Columbia City Council appoints five Citizens Police Review Board members

What next steps look like for Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board
COLUMBIA - After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity. But this is not where the board's story ends. At Monday's city council meeting, the council appointed five new members. These members were appointed not just because of board turnover, but also because of board infighting.
Columbia announces public input meeting for Whitegate Park development
COLUMBIA - Columbia Parks and Recreation announced Thursday it will hold a public input meeting to discuss the development of the Whitegate Park property. The drop-in meeting will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 25 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 2205 Whitegate Drive. Funds from a park sales tax...
Columbia ARC to host interest parties meeting over proposed improvements
COLUMBIA - The Activities and Recreation Center of Columbia is hosting an interested parties meeting Thursday to discuss new proposed improvements to the facility. Residents can talk directly with planners and give their input on various projects themselves. "The ARC was built 20 years ago," Toney Lowery, senior parks planner...
Columbia City Council election petitions available for pick up, first day to file next week
COLUMBIA - Residents who intend to run for city council in Ward 1 and Ward 5 must file a petition for office with the City Clerk's Office, which can begin to be filed at 8 a.m. on Oct. 25. Petitions and instructions can be picked up from the City Clerks'...
District officials update CPS board on new grading system
The Columbia School Board got an update Thursday on Standards Referenced Grading, a grading system being implemented across Columbia Public Schools. SRG, as it's commonly called, measures a student’s learning based on state or national standards, according to the district website. It is based on a four-point scale: A...
Jefferson City man charged in Sept. 2021 shooting outside of Columbia club
COLUMBIA - A Jefferson City man was charged Monday in connection to a September 2021 shooting in Columbia that left three people injured. Wayne Warmack is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021 outside of Vibez lounge, located...
Missouri House candidates speak at election forum
COLUMBIA - Several candidates running for state representative positions this November spoke at an election forum Wednesday night. The forum took place at Daniel Boone Regional Library, and was co-sponsored by the Boone County League of Women Voters. The League hosted a separate forum last Wednesday, which featured candidates running for local Boone County government positions.
Columbia to host a Narcan demonstration, community conversation on drug overdoses Thursday
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services and the Boone County Overdose Response Coalition will a demonstration of Narcan, a medicine that counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose, with the public Thursday night. The event, called "Save a Life: Community Conversation & Narcan Demonstration" will be...
One person in custody after Jefferson City shooting Wednesday night
JEFFERSON CITY - Jefferson City Police officers took a man into custody Wednesday night after getting call from a residential living center about someone coming inside with gunshot wounds. According to police, center staff members told officers the man had a gun visible when he entered. Officers also learned numerous...
Street and parking closures planned for South Tenth Street
COLUMBIA - Starting at 3:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 24, utility connections will be added to the construction site located at 1000 East Broadway, the city of Columbia announced Wednesday. As a result of this, South Tenth Street will be closed to through traffic between East Broadway and Alley A. Both...
Campus coalition demands action from MU after overturn of Roe v. Wade
Students from the Coalition for Body Autonomy spoke with MU administrators Thursday at a town hall meeting about the institution’s response amid the overturn of Roe v. Wade. The 10-group coalition joined efforts to demand that MU subsidize free contraceptives for students, end the censorship of the Social Justice Centers on campus and asked for a statement from the institution about abortion access.
Here's what you need to know: Friday, Oct. 21
After months of turnover and vacancies, Columbia's Citizens Police Review Board (CPRB) is finally at capacity. After the group's meetings were suspended in August, however, board members have been working to answer the question: how do we move forward?. Different suggestions and strategies to tackle the direction of CPRB's path...
Health department hands out Narcan as overdose deaths rise in Columbia
COLUMBIA - The Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) hosted a Narcan giveaway at Frederick Douglass High School Thursday in an effort to stem the recent jump in overdose deaths. Officials demonstrated how to use Narcan, a prescription drug that can reverse an overdose. The Boone and Callaway...
MU Homecoming parade will have over 140 entries this year
COLUMBIA - MU's Homecoming weekend is almost here and the traditional events continue. With over 140 entries, the parade will take place on Saturday in downtown Columbia starting at 9 a.m. The registration for parade entrees opened in the beginning of July. “I mean in the summer, you are usually...
Person of interest in Sept. 2021 shooting arrested on unrelated charges
COLUMBIA - A person of interest in a September 2021 shooting was arrested on unrelated charges Tuesday. Wayne Warmack, of Jefferson City, is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. He also had two misdemeanor traffic warrants. Police say he is a person of interest in a Sept. 18, 2021 shooting.
Bridge repair on Interstate 70 to affect traffic in Callaway County
CALLAWAY COUNTY – Missouri Department of Transportation maintenance crews will repair a joint on the westbound Interstate 70 bridge over Auxvasse Creek in Callaway County, per a press release. The repair work will begin at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23. Crews will close one westbound lane through Wednesday...
MU alumni share what you need to know ahead of Homecoming
COLUMBIA - MU's 111th Homecoming is getting underway and many alumni are currently traveling to or are already in Columbia to celebrate. Jeff Cook graduated from MU in 1980, and he says he has not missed a MU Homecoming since around 1995. Cook used to live in St. Louis but decided to move back to Columbia just a couple years ago.
Centertown boil water advisory lifted
CENTERTOWN - The boil water advisory for the Village of Centertown has been lifted as of Friday, Oct. 20. The village said it received notification from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources that the water samples taken from the village’s water system are good. According to a press release,...
One year later, NextGen has research underway, nearly $100 million in grants
COLUMBIA — It’s been one year of operations at the NextGen Precision Health building on MU’s campus: one year of growing into new lab space for researchers; one year of using new cutting-edge technology; and one year of UM System leaders hoping to see the building they put millions behind find medical breakthroughs.
Hotels report higher than usual bookings ahead of MU's Homecoming weekend
KINGDOM CITY – Ahead of MU’s Homecoming weekend, hotels are reporting a higher number of bookings. Greg Rakestraw, general manager of Holiday Inn Express & Suites in Kingdom City, said bookings this weekend doubled and room prices increased. “We've been booked up here for I think about two...
