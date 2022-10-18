Read full article on original website
DiSalvo: Yes, this Pitkin County sheriff’s race is all too personal
The tone and tactics involved in this election season’s race for Pitkin County sheriff have been difficult for me and my family. That’s because I’ve known my opponent, Michael Buglione, for more than 42 years, and he is a former member of my family. He was married to my sister, and my parents accepted him as a son, and I accepted him as a brother.
Gardner: Has been the best
As a 60-plus year resident of the Roaring Fork Valley, I have seen Garfield, Pitkin and Eagle County sheriffs come and go. In my opinion, Joe DiSalvo has been the best. I believe his heart and soul are in Pitkin County with our best interests being his first priority. Please join me in re-electing Joe DiSalvo.
Ressler: Ambulance District needs support
The Aspen Ambulance District provides essential emergency services to the Aspen community, and it is facing a critical vote in the November election. AAD was established by Pitkin County in 1982 as a special taxing district supported by a property tax mill levy. Aspen Valley Hospital is proud to be...
Oswalt: It’s time to retire
We pay Sheriff DiSalvo a full time salary, but it seems we get a part-time employee — who is either off schlepping vodka (The Aspen Times, April 10) or in Palm Springs, spending up to eight weeks of the year there. Says Joe, “as an elected official, I don’t have vacation time limits.” (Aspen Daily News, Sept. 19).
Saunders: A win-win
Let’s see … assault allegations, a non-functioning jail, a question of absence. Why are so many ex-deputies railing against Joey?. Personally, for these reasons, I feel it is time for a change. I support Michael Buglione for sheriff! His concept of refitting the jail and focusing on housing for his deputies is a win-win for us.
Fry: In league with Boebert
Yes, Ann Stephenson, you are absolutely correct in your observation. Sheriff Valario is complicit with insurrectionist Boebert. There are no two ways about it.
McHugh: A leading figure in my life
I am writing to express my appreciation for Michael Buglione, Pitkin County. sheriff candidate. I’ve been fortunate enough to consider Mr. B a leading figure in my life,. growing up beside his daughters Nicole and Linda Lou. Whether I knew it at the ripe age of. 9 years old...
Oates: Always an excellent mentor
I’ve known Mr. Buglione (Mr. B) since I was 12 years old. I’ve been very close friends from childhood with both of his resilient and highly-successful daughters, Linda and Nicole Buglione. What Michael taught his children rubbed off on me and helped me be a successful and positively contributing member of the Aspen community and beyond.
Oliphant: Big heart for Snowmass
I am writing to highly recommend voting for Britta Gustafson for Snowmass Village Town Council. I have known Britta well for years, as an outstanding community member, hard worker and contributor to the well being of the community. Her work ethic and life ethic are outstanding from day one, with...
Winnerman: Additional tax will hurt town
It seems the Aspen City council got a little too aggressive with the proposed extra tax in the already zoned commercial core and lodging. Its first mandate to register a property with a manager or owner is helpful. That should protect any neighbor who feels paying guests are too noisy...
Rickenbaugh: 2B’s not a new tax
I am writing to encourage everyone to vote “yes” on the ballot measure to extend the city of Aspen sales tax for Parks and Open Space. This is not a new tax! We have been paying for and enjoying the fruits of it for a couple of decades.
This Week in Aspen History
“Aspen will have opera, concerts and lectures,” proclaimed The Aspen Times on Oct. 18, 1951. “Onward and upward go the Aspen summer festivals! Now comes news from Richard Leach, Director of the Festival, from his New York office, that the Summer ’52 plans are set for an 8-week event which will bring to Aspen residents and visitors opera, concerts, recitals, lectures, forum discussions and films from the Library of the Museum of Modern Art. Joseph Rosenstock will continue as Musical Director of the Aspen Festival (we erred a couple of weeks ago in giving this title to Victor Babin, who will be Director of the Music School). His summer commitment will not conflict with Mr. Rosenstock’s activities at the New York City Center, in Vancouver, where he is a guest-conductor of the Orchestra, or in Tokyo, where he is the permanent leader of the Nippon Philharmonic. Tentative program for the summer will list sixteen concerts of orchestral and chamber music, eight recitals, eight lectures, eight forum discussions, and eight films. So successful was the Aspen School of Music in its 1951 session (says Mr. Leach) that it will expand its curriculum from eight to ten weeks next year. Victor Babin, who, with his wife, Vitya Vronsky, has been participant in the Festivals of 1949, 1950, and 1951, is the new Director of the School. The faculty will be announced in full next month.”
