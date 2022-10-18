Read full article on original website
Ruben Flores speaks on Smart case for first time since arrest: ‘No evidence against anybody’
Ruben Flores said the case against him and his son, Paul Flores, “was about feelings. It wasn’t about facts.”
Paul Flores found guilty of first-degree murder of Kristin Smart
– After a three-month trial, a Monterey County jury has unanimously found Paul Flores guilty of the first-degree murder of Kristin Smart, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. Paul’s father, Ruben Flores, was found not guilty of being an accessory to Kristin’s murder.
Juries reach verdicts in Kristin Smart case
After a monthslong trial in a Monterey County courtroom, two separate juries have reached their verdicts in the death of Kristin Smart. The separate juries in the simultaneous trial have yet to announce their verdicts. The jury in the case against Ruben Flores reached their verdict on Monday, but the judge in the trial opted […]
Graffiti brings attention to Liz Lawler’s bid for California assembly
SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Over the past few weeks, Santa Cruz County residents began noticing graffiti with the name of the Republican candidate for California Assembly, Liz Lawler. The graffiti is a simple tag with the candidate's name and sometimes a heart. It has been discovered on road signs,...
Juror Excused in Smart Trial 10.17.2022
We learn that a juror in the Ruben Flores murder trial was excused last week after speaking to a priest about the trial. The jurors were advised they cannot speak about the case to spiritual advisers and therapists. Especially, therapists. The juror admitted to the judge that he went to confession and talked about the case with his priest. So, he’s excused.
Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)- MADACT and PCU detectives wanted a known gang member in a residence on the 300 block of Amherst Drive last week. Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, was been investigated for firearm crimes and had eight different arrest warrants. When the suspect saw police, he ran to the back of the home, said deputies. A The post Two wanted felons arrested in Salinas after search of home appeared first on KION546.
Investigation sustains harassment complaints against P.G. councilmember.
Pacific Grove Councilmember Luke Coletti has been sharply critical of City Manager Ben Harvey in public meetings since Coletti was elected in November 2020. In July 2021, Coletti was the lone vote against a new contract for Harvey, saying he believed the city manager was not competent. “I cannot agree to a contract with this employee,” Coletti said. Six other councilmembers approved the contract.
Greenfield man found guilty of murdering his supervisor
SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV): Monterey County District Attorney Jeannine M. Pacioni announced that 28-year-old Imeldo Ramirez Merino of Greenfield was found guilty of first degree murder on Friday Oct. 14. The jury also found Merino intentionally killed Benito Godinez Canales by means of lying in wait with personal use of a...
King City gang members sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Greenfield murder
KING CITY — A Monterey County judge has given life sentences to two Sureno gang members from King City for their involvement in the 2019 murder of a Greenfield man. On Sept. 29, Judge Mark E. Hood sentenced Eduardo Solis, aka “Sleepy,” 21, and Jose Juarez, aka “Trips,” 24, both of King City, for the murder of Charles Adolfo Jose, 19, of Greenfield. Solis received a 50 year, 8 month-to-life sentence, and Juarez received a 30 year, 8 month-to-life sentence.
Prescribed burn conducted east of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — A prescribed burn began east of Salinas in Monterey County on Wednesday. Cal Fire says the purpose of the burn was to reintroduce fire to the ecosystem and reduce the fuel supply in the area. The burn was on a private property in the Gablian Range.
Monterey County Sheriff's Office arrest 2 wanted gang members
SALINAS, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office confirmed the arrest of wanted gang member Devaughn Oreaboe, 31, after he reportedly ran from officers. According to the sheriff's office, Multi-Agency Detail for Commercial Auto Theft and the Property Crimes Unit (MADCAT) and PCU detectives found Oreaboe in the area of Amherst Dr. and W Alisal St, in Salinas, as they were investigating him for gun-related crimes.
Watsonville police arrest a 22-year-old probationer for possession of guns
WATSONVILLE, Calif. — Watsonville police arrested Luis Alvarado, 22, after a traffic stop where police say Alvarado was stopped for distracted driving. According to police, Alvarado was pulled over on Holly Drive after officers spotted him talking on his phone, soon after officers learned that Alvarado was on probation.
Natividad medical center has expanded to North Monterey County
PRUNEDALE, Calif. — The Natividad Medical Center has expanded to North Monterey County by opening a medical group in Prunedale. Formerly Family Care Medical Group, Natividad has partnered with the doctors at the clinic located on Moro Road in Prunedale to enhance and expand medical services to the community.
Commitment 2022: Meet the candidates for mayor of Salinas
SALINAS, Calif. — The race for the Mayor of Salinas places incumbent Kimbley Craig against local businessman Amit Pandya. Craig is hoping she’ll get elected to a second term as mayor while her opponent is making his third run at the office. “I will not be leaving this...
Suspected church arsonist arrested
WATSONVILLE—Police have arrested a man suspected of starting a fire in St. Patrick’s Catholic Parish that caused $100,000 in damage. Alberto Melgoza, 36, is also suspected of setting a fire at Ave Maria Memorial Chapel in June, Watsonville Police spokeswoman Michelle Pulido said. Melgoza was arrested at about...
Watsonville arsonist arrested for setting St. Patrick’s Church on fire
On Monday evening around 10 pm firefighters in Watsonville responded to the report of a fire at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church The post Watsonville arsonist arrested for setting St. Patrick’s Church on fire appeared first on KION546.
Mosquitoes with potentially deadly viruses invade Santa Cruz County
A specific breed of mosquito, that potentially carries deadly viruses, has surfaced in Santa Cruz County. The insects could carry dengue, chikungunya, Zika, and yellow fever; diseases which are not currently found in California.
Salinas Gang Member Caught with Meth, Cocaine and Fentanyl
Photos: Courtesy of Monterey County Sheriff’s Office; (Cover) Drug Evidence Collected. Originally Published By: Monterey County Sheriff’s Office Facebook Page. “Last week, PCU and MADCAT detectives caught up with 34-year-old gang. member, Max Aguilar of Salinas. Detectives were investigating Aguilar for his involvement in drug sales in the...
Wild pigs destroying parks in south Monterey County
KING CITY, Calif. — Wild pigs on the Central Coast continue to be a growing problem as they extend their range of damage and county park leaders now looking at hiring a private hunter to help eradicate the problem. “It gets very very frustrating. Our parks are the jewels...
A fresh look on lower Pacific: Six downtown Santa Cruz businesses you can’t miss
With the holiday season fast approaching, it’s time to start making plans for the impending festivities. Luckily for you, Downtown Santa Cruz is bursting with new and exciting local establishments to fulfill every last one of your holiday needs. With new developments popping up around Pacific Avenue and Laurel,...
