CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more

Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC

Bitcoin holds steady, and regulators force metaverse casino to halt NFT sales: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Russell Cann of Core Scientific and Fred Thiel of Marathon Digital Holdings discuss crypto mining's energy usage and how ethereum's transition to proof-of-stake cuts consumption dramatically.
CNBC

CCTV Script 20/10/22

— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 20, 2022. The consumer price index in the UK returned to double-digit levels in September. Food prices are the major contributor. UK food prices rose by a whopping 14.6% year-on-year, which is the biggest increase in 40 years.
Deadline

Snap Stock Plummets 28%, Approaching 4-Year Low, After Grim Quarterly Report

Snap Inc. investors registered a “no-confidence” vote today following the Snapchat parent’s earnings report, sending shares plummeting to nearly 4-year lows. The stock fell 28% to close at $7.76 on trading volume that approached five times the normal level. The drop followed through on after-hours movement Thursday after the company warned investors it expects zero revenue growth in the fourth quarter. “Our revenue growth continued to decelerate in the third quarter,” the company said in a letter to shareholders, “and continues to be impacted by a number of factors we have noted throughout the past year, including platform policy changes, macroeconomic...
CNBC

Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue

Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
AOL Corp

Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year

We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
CNBC

Biden says oil companies should ramp up production and cut prices at the pump instead of buying back stock, paying dividends

President Joe Biden said oil companies need to use their record profits to ramp up production rather than to enrich shareholders. "My message to the American energy companies is this: You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging," Biden said. "You should be using these record-breaking profits to increase production and refining."
CNN

UK warns China is recruiting British pilots to train its military

The UK government has warned that current and former British military pilots are being lured to China with large compensation packages to train the country's armed forces, and said it would take measures to stop such recruitment schemes amid national security concerns.
CNBC

China's YMTC denies report it took part in meetings on chip curbs

Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) denied a media report that it had participated in emergency meetings convened by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions. The company in a statement late on Thursday described the report as "false and sinister," adding that the report had...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Instacart reportedly pulls IPO on volatile market conditions

Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Instacart has not completely ruled out the option to go public, a source...
CNBC

U.S. budget deficit cut in half for biggest decrease ever amid Covid spending declines

The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
CNBC

The rise and stall of Wells Fargo

U.S. regulators say Wells Fargo has repeatedly misled and overcharged its customers. These allegations have rocked the 170-year-old bank, which still stands as one of the largest lenders in the U.S. The Federal Reserve continues to uphold an unprecedented cap on the bank's assets in response to the government's findings. These ongoing legal issues have weighed on the bank in recent years, sending numerous employees and executives out the door.

