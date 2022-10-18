Read full article on original website
Three Cryptocurrencies That Could Provide 10X Returns: Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Big Eyes Coin
We are now entering autumn, a season where leaves fall, the weather is cold, and the cryptocurrency market is historically performing at its best. Bitcoin (BTC) is an example of this, reaching its all-time high of over $68,000 in November 2021. So, which cryptocurrencies do experts think will perform well this autumn?
The Best Crypto Assets to Ride Out the Crypto Winter are Bitcoin and Rocketize Token
The crypto winter blows hard and fast, sweeping every coin without a firm foundation. Without a solid plan, all investors will lose the shirts off their backs. A crypto winter threatens to sweep away all coins in its path, but it doesn’t always succeed. That is because these coins are built to last. These unique coins have a firm foundation, making them a safe refuge that crypto traders cling to on dark days. Investing in these coins helps the investor ride out the storm.
Chainlink (LINK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Expected To Drop In Value, While Flasko (FLSK) Will Rise
The recent bear market is creating a major impact on numerous successful projects. For example, successful cryptocurrency initiatives such as Chainlink (LINK) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) are struggling. However, it is also possible to see how other alternative cryptocurrencies, such as Flasko gaining more attention. Shiba Inu (SHIB) Could Not...
Is LUNC dead? Experts predict Terra Luna nearing zero in the short-term future
The crypto market has experienced a whirlwind in 2022. Good and bad developments have taken place, and the market is now in a period of historically rare low volatility. While the bear market prices have some investors anxious, many are actually optimistic about the future of the asset class. However,...
A bit too Yeezy? Financial censorship, Kanye West and why you should invest in Bitcoin, Ethereum and Big Eyes
Pictured wearing a Satoshi Nakamoto (founder of Bitcoin) hat, Kanye West recently found himself and his assets dropped out of JP Morgan’s hands. This happened after West recently made a series of anti-Semitic remarks and wore a White Lives Matter t-shirt. Last year, JP Morgan also closed Uniswap founder...
Cardano price prediction: can ADA go to the moon and 20x before 2024?
With Cardano continuing to roll out upgrades for its network, many analysts predict that its token, ADA, will go to the moon in the coming year. The Cardano network has long been considered “slow” in releasing developmental upgrades but recently increased the pace by hard forking in September to introduce the Vasil update. As a result, more projects have started to look into deploying on Cardano.
Cardano, Shiba Inu, and Snowfall Protocol Are About To Skyrocket In Value – They’re Trending Now!
Cardano (ADA), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Snowfall Protocol (SNW) are about to experience a huge surge in value, according to recent reports. The three cryptocurrencies have been trending upward in recent weeks, and there is no indication that this trend will reverse any time soon. If you’re thinking of investing in any of these coins, now might be the time to do so!
LUNA Ecosystem Gets Support with Launch of LUNCHBOX $LUNA Burn and Market Prediction, Powered by BlueZilla
The BlueZilla startup incubator has announced the launch of LUNCHBOX – a decentralized market prediction platform aimed entirely at giving users the chance to earn on predicting the number of $LUNC tokens burned each day, whilst burning $LUNC tokens. Amongst the wider efforts of the community and market, LUNCHBOX is shaping up to be a pretty interesting factor in $LUNC’s recovery.
$111M Stablecoins Flow Into Exchanges, Buying Pressure For Bitcoin?
On-chain data shows large amounts of stablecoins have entered exchanges recently, something that could provide buying pressure for Bitcoin. Around $111 Million Stablecoins Flowed Into Exchanges In Last Couple Of Days. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, the latest stablecoin inflow is the largest observed in...
How The EU Will Imposed Energy Labels On Bitcoin Miners
The European Commission (EC) released an update on the energy strategy to be adopted by the European Union in the coming years; this might bring significant changes for Bitcoin miners and crypto miners. The Commission is moving forward with the European Green Deal and intends to improve the region’s energy efficiency by integrating renewable energy sources.
СryptoKG innovative cryptocurrency exchange
Cryptocurrency has rapidly entered the financial market and continues to develop. So today it has become a full-fledged market asset and is equated to fiat money and other digital assets. Briefly about CryptoKG. СryptoKG is one of the licensed exchanges where traders can professionally trade cryptocurrencies and tokenized exchange assets....
Crypto and World Famous Brands: how the Blockchain can help businesses
Blockchain is increasingly changing the way that businesses conduct their everyday operations. The fascinating decentralized technology has a scope that puts it way beyond cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and memecoins. Instead, companies can use distributed ledger technology to help make their operations more efficient, transparent, and decentralized. World-famous brands...
Polymath, JUST and Snowfall Protocol Are Three Top Crypto Projects For Major Returns According To Market Experts – Here’s Why..
As the cryptocurrency market continues to grow, so does the number of new investors and projects. While there are countless options to choose from, some projects are standouts and are expected to generate major returns for investors. Polymath, JUST, and Snowfall Protocol are three such projects, according to market experts.
How Bitcoin On-Chain Metrics Hint At A Long-Term Bottom
Predicting the bitcoin bottom is something that is done with much fervor by investors in the space since it often means more profit if they can accurately catch the bottom. It often proves to be a difficult task but using blockchain metrics can provide some guidance. Presently, these blockchain metrics have fallen to new lows, which could point toward a possible bottom for bitcoin.
Crypto Bank Nuri Urges Customers To Withdraw Assets Under A Specific Date
Due to the ongoing crypto bear market, many companies have faced difficulties. Some of these firms couldn’t maintain operations due to financial crises. Nuri, a German-based cryptocurrency bank, has announced intentions to stop its business operations. This decision is due to extreme market conditions and bad macroeconomic situations troubling the crypto market.
Nansen Enables Direct Messaging Between Crypto Wallets With This Web3 App
On-chain analytics firm Nansen launched an extended version of their Web3 app, Connect, to everyone with a crypto wallet. The new version of the Web3 app follows a close beta phase launched in June 2022, according to a press release shared with Bitcoinist. In crypto, investors can gain an edge...
Can New Crypto, Dogeliens, Make A Lasting Impact Like Solana And Theta Network?
Given the exponential growth in the number of cryptocurrencies available in the cryptocurrency market, chances are the best is yet to come concerning crypto technology. Several cryptocurrencies have left their mark in the crypto world, with Dogeliens (DOGET) among the newer project with a promising future. Dogeliens (DOGET) will enable...
Bitcoin Beats 3 Of America’s Biggest Banks In Terms Of Market Cap – Find Out Here
Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization, will most likely enter next month having a trading price that is significantly lower than its $69,044 all-time high attained on November 10, 2021. Moreover, its average price for October 2022, which currently stands at $19,443, is nowhere near the $58,051...
Will Dogeliens Capture Market Interest Like Dogecoin and Flow Upon Launch?
Dogeliens (DOGET) is an innovative meme coin capitalizing on the attention received by the non-fungible token (NFT) and meme coins markets. Holders of the Dogeliens (DOGET) token can mint a non-fungible token (NFT), giving them access to an environment that offers exciting financial and social rewards. Keep reading to discover...
Ripple (XRP) and Binance (BNB) Plagued by Controversy: Try Big Eyes Coin (BIG) for Huge Gains
The cryptocurrency community has become used to scandals, scams, and assorted sinister acts throughout its storied history. Through malice, incompetence, or simple human error, untold millions have been lost or stolen from honest investors. In this article, we’ll take a forensic eye regarding three cryptocurrencies that have been in the...
