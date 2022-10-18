ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia City Council appoints five Citizens Police Review Board members

By Meghan Lee, KOMU 8 Digital Producer,, Ethan Becker, KOMU 8 Reporter
 3 days ago
KOMU

What next steps look like for Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board

COLUMBIA - After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity. But this is not where the board's story ends. At Monday's city council meeting, the council appointed five new members. These members were appointed not just because of board turnover, but also because of board infighting.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Columbia ARC to host interest parties meeting over proposed improvements

COLUMBIA - The Activities and Recreation Center of Columbia is hosting an interested parties meeting Thursday to discuss new proposed improvements to the facility. Residents can talk directly with planners and give their input on various projects themselves. "The ARC was built 20 years ago," Toney Lowery, senior parks planner...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

District officials update CPS board on new grading system

The Columbia School Board got an update Thursday on Standards Referenced Grading, a grading system being implemented across Columbia Public Schools. SRG, as it's commonly called, measures a student’s learning based on state or national standards, according to the district website. It is based on a four-point scale: A...
KOMU

Missouri House candidates speak at election forum

COLUMBIA - Several candidates running for state representative positions this November spoke at an election forum Wednesday night. The forum took place at Daniel Boone Regional Library, and was co-sponsored by the Boone County League of Women Voters. The League hosted a separate forum last Wednesday, which featured candidates running for local Boone County government positions.
BOONE COUNTY, MO
KOMU

One person in custody after Jefferson City shooting Wednesday night

JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers took a man into custody Wednesday night after getting call from a residential living center about someone coming inside with gunshot wounds. According to police, center staff members told officers the man had a gun visible when he entered. Officers also learned numerous...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KOMU

Street and parking closures planned for South Tenth Street

COLUMBIA - Starting at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, utility connections will be added to the construction site located at 1000 East Broadway, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday. As a result of this, South Tenth Street will be closed to through traffic between East Broadway and Alley A. Both...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Campus coalition demands action from MU after overturn of Roe v. Wade

Students from the Coalition for Body Autonomy spoke with MU administrators Thursday at a town hall meeting about the institution’s response amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The 10-group coalition joined efforts to demand that MU subsidize free contraceptives for students, end the censorship of the Social Justice Centers on campus and asked for a statement from the institution about abortion access.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 21

After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity. After the group's meetings were suspended in August, however, board members have been working to answer the question: how do we move forward?. Different suggestions and strategies to tackle the direction of CPRB's path...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Health department hands out Narcan as overdose deaths rise in Columbia

COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) hosted a Narcan giveaway at Frederick Douglass High School Thursday in an effort to stem the recent jump in overdose deaths. Officials demonstrated how to use Narcan, a prescription drug that can reverse an overdose. The Boone and Callaway...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU Homecoming parade will have over 140 entries this year

COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is almost here and the traditional events continue. With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m. The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July. “I mean in the summer, you are usually...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Person of interest in Sept. 2021 shooting arrested on unrelated charges

COLUMBIA - A person of interest in a September 2021 shooting was arrested on unrelated charges Tuesday. Wayne Warmack, of Jefferson City, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He also had two misdemeanor traffic warrants. Police say he is a person of interest in a Sept. 18, 2021 shooting.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

MU alumni share what you need to know ahead of Homecoming

COLUMBIA - MU's 111th Homecoming is getting underway and many alumni are currently traveling to or are already in Columbia to celebrate. Jeff Cook graduated from MU in 1980, and he says he has not missed a MU Homecoming since around 1995. Cook used to live in St. Louis but decided to move back to Columbia just a couple years ago.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Centertown boil water advisory lifted

CENTERTOWN - The boil water advisory for the Village of Centertown has been lifted as of Friday, Oct. 20. The village said it received notification from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that the water samples taken from the village’s water system are good. According to a press release,...
CENTERTOWN, MO
KOMU

One year later, NextGen has research underway, nearly $100 million in grants

COLUMBIA — It’s been one year of operations at the NextGen Precision Health building on MU’s campus: one year of growing into new lab space for researchers; one year of using new cutting-edge technology; and one year of UM System leaders hoping to see the building they put millions behind find medical breakthroughs.
COLUMBIA, MO

