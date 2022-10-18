Read full article on original website
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
Former mayor’s aide Darryl Moss sues Springfield, Sarno for discrimination
The former longtime aide for Springfield Mayor Domenic J. Sarno and critical liaison between City Hall and the Black community, has filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the mayor and the city alleging he was wrongfully terminated in October 2020 for a social media post contesting Donald Trump’s open support for Kyle Rittenhouse.
Chicopee School Committee pursues purchase of $8.3 million conference center for administration offices
CHICOPEE — The School Committee voted overwhelmingly to pursue purchasing the MassMutual Learning and Conference Center for a new administration building, with one member calling the idea a “no brainer” and another saying it is a “wise move.”. The 8-1 vote with three members absent came...
westernmassnews.com
Parents voicing concerns over former Palmer superintendent following resignation
Meteorologist Janna Brown award as Best On-Air Personality at Reader Raves Awards. It was certainly much deserved for Janna, and everyone here at Western Mass News is so happy for her!. Updated: 16 hours ago. Two new COVID-19 subvariants are gaining traction throughout the country at a “troublesome” rate, according...
Springfield Board of Police Commissioners holds 3rd public meeting, sorts through nexus with DOJ
SPRINGFIELD — Months after federal officials announced a consent decree by the U.S. Department of Justice over the city’s police department, clarity remains somewhat elusive. The decree — which allows broad federal oversight over the local police department after a troubling run of excessive force cases — has...
Palmer residents, teachers discuss concerns with resigned School Superintendent
Parents, faculty, and concerned Palmer residents gathered for a School Committee meeting Wednesday night after the Superintendent of Palmer Public Schools resigned.
Westfield schools drill for lockdowns, including ‘Stinky’ at preschool center
WESTFIELD — Christopher Rogers, administrator of student interventions and safety for the Westfield public schools, has announced that lockdown drills in all the schools will be conducted next week to update the school district’s comprehensive safety plan in conjunction with the Westfield Police, Fire and Health departments. “As...
iBerkshires.com
Cheshire Considering Changing Name of Former Elementary School
CHESHIRE, Mass. — The Board of Selectmen is considering changing the name of the former Cheshire Elementary School building, or rather changing it back, to the Cheshire Community House. The board discussed the proposal at its meeting on Monday. When the building was originally dedicated in 1923, it was...
amherstindy.org
“Why Is It That When Our Committees Of Color Come Before The Town Council They Are Poorly Treated?” Council Meeting Ends Prematurely With Frustration And Outrage
Report On The Joint Meeting of the Amherst Town Council and the Community Safety and Social Justice Committee, October 17, 2022. Part 1. The meeting was held both in the Town Room of Town Hall and over Zoom. The packet for the meeting here.. The recording can be found here,
Worcester to ceremonially name Ed Augustus Way after former city manager
Worcester will give a new ceremonial name to a downtown street in honor of former City Manager Ed Augustus, the city announced Thursday. Library Lane, the street where the main branch of Worcester Public Library is located, will be given the ceremonial name Ed Augustus Way. A ceremony will be held at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, which the public is welcome to attend.
thereminder.com
East Longmeadow councilors select town's first police lieutenant
EAST LONGMEADOW – A screening committee consisting of Town Manager Mary McNally, Deputy Town Manager Tom Christensen, East Longmeadow Police Chief Mark Williams and Hadley Police Chief Michael Mason selected Sgt. Steven Manning to be the town’s first police lieutenant. McNally announced his appointment during the Oct. 11...
theberkshireedge.com
THE DEVELOPER (Part Two): Alander’s Ian Rasch champions a ‘mixed-income’ downtown. But who’s likely to rent his upscale apartments?
Great Barrington — Alander Group, Ian Rasch’s investor-backed umbrella organization, owns a growing list of local real estate. Among his rental properties are 10 Maple Street, near the roundabout, which he acquired for $1.4 million in a 2018 foreclosure sale and currently leases to Berkshire Health Systems (BHS) for its Fairview Rehabilitation practice and other BHS medical facilities. He also owns 780 South Main Street, which he purchased a few years ago from the East Mountain Medical practice group and then rented back to them. (East Mountain Medical is now part of BHS.)
Treasurer Rory Casey details to Holyoke City Council how stabilization funds are invested, monitored
HOLYOKE — Some city councilors expressed surprise at a Monday night Finance Committee meeting when they learned investment services provider Flynn Financial is managing almost $15 million of the city’s money. The comments came after acting City Treasurer Rory Casey offered insight into how city’s stabilization funds, also...
Southwick board places Whalley TIF, fiber network on Nov. meeting warrant
SOUTHWICK — The Select Board voted Monday evening to approve the Special Town Meeting warrant that will put two articles in front of Southwick voters Nov. 15 at 6 p.m. at the Southwick Regional School gymnasium. The board voted 2-0 to approve the two articles for the meeting warrant....
What should be done with Bear Hole in West Springfield?
A public forum is being held next Thursday for input on the development plan of Bear Hole.
Palmer School Committee names Colleen Culligan interim superintendent, refuses to discuss Patricia Gardner’s departure
The Palmer School Committee on Wednesday formally appointed Colleen Culligan, the district’s director of student services, as interim superintendent until an acting superintendent is appointed. Committee chair Bonny Rathbone said the action, approved in a unanimous vote, was taken as an emergency step in the process of finding a...
Rally for reproductive equity taking place on Worcester Common Saturday
Worcester residents, activists and organizations will be taking to Worcester Common Saturday to rally for reproductive rights. The rally, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., was organized by All Worcester Advocating for Reproductive Equity (A.W.A.R.E). The group includes YWCA of Worcester, League of Women Voters of...
Reader Raves 2023 Gala celebrates the winners (photos)
Over 500 guests came to celebrate the winners of the 2023 Reader Raves contest. Tens of thousands of votes were cast by readers of The Republican and MassLive, culminating in the best of the best celebrating their wins at the Log Cabin in Holyoke.
Under Patricia Gardner, Palmer schools lost 27% of district’s teaching staff in one year, twice the state average
In the months leading up to Palmer Superintendent Patricia Gardner’s resignation, school officials were looking into troubling teacher retention rates and low morale in the school district. The School Committee put out a survey a year ago exploring the stress levels among district staff and teacher retention issues, MassLive...
Ryan Kennedy, Springfield corrections officer dead at 36, remembered for ‘tireless work ethic’
A Hampden County correctional officer who died this week at the age of 36 was remembered by his family in an obituary for his fierce loyalty, infectious smile, heroics that set him apart from others and a “tireless work ethic.”. Ryan Kennedy, of Springfield, died Monday, the Hampden Country...
378 new Mass. State Police troopers sworn in during Worcester ceremony
Almost 400 new Massachusetts State Police troopers graduated from training and received their badges in a ceremony at Worcester’s DCU Center on Thursday morning. The 87th Recruit Training Troop, which included four platoons consisting of a total of 378 officers, graduated after completing the 24-week MSP Academy training course.
