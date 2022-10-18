Read full article on original website
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, IBM, Alcoa and more
Check out the companies making headlines after hours. — The stock rose 2.1% after the semiconductor company surpassed profit and sales expectations in its most recent quarter. Lam Research reported adjusted earnings of $10.42 per share on revenue of $5.07 billion. Analysts expected earnings of $9.54 per share on revenue of $4.91 billion, according to Refinitiv.
CNBC
Bitcoin holds steady, and regulators force metaverse casino to halt NFT sales: CNBC Crypto World
CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Russell Cann of Core Scientific and Fred Thiel of Marathon Digital Holdings discuss crypto mining's energy usage and how ethereum's transition to proof-of-stake cuts consumption dramatically.
CNBC
CCTV Script 20/10/22
— This is the script of CNBC's financial news report for China's CCTV on October 20, 2022. The consumer price index in the UK returned to double-digit levels in September. Food prices are the major contributor. UK food prices rose by a whopping 14.6% year-on-year, which is the biggest increase in 40 years.
CNBC
Cryptocurrency service provider agrees to return $17 million to digital lender Celsius as it reorganizes in bankruptcy
Crypto service provider Prime Trust agreed Thursday to return $17 million from crypto lending platform Celsius that was allegedly withheld just as digital currencies hit their first bottom last year. Prime Trust, which offers custodial services for digital assets, held $119 million of Celsius' assets when the two terminated their...
Snap Stock Plummets 28%, Approaching 4-Year Low, After Grim Quarterly Report
Snap Inc. investors registered a “no-confidence” vote today following the Snapchat parent’s earnings report, sending shares plummeting to nearly 4-year lows. The stock fell 28% to close at $7.76 on trading volume that approached five times the normal level. The drop followed through on after-hours movement Thursday after the company warned investors it expects zero revenue growth in the fourth quarter. “Our revenue growth continued to decelerate in the third quarter,” the company said in a letter to shareholders, “and continues to be impacted by a number of factors we have noted throughout the past year, including platform policy changes, macroeconomic...
CNBC
Hyundai says Biden's new EV tax credit rules deal 'astronomical' blow to business
The Biden administration's elimination of tax credits for imported electric vehicles deals a massive blow to Hyundai Motor's business, an executive for the automaker said Wednesday. The Inflation Reduction Act immediately eliminated a tax credit of up to $7,500 for plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles that are imported and sold...
CNBC
China, 'factory of the world,' is losing more of its manufacturing and export dominance, latest data shows
The latest data in the CNBC Supply Chain Heat Map shows China is losing more manufacturing to Vietnam, Malaysia, Bangladesh, India, and Taiwan. Exports in furniture, apparel, footwear, travel goods and handbags, minerals, and science and technology are all declining. China's 'Zero Covid' policy is a big factor, with Port...
CNBC
Apple chipmaker TSMC reportedly considers Japan expansion as China tensions continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
AOL Corp
Netflix will begin charging 'extra user' fees early next year
We all knew it was coming. The next phase of Netflix's months-long crackdown on password sharing — which itself follows the company's first quarterly subscriber loss in a decade — is soon upon us. The company announced during its quarterly earnings call on Tuesday that it will charge customers an added monthly fee to people who share their login credentials beginning in early 2023.
CNBC
Biden says oil companies should ramp up production and cut prices at the pump instead of buying back stock, paying dividends
President Joe Biden said oil companies need to use their record profits to ramp up production rather than to enrich shareholders. "My message to the American energy companies is this: You should not be using your profits to buy back stock or for dividends. Not now. Not while a war is raging," Biden said. "You should be using these record-breaking profits to increase production and refining."
US government says all Americans will pay much more for natural gas this winter
A new report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) indicates that Americans can expect to pay higher fees for natural gas this winter.
UK warns China is recruiting British pilots to train its military
The UK government has warned that current and former British military pilots are being lured to China with large compensation packages to train the country's armed forces, and said it would take measures to stop such recruitment schemes amid national security concerns.
CNBC
China's YMTC denies report it took part in meetings on chip curbs
Chinese chip maker Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) denied a media report that it had participated in emergency meetings convened by China's industry ministry to discuss the impact of U.S. sanctions. The company in a statement late on Thursday described the report as "false and sinister," adding that the report had...
CNBC
Instacart reportedly pulls IPO on volatile market conditions
Grocery delivery app Instacart is likely to postpone its plans to go public in 2022 amid market uncertainty that has left investors worried about growing volatility in capital markets, two sources familiar with the plan told Reuters. Instacart has not completely ruled out the option to go public, a source...
CNBC
U.S. budget deficit cut in half for biggest decrease ever amid Covid spending declines
The U.S. budget deficit was sliced in half for fiscal 2022, the biggest drop in history following two years of huge Covid-related spending. The shortfall declined to $1.375 trillion, compared to the 2021 deficit of $2.776 trillion. Revenue posted easily the highest one-year total on record. The deficit decline would...
Tesla falls as Elon Musk warns about demand after 3rd-quarter revenue misses forecasts
Tesla stock fell Thursday morning, a day after the company reported softer than expected third quarter earnings while chief executive Elon Musk noted demand concerns. Shares were down 5.75% shortly after the opening bell, after being down as much as 6.6%. Tesla's third quarter sales were $21.5 billion, below analyst forecasts of $22.1 billion.
CNBC
Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Snap, American Express, Verizon, Twitter and more
Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading. — Shares of the Snapchat parent company cratered 28.1% after it missed revenue estimates and saw its slowest sales growth since going public as advertising spending slows. The results from Snap hit other ad-reliant stocks, sending shares of. down about 6.4%...
CNBC
FedEx is reassuring holiday shippers and retailers it can deliver for peak season even after major cost cuts
FedEx chief customer officer Brie Carere tells CNBC that the logistics company can meet the demand of peak holiday season despite recent cuts to worker hours, Express delivery flights and facilities. FedEx, which recently warned of "global volume softness," is flexing its existing labor force rather than bringing on holiday...
CNBC
The rise and stall of Wells Fargo
U.S. regulators say Wells Fargo has repeatedly misled and overcharged its customers. These allegations have rocked the 170-year-old bank, which still stands as one of the largest lenders in the U.S. The Federal Reserve continues to uphold an unprecedented cap on the bank's assets in response to the government's findings. These ongoing legal issues have weighed on the bank in recent years, sending numerous employees and executives out the door.
CNBC
China-owned TikTok denies it could use location information to track U.S. users
TikTok, owned by Chinese firm ByteDance, on Friday denied that it used specific location data to track certain U.S. individuals. It comes after a Forbes report alleged TikTok planned to use its app "to monitor the personal location of some specific American citizens," citing materials viewed by the publication. "TikTok...
