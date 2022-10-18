Read full article on original website
Alpha FX Appoints Tim Powell as a New CFO
Alpha FX Group (LON: AFX), a provider of FX risk management, accounts and payments solutions to corporates and institutions, announced the appointment of Tim Powell to its team. Powell will serve as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and an Executive Director of the Board. He will replace Tim Kidd as...
Alan Samuel Joins Taskize as Global Sales Head
Taskize, a post-trade issue resolution network in the financial services industry, onboarded Alan Samuel as the Global Head of Sales. Based in London, he has already joined the company. “I am pleased to announce that I will be joining Taskize later this month as Head of Sales,” Samuel wrote on...
Interactive Brokers’ Q3 Revenue Strengthens by 70%
Interactive Brokers Group (Nasdaq: IBKR) reported net revenue of $790 million for the three months, between July ad September, which is an increase of 70 percent year-over-year. The adjusted figure increased to $847 million from $650 million. The overall figure was dragged by interest income that jumped 73 percent to...
Fidelity Offers Ethereum Trading and Custody to Institutional Clients
Fidelity Digital Assets, part of one of the most prominent asset managers in the world, Fidelity Investments, announced this week it will offer Ethereum trading and custody services to its base of institutional clients. The new product should be ready before the end of this month. According to an e-mail,...
Project 'Eden': Israel Wants to Issue Digital Government Bonds
The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) announced on Wednesday that it is working together with the Israeli Ministry of Finance (MoF) to implement government bonds issued using blockchain technology. The project, called 'Eden', will be conducted as a pilot, issuing the first digital government bonds using technology and support from...
FTX US Deal with Voyager Offers 72% Funds Recovery
According to court documents from this week, clients of the bankrupt crypto lender, Voyager Digital might have a chance to recover some of their funds. Under a preliminary deal with FTX US, a cryptocurrency exchange regulated in the United States, customers may be able to obtain over 70% of their accounts' initial value.
Nasdaq Reports 6% Jump in Q3 2022 Revenue
Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ), a major US stock exchange operator, published its financials for the third quarter of 2022, reporting a six percent jump in net revenues compared to the same period a year earlier. The company generated $890 million in revenue for the period. The company divides its business...
Consob Blocks 780 Illegal Platforms with the Latest Addition of Six
Consob, which regulates the financial market in Italy, published a new list on Thursday, blocking an additional six platforms for illegally offering financial services in the country. The names on the list are CMS Ltd, Clandestiny Group LLC, Cryptopay Limited, Axicapitals, Sureinvest and British Trade Limited. The new list came...
Broker OANDA Rebrands, Launches Crypto Trading Service in US Market
OANDA, a longtime player in the multi-asset retail trading industry, has added crypto trading ability to its platform for users in the United States. The crypto trading offering was launched in partnership with Paxos, a regulated blockchain infrastructure company, the broker announced on Friday. Crypto trading now available through OANDA!...
The Number of French Retail Investors Declined by 35% in Q3: AMF
Market volatility amid the economic impact of the pandemic resulted in an influx of retail traders. However, now the tide has turned. On Friday, the French financial market supervisor, locally known as Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF), revealed around a 35 percent decline in the number of individuals making equity transactions in the third quarter of 2022.
Binance Gains Crypto License in Cyprus
Crypto exchange Binance has further strengthened its regulatory position with a new license from Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC). The Class 3 registration as a Crypto Asset Services Provider (CASP) was granted to the locally formed Binance Cyprus Limited on October 20. “Registration in Cyprus is an important step...
Celsius Network Reportedly Faces US Federal Investigation
A bankrupt crypto lender, Celsius Network is now facing a federal investigation in the United States due to its alleged operational irregularities, according to a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday. “The number and extent of investigations of the debtors by governmental entities is significant: Celsius is apparently subject to enforcement...
Spectrum Markets’ Q3 2022 Turnover Jumps 136%
Spectrum Markets, a pan-European derivatives trading venue owned by IG Group, reported a turnover of €836 million for the third quarter, which is a yearly increase of 136 percent. It was pushed upwards by a 102 percent rise in trading volume year-over-year as 401 million securitized derivatives were traded...
Blurring the Lines: Phygital Crypto
You may have come across the portmanteau term phygital, which describes a crossover and blending of physical and digital products and experiences. This term is particularly relevant to crypto, NFTs and web3, and, if crypto/web3 adoption gathers pace in the coming years, phygital packages may become commonplace. There have been...
Banks forced to hold on to Twitter deal debt-sources
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The banks providing $13 billion in financing for Tesla CEO Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) have abandoned plans to sell the debt to investors because of uncertainty around the social media company's fortunes and losses, people familiar with the matter said.
Wall Street breaks winning streak as Treasury yields rise
Wall Street in the red as yields hit fresh multi-year highs. Wall Street closed in the red on Wednesday, breaking its two-day winning streak due to rising Treasury yields and weakness from earnings losers such as Abbott Laboratories more than offsetting strong gains from earnings winners like Netlix. The yield...
Brisbane-based Indigenous art collective proppaNOW wins prestigious global prize
Curator at school which awards Jane Lombard Prize says the artists’ work would ‘galvanise arts and social justice communities’ in New York
MultiBank Group Announces Two Additional Licenses in UAE and Singapore
MultiBank Group, the largest financial derivatives institution worldwide, has consolidated its position as the world’s most regulated broker. MultiBank Group announced that its subsidiaries have been awarded coveted licenses issued by two of the most respected regulators worldwide, the Securities and Commodities Authority of the United Arab Emirates (“SCA”) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (“MAS”).
Jonathan Neman had no industry experience when he set out to create a healthy, accessible restaurant. The Sweetgreen co-founder and CEO joined dot.LA co-founder Spencer Rascoff at the 2022 dot.LA Summit to discuss how the fast-casual restaurant chain has grown from one location in Washington D.C. to 180 restaurants with a $2 billion market cap.
Nuri (Previously Bitwala) Is Closing Down
Berlin-based Nuri (previously Bitwala) is shutting down its business as the digital bank failed to raise funds or find an acquirer. It cited the “tough economical & political environment of the past months” behind the drastic decision. Nuri is closing down its business operations. We ask our customers...
