to do so.
San Jose art teacher arrested for child molestation
An elementary school art teacher in San Jose was arrested on suspicion of child molestation, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office.
KTVU FOX 2
Mayor Schaaf delivers her final Oakland State of the City address
OAKLAND - Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf delivered her final state of the city speech, not at city hall, but in the Fruitvale District, where she said she began her political service in 1999. "What an honor it's been to be your mayor for eight...and I'll be honest, eight long years,"...
KTVU FOX 2
San Francisco district attorney candidates face off in forum
The University of San Francisco hosted four candidates for the job of top prosecutor in the city. Interim District Attorney Brooke Jenkins, who was appointed to the job, faced moderate and progressive candidates, including John Hamasaki, who was endorsed by the Democratic Party.
SFist
Nearly Four Months In, Neighbors Complaining of Violence and Chaos Around SoMa Rise ‘Sobering Center’
Originally billed as a ‘meth sobering center’ and then simply as a ‘drug sobering center,’ the new facility SoMa Rise is raising tensions among neighbors who think it’s only making the area near Seventh and Howard Streets worse. The idea of what is now the...
KTVU FOX 2
Mission residents place large planters on sidewalks to deter homeless camps
Some residents in San Francisco's Mission District are fed up with homeless encampments blocking sidewalks. They've placed large planters on some sidewalks as an encampment deterrent. Homeless advocates say this doesn't address the root cause of homelessness.
East Bay teacher on leave after inappropriate reading assigned
UNION CITY, Calif. (KRON) – A high school teacher has been placed on administrative leave after assigning reading material that some parents deemed sexually explicit. A parent says she notified school officials when she was first made aware of the assignment and said the topic should have been kept out of the classroom. “It was […]
rwcpulse.com
San Mateo County cracks down on removing guns from prohibited hands
San Mateo County leaders launched a new initiative to remove more guns from the hands of felons, stalkers and others prohibited from possessing a firearms. The new San Mateo County Gun Violence Prevention Program, announced on Wednesday by a collective of elected and civil leaders, will work to both remove firearms from prohibited people and expedite firearm restraining order applications.
KTVU FOX 2
School bus with children on board fatally strikes bicyclist in San Jose
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Authorities in San Jose are investigating a crash involving an occupied school bus that struck and killed a bicyclist early Friday morning. According to the San Jose Police Department, students were on board the bus when it collided with a bicyclist around 6:51 a.m. at S 10th and Reed streets.
svvoice.com
Settlement in Discrimination Lawsuit Against SCPD Chief Delayed at City’s Request
Santa Clara has asked a federal court to postpone a final settlement meeting in a police department discrimination and retaliation lawsuit until mid-November. Even though the parties agreed on terms in May, a mid-November settlement means the details of what may be a million-dollar award won’t be released until after the election.
Man charged for assaulting woman at Walnut Creek BART
MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) — A Pittsburg man accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman at the Walnut Creek BART station earlier this month has been charged, according to a press release from the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office. Richard Lee McDowell, 35, of Pittsburg, faces a three-count felony complaint for kidnapping, attempted rape […]
KTVU FOX 2
Neighbors use planters to dissuade homeless encampments
SAN FRANCISCO - Neighbors in San Francisco's Mission District are fed up with homeless encampments, and they're taking matters into their own hands. The city's homelessness crisis impacts just about every neighborhood. Now people living in the Mission and elsewhere say they're putting out planters, trying to dissuade encampments. Ari,...
Advocates for homeless forced to leave Wood Street encampment erect tents at Oakland City Hall
OAKLAND -- Protesters pitched tents outside Oakland City Hall Tuesday morning in solidarity with residents recently forced out of the Wood Street homeless encampment. The activists are demanding an end to the red tape that is keeping unhoused people on the run throughout the city.The Wood Street encampment was home to more than 300 unhoused people, with some living there for up to eight years. It caused its share of problems, including a couple of serious fires. Last month, the city moved in and started clearing out the property owned by Caltrans. That scattered the members of the tight-knit community across...
