Snap Inc. investors registered a “no-confidence” vote today following the Snapchat parent’s earnings report, sending shares plummeting to nearly 4-year lows. The stock fell 28% to close at $7.76 on trading volume that approached five times the normal level. The drop followed through on after-hours movement Thursday after the company warned investors it expects zero revenue growth in the fourth quarter. “Our revenue growth continued to decelerate in the third quarter,” the company said in a letter to shareholders, “and continues to be impacted by a number of factors we have noted throughout the past year, including platform policy changes, macroeconomic...

