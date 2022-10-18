Read full article on original website
Chalice Mining (ASX:CHN) shares soar on strong exploration results
Chalice Mining shares skyrocketed after the company issued promising exploration drilling results at its nickel-copper-platinum project in Western Australia, bolstering mining ambitions at the site. Chalice Mining Limited (AU:CHN) shares rose as much as 12% by midday, after the Australian miner announced strong exploration results at its Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum Group...
Why Did Immunic Stock (NASDAQ:IMUX) Drop Over 70%?
Shares of Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) collapsed over 70% in Thursday’s after-hours session. This can be attributed to its psoriasis treatment’s inability to separate from the placebo in a phase 1b trial. However, this is an interim analysis that revealed limited information. The company does not have access to unblinded...
Woodside Petroleum (ASX:WDS) shares jump on record revenue
Woodside Petroleum shares jumped after the company announced strong sales and raised its production outlook, on the back of strong global oil demand. Woodside Petroleum Ltd (ASX:WDS) shares jumped as much as 7% by midday, after the Australian oil producer reported record revenue for the latest quarter. While Woodside shares have already climbed about 60% year-to-date, TipRanks insights still show modest upside for the stock.
Stock Market Today – Stocks are Positive; Gasoline Prices Fall
Stocks are in the green halfway into today’s trading session. As of 12:25 p.m. EST, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq 100 are up 1.4%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively. In addition, WTI crude oil continues to slide, as it now hovers around the mid-$84...
Should You Follow Warren Buffet and Invest in OXY Stock (NYSE:OXY)?
Occidental Petroleum will continue to benefit from the conducive climate for fossil fuels and return truckloads of cash to its shareholders. Based on its upside potential, it is still undervalued. Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is one of the most profitable oil companies with an asset base that has been growing for...
Can Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shares keep rising, after surging over 320% this year?
Whitehaven stock remains favoured by most analysts, according to TipRanks insights. The company hopes its production will recover for the rest of FY23, after a setback in the September quarter. Whitehaven Coal (ASX:WHC) shares have been an investor favourite amid the volatile market; surging more than 320% year-to-date. Even after...
Should You Buy ZIM Integrated Shipping Stock (NYSE: ZIM) for Its Dividend?
Investors may want to pile up on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services stock ahead of its Q4 dividend, which could be as high as 50% of its net income. Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE: ZIM) are trading higher so far today. However, the stock has lost more than 17% of its market capitalization over the past month due to weak demand and a drop in pricing. Investors may want to take a position in the stock, especially to make the most of the potentially higher Q4 dividend payout.
Here’s Why Parkland Stock (TSE:PKI) is Falling Today
Parkland Corporation is selling off today after announcing that its Q3-2022 results will come in lower than expected. Nonetheless, things are expected to get better in Q4, and analysts remain optimistic. Parkland Corporation (TSE: PKI), a distributor of fuels and lubricants, is selling off today after updating investors about its...
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Surges on Upbeat Q3 Results
Intuitive Surgical’s third-quarter results exceeded analysts’ revenue and earnings expectations on strong procedure volume growth and higher systems revenue. The company also raised its full-year procedure growth guidance. Leading robotic surgical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) posted better-than-expected third-quarter results, driven by a strong rise in procedure volume...
SOBR Safe Climbs on Key Order Win
Alcohol screening solutions provider SOBR Safe’s (NASDAQ:SOBR) stock is rising today after it announced that a commercial construction company is utilizing SOBR’s alcohol screening solution across multiple locations. The annual cost of alcohol abuse is about $249 billion in the U.S. This win further validates SOBR Safe’s sales...
Moderna put volume heavy and directionally bearish
Bearish flow noted in Moderna with 8,428 puts trading, or 1.7x expected. Most active are Oct-22 129 puts and Oct-22 130 puts, with total volume in those strikes near 2,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 1.55, while ATM IV is up over 1 point on the day. Earnings are expected on November 3rd.
K, MDLZ: Are These 2 Household-Name Dividend Stocks Worth Buying?
Kellogg and Mondelez should keep generating robust cash flows despite the ongoing market challenges. That said, investors should expect uninspiring dividend growth moving forward, especially with the U.S. Dollar remaining at such elevated levels. Both stocks are likely overvalued in the context of a rising-rates environment as well. Lately, I...
Veris (NYSE:VRE) Shares Rise Following Kushner’s Attractive Buyout Offer
Kushner has reportedly offered to buy REIT Veris for about $4.3 billion. Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) has been offered to be taken over by its rival, Kushner Cos. Shares of Veris, a well-known real estate investment trust, surged 18.8% in the extended trading hours of Thursday after people familiar with the matter reported the developments to The Wall Street Journal.
Insiders are Buying This 7.1%-Yielding REIT; Should You?
SmartCentres REIT has seen insider buying recently from management, indicating bullish sentiment. On top of this, analyst forecasts and the stock’s valuation both suggest that there is solid upside potential ahead. Recently, Mitchell Goldhar, CEO of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:SRU.UN) and a top-rated corporate insider, has been...
Olaplex Tanks After COO Resignation and Lowered Outlook
Shares of Olaplex Holdings (NASDAQ: OLPX) tanked in pre-market trading on Wednesday as the technology-driven beauty company’s COO, Tiffany Walden resigned effective from October 18. Walden will transition from her role as COO to a senior advisor to the Company “for the period of October 18, 2022, to December...
This is Why Robert Half Stock (NYSE:RHI) is Down Today
Shares of staffing company Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) are down almost 10% today after a downgrade from JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM). Analyst Andrew Steinerman cited the company’s exposure to small and medium-sized clients, which he believes are more certain to economic uncertainties. As a result, he placed a Hold rating on the stock.
Allstate’s Shares Hammered As Q3 Likely to Be Bad
Shares of Allstate Corp. (NYSE: ALL) were down in morning trading on Thursday after the insurance company estimated losses in the third quarter to be between $675 million and $725 million and adjusted net loss to come in the range of $400 million to $450 million. The insurer added that...
Biohaven Surges After Pricing of Public Offering
Shares of Biohaven (NYSE: BHVN) surged in morning trading on Friday after the clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company announced the pricing of the public offering of 25 million of its common stock, at a price of $10.50 per share. Biohaven has granted the underwriters of the public offering a 30-day option to...
Corporate insiders can’t resist these two British stocks – here’s why
Here are two UK stocks that recently saw large amounts of insider trading. Famous American investor, Peter Lynch said, “insiders might sell their shares for any number of reasons, but they buy them for only one: they think the price will rise,” – so here are two British stocks which have seen insider activity in the past week.
The Reason Why Whirlpool Stock (NYSE:WHR) Fell in After-Hours
Shares of Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) are down in after-hours trading after releasing its Q3 earnings results. Adjusted EPS came in at $4.49 per share, which missed analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.35. Sales fell 12.9% year-over-year, with revenue hitting $4.78 billion compared to last year’s $5.49 billion. This was also lower...
